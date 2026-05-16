Saturday 16 May 2026

PHF shortlists 35 players for FIH Pro League trials



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has called 35 players for the next phase of preparations for the FIH Pro Hockey League, with final trials scheduled for May 19 and 20. Following the two days of final trials, the national team for the upcoming Pro League fixtures will be confirmed.







2026 Women's FIH Nations Cup squad as been named







Hockey New Zealand has named the Vantage Black Sticks Women squad set to compete at the 2026 FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup in Auckland next month.







India U-18 men held to a draw by Australia, women fight valiantly in series openers







Bhopal: The India U18 men’s and women’s teams began their four-match series against the Australia U18 men’s and women’s teams, respectively, at the SAI Central Regional Centre Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, on Friday evening.







Late Defensive Lapses Cost India U-18 Teams Victories against Australia in Series Openers



S2h Team







BHOPAL, India: The eagerly anticipated U-18 hockey bilateral International Series (BIS) series between India and Australia began with high drama and palpable tension at the SAI Central Centre in Bhopal. In two thrilling openers that served as crucial preparation for the upcoming U-18 Asia Cup, both Indian junior teams showcased immense talent only to be undone by critical lapses in concentration during the final moments of their respective matches. The Indian Women’s U-18 team suffered a crushing collapse to lose 4-3, while the Indian Men’s U-18 team secured a 2-2 draw after conceding a last-minute equalizer.







Hockey India removes U-18 team staffer following sexual misconduct allegations:



Junior Hockey coach Sudhir Golla has been released from all of his coaching responsibilities following complaints of alleged sexual misconduct and negligence of duties on Friday.





Coach Sudhir Golla's expulsion adds u to the criticism the Hockey India administration has received this week. Image: X/@TheHockeyIndia



Hockey India has dismissed support staff member Sudhir Golla from the Under-18 boys camp in Bhopal on Friday, following allegations of misconduct and neglect of duty. Golla had been serving as the assistant coach in the programme preparing for an International bilateral series in Australia, but has now been ousted from the camp.







“We are well prepared to handle pressure,” says Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain Salima Tete ahead of Australia tour







New Delhi: As the Indian Women’s Hockey Team prepares for its upcoming tour of Australia, Captain Salima Tete emphasized that the squad is leaving no stone unturned at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru. Following a modest outing in Argentina, Tete expressed confidence in the team’s preparation and its ability to handle pressure, viewing the upcoming matches against Australia as a crucial stepping stone.







Focusing on specific areas we want to improve: Indian women’s hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne



Indian women’s hockey chief coach is optimistic about the progress the team has made and its chances at upcoming meets.



By Ritu Sejwal





Coach Sjoerd Marijne (Photo credit: Hockey India



When Sjoerd Marijne returned to the Indian women’s hockey team in January, there was little time to make any major changes as the side was already preparing for the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad.







Tahir Zaman to be PHF director high performance, development



Asher Butt



LAHORE: Former national coach and Olympian Tahir Zaman has been offered the post of Director High Performance and Development and will assume a senior operational role — effectively becoming the federation’s second-in-command after the PHF president.







From Schoolboy Recruit to Club Legend: Sikh Union Honours Avtar Singh Sohal at 88



by Dil Bahra





Avtar Singh Sohal (Right) receives the Sikh Union Club Nairobi Lifetime Achievement Award during the Club’s centenary celebrations on 10 May 2026.



Avtar Singh Sohal, the Kenyan hockey legend who joined Sikh Union Club Nairobi as a schoolboy in 1956 and today serves as Patron of the Club, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the Club’s centenary gala banquet on Sunday, 10 May 2026.



