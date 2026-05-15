Friday 15 May 2026

30 Days To Go Until the FIH Hockey Pro League Comes to London







With just 30 days to go until the FIH Hockey Pro League arrives in London, excitement is building for 12 days of elite international hockey at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.







Eight key players barred from JAC after age limit reduction



By Aftar Singh





National junior coach Nor Saiful Zaini will not have the services of eight key players after the Junior Asia Cup becomes an Under-20 tournament this year. -- NSTP/Filepic



KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior men's hockey team faces a major setback as eight key players became ineligible after the Junior Asia Cup was reclassified as an Under-20 tournament.







Rotterdam beats Pinoké in first match



Peter Klanke







Rotterdam struck the first blow against Pinoké. In the first semi-final of the playoffs, the team from the port city won 1-2 against the Amsterdammers. This puts Rotterdam in pole position towards the fifth final in club history. Sunday at 15:00 awaits the return in Zuid-Holland.







Amsterdam-Orange-Rood ends 2-2



Peter Klanke







Amsterdam and Oranje-Rood delivered everything a semi-final should on Ascension Day, but failed to bring each other to their knees at Wagener Stadium. The home team took the lead each time, but Oranje-Rood always fought their way back into the match. In the end, it remained a 2-2 draw, a result that was already on the scoreboard at half-time. Sunday at 17:00 the return in Eindhoven is scheduled.







Amsterdam too strong for SCHC: 3-2



Peter Klanke







In a delightful semi-final, Amsterdam dealt the first blow to SCHC on Ascension Day. At Wagener Stadium, the home team won handsomely 3-2 over the Bilthoveners, who were unbeaten in the regular league. On Saturday, both teams play the return game in Bilthoven.







No winner at Kampong-Den Bosch



Peter Klanke







Kampong women held reigning national champions Den Bosch to a draw in a riveting matches on Thursday. Both teams stepped off the field with a 1-1 draw in Utrecht after the first semi-final of the playoffs. With that, next Saturday's return at the Oosterplas is far from a foregone conclusion.







Rewatch: 14 goals in first four semi-finals







The first four semi-final matches in the men's and women's playoffs produced 14 goals. The small differences between the teams ensure that Saturday and Sunday's returns will still bring plenty of excitement. Watch the highlights here.







Hockey India Opens Player Registration for Hero Hockey India League 2027



Registrations open to all eligible Indian and international players







New Delhi: Player registrations for the Hero Hockey India League (Hero HIL) 2027 Player Auction are now open. The registration process commenced on 15th May 2026 at 11:00 AM IST, while the player auction is scheduled to take place in September 2026.







SA Hockey interprovincial tournaments provide thrilling World Cup audition



This year’s hockey interprovincial tournament gave players the opportunity to showcase their talent as national coaches aim to narrow the selection pool ahead of the Hockey World Cup in August.



By Annemieke Thomaidis





Southern Gauteng celebrate their second goal in the final at the University of Johannesburg on 9 May, sealing their first interprovincial title since 2021. (Photo: Marcel Sigg)



The 2026 Hockey Interprovincial Tournament (IPT) came to a close at the University of Johannesburg on Saturday, 9 May with two gripping finals underpinned by a week of elite hockey.







Preview: Indian U-18 Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams ready for Australia challenge at SAI Bhopal ahead of U-18 Asia Cup 2026



Four-match series against Australia to serve as crucial preparation for the Men’s and Women’s U-18 Asia Cup 2026 in Kakamigahara, Japan







Bhopal, 14th May 2026: The Indian Men’s and Women’s U-18 Hockey Teams are set to take on Australia’s U-18 teams in a four-match series from 15th to 20th May at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) SAI Central Centre in Bhopal. The exposure tour will serve as a crucial preparatory assignment ahead of the Men’s and Women’s U-18 Asia Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in Kakamigahara, Japan, from 29th May.







Sreejesh slams Hockey India again, raises grievances against goalkeeping coach role: 'Promotion or demotion?'



PR Sreejesh is not ready to keep quiet as he hit back at Hockey India for offering him the coaching role for a team that has no proper structure and also complained about being demoted.





PR Sreejesh was not given an extension despite helping Indian hockey team win Juinor World Cup bronze medal as coach. Image: Reuters



Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh has once again criticised Hockey India and its president, Dilip Tirkey, stating that the offer to be the “Coach for the Development team” lacked clarity due to the absence of a proper structure. The two-time Olympic medallist Sreejesh created a massive controversy on Wednesday when he claimed that Hockey India had removed him as the national junior men’s team coach to make way for a foreign coach.







Sreejesh was insulted: Former captain Jude Felix tears into Hockey India



Jude Felix has accused Hockey India of insulting PR Sreejesh by removing him from the junior men's team job. The former India captain also questioned the federation's decision to appoint Sreejesh and then not give him the required time in the role.



Alan Jose John





PR Sreejesh was unceremoniously made to leave his role as India Jr.men's team coach. Courtesy: PR Sreejesh, Instagram



It was March 27 at the Hockey India Awards. Every Indian team and coaching staff member was present under one roof. It was a day of celebration, with players and coaches freely interacting with the media. Yet one man seemed detached from it all, unusually withdrawn for someone known for his warmth and energy around the media.







Perth Thundersticks 2026 Player EOIs open



Are you ready to take your game to the next level?



Hockey WA and the Perth Thundersticks have officially opened Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for athletes aiming to be selected in the 2026 Perth Thundersticks program.







Old Boys into final after 13-goal thriller



By Helge Schutz





CLOSE MATCH … Delron Handura of SoE in action against Matu Kavikairiua of WOB. Photo: Helge Schütz



Windhoek Old Boys booked their place in the final of the Indoor Hockey Men’s Premier League after a thrilling 7-6 victory against School of Excellence (SoE) on Wednesday night.







Sikh Union Club Centenary Draws Record Gathering of Hockey Olympians in Nairobi



By Prabhjot Singh





PHOTO: Maninder K. Chandhoke



The centenary celebrations of the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi marked a historic moment in hockey, emerging as one of the largest gatherings of Olympians and World Cup players ever witnessed at a single venue outside India.







Hockey Ireland and Special Olympics Ireland Sign Landmark Partnership Agreement to Expand Inclusive Hockey Opportunities



Hockey Ireland and Special Olympics Ireland to host online information webinar on Tuesday, 27 May from 19:00–20:00.







Dublin: Hockey Ireland is delighted to announce the signing of a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Special Olympics Ireland, marking a significant milestone in the continued development of inclusive hockey opportunities for athletes with an intellectual disability across the island of Ireland.



