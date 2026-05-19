Tuesday 19 May 2026

Kookaburras reveal 22-player squad for FIH Pro League in June



Australia is set to continue its preparations against some of the world’s best nations across Europe next month.







The Kookaburras have named a 22-player squad for the upcoming FIH Pro League mini-series in the United Kingdom and Belgium, with Australia set to continue its preparations against some of the world’s best nations across Europe next month.







Pro League to test PHF claims as Pakistan hockey faces defining phase



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: In modern-day sports, administration is judged not by promises, presentations or cosmetic reforms, but by results on the field. Grand claims and media briefings may create temporary optimism, yet in the end it is victories, rankings and performances in major events that determine whether an administration has truly delivered or merely survived on rhetoric.







Pakistan captain confident ahead of Pro Hockey League



LAHORE: Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Butt says the national team is training hard for the next two phases of the FIH Pro League, with full focus on fixing past mistakes and improving key areas.







South Africa Name Men’s Squad for Home FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Cape Town







The South African Hockey Association has announced the SA Men’s squad that will carry the nation’s hopes at the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup South Africa 2026, set to take place at Hartleyvale Stadium in Cape Town from 11 to 20 June 2026.







SA Hockey Announce Senior Women’s Squad as World Cup Journey Gathers Momentum







South African Hockey has announced the South Africa Senior Women’s Squad for 2026, with the selected group set to come together for an upcoming national training camp as preparations continue to build towards the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup.







Carolan hands three hockey starlets a golden ticket to the Tigers



By Aftar Singh





National hockey coach Brendon Carolan named a 34-member training squad for the Nations Cup next month. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: National coach Brendon Carolan has called up 34 players, including three new faces, for centralised training ahead of three major international tournaments.







India U18 Men defeat Australia 6-3 to level series; Women lose 2-1



Indian Men level the four-match series with a big victory while the Women go down in a close match







Bhopal: The Indian U18 Men’s Team beat Australia 6-3 to level their series, while the India U18 Women’s Team lost 2-1 against the visitors at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.







Rani doing stellar job with fast-progressing U-18 group - says U-21 Women’s coach Tim White



Newly-appointed White highlights collaboration with U-18 Coach Rani and outlines long-term vision for senior readiness during his scouting visit to Bhopal







Bhopal: Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Head Coach Tim White has praised the growing talent pool in the country’s underage national pathway during his scouting visit to the ongoing India-Australia U-18 exposure series in Bhopal. White, who took charge of the U-21 national setup in Bengaluru nearly six weeks ago, emphasised the importance of building a strong connection between the youth tiers and the senior national team.







Amsterdam and Rotterdam set for Dutch men’s final face-off







AH&BC Amsterdam and HC Rotterdam both qualified for next season’s EHL Men by virtue of their Dutch semi-final victories over the weekend.







Veenedaal heroics set up Amsterdam-Den Bosch decider







Anne Veenendaal was the AH&BC Amsterdam hero as they defeated EHL champions SCHC to reach the Dutch women’s final after a shoot-out.







Waterloo Ducks back in EHL Men with belgian final spot







Waterloo Ducks became the second side to qualify for next season’s EHL Men from Belgium as they reached their national championship final with a semi-final win over Orée.







Gantoise and Dragons set for Belgian women’s final showdown







Gantoise and KHC Dragons will contest the Belgian women’s final next weekend with both confirmed in next season’s EHL.







Crefeld keep men’s title retention hopes alive with win over Polo







Crefelder HTC have given themselves a huge chance at continuing their title defence as they defeated regular season table-toppers Hamburger Polo Club 5-4 in the first of their best-of-three quarter final games.







Mannheim and HTHC make inroads in German quarter-finals







League winners Mannheimer HC found the going tough but eventually prevailed against Rot-Weiss Köln to take the upperhand after the first leg of the German women’s playoffs.







Campo and Polo go down to the wire in Spain







The big issues in the Spanish men’s league will go down to the wire with leading duo Real Club de Campo and Real Club de Polo locked on 54 points with one game to go.







Lille through to two French finals







Lille MHC will contest both the French men’s and women’s championship finals as they defied the regular season rankings to win through their respective semi-finals.







Tenaga Nasional power to the top in MHL first round



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional have ended the first round of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) with a perfect record to top the nine-team standings.







Clydesdale Western on European duty in Turkey this weekend







Decades ago Azets Clydesdale Western were regular participants at Europe’s top table, and now they will be back at the elite EHL next season, but this weekend they will warm up at the Trophy 11 competition in Alanya (Turkey).







England Hockey League 2026/27 Season Team Updates







After a successful 2025-26 season, England Hockey welcomes 16 new teams into the Open/Men’s and Women’s England Hockey Leagues (EHL) for 2026-27.







Captured Sound: The Songs That Power USA's Masters Athletes







Every athlete has that one song. The one you cranked on your Walkman before a tournament. The one that played on the team boombox while you taped up your sticks. The one everyone on the bus sang at the top of their lungs on the way to states. The one that, no matter how much time has passed, every time you hear it, you feel 18 again, ready to get out on the field and compete.



