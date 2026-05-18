Monday 18 May 2026

FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2026: Less than one month to go!







With less than one month remaining until the start of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2026, excitement is building ahead of what promises to be an unforgettable tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, where eight determined teams will compete for glory and the opportunity to secure promotion to the prestigious FIH Hockey Pro League. The tournament will take place from 15 to 21 June 2026 in Auckland, one of the world’s most passionate hockey cities.







Young talent, experienced core feature in India Women’s Squad for Australia Tour



The team will play a four-match series in Perth from May 26–30







New Delhi: Hockey India has announced the Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the upcoming Tour of Australia, scheduled from May 26 to 30 in Perth. The four-match tour will be held at the Perth Hockey Stadium, with matches scheduled on May 26, 27, 29 and 30. The tour will prepare the team for the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2025–26, scheduled to take place in Auckland from June 15–21.







Ammad Butt highlights key focus areas in Pakistan's hockey Pro League preparations



Butt acknowledged the intensity of Pakistan’s rivalry with India national hockey team





An undated picture of Pakistan's Hockey captain Ammad Shakeel Butt. - File



Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Butt provided an update on the national side’s preparations for the upcoming phases of the FIH Pro League, detailing training progress, squad availability, and the team’s focus areas as they gear up for demanding international assignments in Europe.







India U18 Men and Women go down to Australia in second match of the series



Australia U18 Men secure a 3-1 win while their women's team registered a 4-1 victory in Bhopal







Bhopal: It was a challenging day for the hosts as both the Indian U18 Men’s and Women's Hockey Teams suffered defeats against Australia U18 in their respective second matches at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.







Amsterdam runs rampant against Oranje-Rood to reach final



Peter Klanke







Amsterdam's men can defend their national title next Whitsun weekend in a duel with Rotterdam. The reigning national champion recorded a handsome 1-4 victory in Eindhoven on Sunday afternoon in the second semi-final against Oranje-Rood, the untouchable leader of the regular league. Amsterdam struck mercilessly after half-time with three goals in the space of six minutes.







Rotterdam edges Pinoké in seven-goal thriller to reach final



Peter Klanke







After an enthralling, atmospheric semi-final, Rotterdam's men have qualified for the final of the playoffs for the fifth time in club history. The team of farewell coach Erik van Driel defeated Pinoké 4-3, after winning the outright match 2-1 on Ascension Day. So Rotterdam can continue to dream of its second ever national title, after the one in 2013.







Old Boys are Namibian indoor hockey champions



By Helge Schutz





Windhoek Old Boys pose with the trophy alongside the president of the NHU, Carin Slabbert. Photo: Helge Schütz



Windhoek Old Boys retained the Indoor Hockey Men’s Premier League title on Saturday night after a commanding 7-3 victory against School of Excellence (SoE).







Negri women beat Australia's Territory Stingers for a double



By Aftar Singh





Negri Sembilan’s Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor dribbles past a Territory Stingers player during their match at the National Hockey Stadium. -NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAADAIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: It was double joy for Negri Sembilan after they outplayed Territory Stingers of Australia 5-2 in the final to win the Vivian May Soars Cup in the Malaysian Women's Hockey League at the National Hockey Stadium today.







Gold Coast shines as the host for the 2026 Hockey One League finals and 2027 FIH Pro League series



The Gold Coast has been locked in as the host for the 2026 ONE Active Hockey One League Finals Series and the FIH Pro League in 2027.







The Gold Coast has officially been locked in as the host destination for the 2026 ONE Active Hockey One League Finals Series and a blockbuster home series of the FIH Pro League in 2027.







Sikh Union Club Nairobi Marks 100 Years With Global Sports Celebration



By Prabhjot Singh





PHOTO: Maninder K. Chandhoke



The Sikh Union Club in Nairobi celebrated its centenary with a week-long international sporting and cultural festival, marking 100 years of one of the oldest Sikh sports institutions outside India.







Teammates, Friends, Community Gather at 2026 Hall of Fame Gala







ATLANTA – The USA Field Hockey 2026 Hall of Fame Gala, hosted by the USA Field Hockey Foundation, was an evening to remember! More than 150 individuals gathered at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel in Atlanta yesterday to honor and celebrate the five inductees of the 2026 USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame class, along with both Atlanta 1996 Olympic Field Hockey Teams.



