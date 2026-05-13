Wednesday 13 May 2026

Lisa Nolte: “Pressure makes it a perfect test”







As the final stages of the current FIH Hockey Pro League season approach (starting from 13 June), let us hear from the participating teams. Today, Lisa Nolte, captain of the German women’s side, shares her thoughts.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team starts Nations Cup tune-up with Tour of Australia



The tour will see India play four matches against Australia in Perth from 26th to 30th May







New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday announced that the Indian Women’s Hockey Team will tour Australia from 21st May to 3rd June 2026 as part of its preparations for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26, scheduled to take place from 15th to 21st June in Auckland.







Indian Women's Hockey Team to start Nations Cup tune-up with Australia tour







New Delhi [India]: Hockey India has announced that the Indian Women's Hockey Team will tour Australia from May 21 to June 3 this year as a part of its preparations for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2025-26, scheduled to take place from 15th to 21st June in Auckland, New Zealand.







2026 FIH Para Hockey World Cup Roster: Meet Scott Weisbrot







As the 2026 FIH Para Hockey World Cup approaches, USA Field Hockey is highlighting each of the ten athletes selected to the roster!







Boers and Matla have once again claimed the top scorer title



Ramon Min







Just like last season, the top scorer title in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women and Men ended up in the hands of two Den Bosch players. In the men's side, Den Bosch defender Timo Boers was unbeatable, while in the women's side Den Bosch attacker Frédérique Matla once again scored the most goals.







Rarely seen: Rotterdam with five goal scorers in double figures



Ramon Min







Rotterdam's men closed the regular Tulp Hoofdklasse league with a notable statistical footnote. The team counted five players with 10 or more league goals this season - a feat only achieved twice before in the Hoofdklasse Men this century.







Unbeaten Negri claim MWHL title with 50 goals and clean sheet



By Malik Muhamad





Negri Sembilan players, coaches and officials pose after winning the MWHL title in Kuala Terengganu on Tuesday. Pic from Malik Muhamad



KUALA TERENGGANU: Negri Sembilan were crowned Malaysian Women's Hockey League (MWHL) champions after thrashing Terengganu 6-0 at the Kuala Terengganu City Council Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.







Perak referred to disciplinary board over unregistered player breach



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu Hockey Team’s (THT) Faizal Saari is banned for one match by the Malaysia Hockey League Disciplinary Board for fighting. -- NSTP/Filepic



KUALA LUMPUR: The Perak women's hockey team will be referred to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) Disciplinary Board for fielding an unregistered player against Negri Sembilan in the Malaysia Women's Hockey League (MWHL) at Seremban Two Hockey Stadium on May 7.



