Sunday 7 May 2026

‘Beating India in Pro League matches could start revival of Pakistan hockey’



Mohammad Yaqoob



LAHORE: Vowing to produce an improved show in the FIH Pro League matches next month, Pakistan hockey team’s captain Ammad Butt on Saturday said that victories against arch-rivals India could start revival of the national game.







Amsterdam stuns favorite SCHC to reach Final



Peter Klanke







Amsterdam ladies have pulled off a stunt by eliminating title favourite SCHC for the national title in the Tulp Hoofdklasse. After the 3-2 win on their own pitch on Ascension Day, it became 1-0 for SCHC on Saturday afternoon in mostly exciting and not a good second game. In the necessary shot-outs, Anne Veenendaal played a leading role, leaving Amsterdam to play the final for the national title against Den Bosch.







Joosje Burg’s late winner sends Den Bosch to Final



Peter Klanke







Den Bosch women have qualified for the final of the playoffs for the sixth time in a row and for the 27th (!) time in the last 28 seasons. On their own pitch at the Oosterplas, the reigning national champion was too strong for Kampong in the second semi-final 3-2. In a hectic last quarter, the nerve-racking match seemed to end in shoot-outs, but in the end Joosje Burg dealt the final blow to the Utrechters.







Rewatch: Matla and Burg important, farewell De Waard at SCHC



Ramon Min







The finalists of the play-offs for the women's national title have been announced. Watch here how Den Bosch and Amsterdam qualified for the final, at the expense of Kampong and SCHC.







Scottish Under 15 Girls Inter-Districts







In Pool A, East Purple topped the group having gone unbeaten against West Gold, South, North and South West.



