Thursday 14 May 2026

How the USWNT Qualified for the World Cup







The FIH Hockey World Cup stands as one of the sport’s most prestigious global events, showcasing the world’s top nations for more than five decades. Since its inception, the competition has produced unforgettable moments, dominant dynasties, breakthrough performances, and historic milestones for teams around the world, including the U.S. Women’s National Team.







Hockey India Appoints Frederic Soyez as Coach of Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team







New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday announced the appointment of decorated Frenchman Frederic Soyez as the Coach of the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team, reinforcing its long-term vision of building a sustainable high-performance ecosystem aligned with India’s ambitions for the 2036 Olympic Games.







Rift in Indian Hockey: Legend P.R. Sreejesh and Hockey India at Odds Over Foreign Coach Preference



s2h Team







A significant controversy has erupted in Indian hockey as legendary goalkeeper-turned-coach P.R. Sreejesh took to social media to voice his frustration over his removal from the junior national team, sparking a sharp rebuttal from Hockey India (HI). The public fallout highlights a growing debate regarding the role of domestic versus foreign coaches in the lead-up to the 2036 Olympics.







PR Sreejesh questions Hockey India’s preference for a foreign coach



Former Indian goalkeeper slams Hockey India's preference as his contract as head coach for the Indian U-21 hockey team comes to an end.





Under PR Sreejesh, Team India secured a historic podium at the 2025 FIH



Two-time Olympic bronze medalist PR Sreejesh took to social media on Wednesday to question Hockey India’s preference for a foreign coach for the Indian junior men’s hockey team.







India legend PR Sreejesh hits out at Hockey India after sacking over foreign coach: 'First time I am experiencing this'



Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh has criticised Hockey India after allegedly being removed as junior men’s team coach to make way for a foreign coach despite strong results.





PR Sreejesh posted a strongly-worded statement to slam Hockey India for sacking him. Image: X-Sreejesh



Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh has strongly criticised Hockey India after being removed as coach of the Indian junior men’s hockey team to make way for a foreign coach.







Hockey India rejects Sreejesh’s 'fired for foreign coach' allegations: 'He did not accept this position'



Hockey India has denied sacking PR Sreejesh as junior men’s team coach, saying his contract ended in 2025 and that he was offered another role, which he allegedly rejected.





Hockey India has rejected PR Sreejesh's allegations that he was sacked to bring foreign coaches. Image: ANI/PTI



Hockey India (HI) has responded to the allegations made by India legend PR Sreejesh regarding his exit as coach of the Indian junior men’s hockey team. Earlier today, Sreejesh had claimed that he was removed from his role to make way for a foreign coach. The former India goalkeeper had also questioned Hockey India’s preference for overseas coaches despite his successful stint with the junior team.







The reason for lowering the age limit



By Aftar Singh





International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Datuk Tayyab Ikram said that the Federation approved the decision made by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Executive Board to adopt a new age format. — NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: Under-20 instead of Under-21. How much difference does it make?







Crunch-time in Dutch playoff battle







Its crunch-time in the Dutch playoffs with the first leg of the semi-final stages taking place throughout Thursday with the return matches on the weekend.







What you need to know about the Amsterdam - Oranje-Rood semi-final



Ramon Min







The untouchable Oranje-Rood will visit reigning champion Amsterdam in the first semi-final match of the playoffs on Thursday. Read the facts and figures here.







What you need to know about the Pinoké-Rotterdam semi-final



Ramon Min







The semi-finals of the playoffs for the national title kick off on Thursday. We look ahead with facts and figures to the match between the men of Pinoké and Rotterdam.







What you need to know about the Amsterdam-SCHC semi-final



Ramon Min







Amsterdam women and SCHC face each other in the semi-finals of the playoffs for the national title on Thursday afternoon. Read the facts and figures leading up to that matches here.







What you need to know about the semi-final Kampong-Den Bosch



Ramon Min







Reigning national champions Den Bosch face Kampong in the first semi-final match of the playoffs on Thursday. Check the key facts and figures from that matches here.







Williamson switches from Surbiton to Bloemendaal







HC Bloemendaal have signed English defender Conor Williamson from Surbiton for the upcoming season as the Tokyo Olympian looks to “experience something new” in the Hoofdklasse..







Campo continue ever-presence in EHL Women







Real Club de Campo de Madrid secured qualification for next season’s EHL Women’s competition after a resounding 5-0 victory over Club Egara at Pla del Bon Aire.







Top club accuses England Hockey of ‘failing the game’





Havant has spoken out against governing body PIC: Havant/Facebook



A top Hampshire hockey club has poured scorn on England Hockey for “failing the game” and “losing the trust of the community it exists to serve”.







Wolverhampton hosting Walking Hockey Festival





Wolverhampton and Tettenhall now has 50 members



WV Active Aldersley will host Wolverhampton’s second Walking Hockey Festival this weekend.







More than 600 coaches certified, Hockey India takes Level-1 Coaching Course to new cities







New Delhi: Aiming to further fortify the domestic development ecosystem and raise technical standards at the grassroots, Hockey India has announced the upcoming schedule for the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course – with new destinations set to add to the programme’s nationwide impact.



