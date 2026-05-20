Wednesday 20 May 2026

David Ralph: "We will approach the Pro League with 100% of our attention"







As the final stages of the current FIH Hockey Pro League season approach (starting from 13 June), let us hear from the participating teams. Today, David Ralph, head coach of the England women’s side, shares his thoughts.







Virat Kohli Lauding Our Fitness Means a Lot to the Hockey Community,’ say Harmanpreet, Manpreet and Hardik



Indian Men’s Hockey stars react after Kohli praised hockey players’ fitness standards, calling it a recognition of the sport’s demands and dedication







Bengaluru: Praise from one of the world’s most celebrated athletes has struck a special chord with Indian hockey players. Virat Kohli, the legendary Indian cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart, highlighted the extraordinary fitness standards of Indian hockey players, acknowledging the physical demands of the sport and calling attention to an often-underappreciated aspect of hockey.







Euroma Stadium welcomes men’s EuroHockey Club Trophy II



Men’s EuroHockey Club Trophy II 2026 – May 21st to 24th, 2026 (Rome, Italy)







ASD Tevere EUR Hockey are looking forward to hosting their first EuroHockey Club competition this weekend as they bring the men’s Trophy II to the Euroma Stadium in Rome.







Well-known adversaries face off in Alanya for women’s Club Trophy II



Women’s EuroHockey Club Trophy II 2026 – May 21st to 24th, 2026 (Alanya, Türkiye)







A wide selection of well-known adversaries will battle for women’s EuroHockey Club Trophy II success this weekend in Alanya with promotion and potential EHL Ranking Table points up for grabs.







Irish Officials Appointed to Upcoming EuroHockey Club Competitions







Congratulations and best of luck to all of our umpires and officials who have been appointed to upcoming EuroHockey Club Trophy and Club Challenge competitions over the coming weeks.







EuroHockey Indoor Club Championships 2027







AHTC Wien will host a unique 2027 EuroHockey Indoor Club Championship weekend next February with both the men’s and women’s competitions taking place simultaneously at Sport Arena Wien.







Rewatch: men's Rotterdam and Amsterdam to final play-offs





Dayaan Cassiem



Rotterdam and Amsterdam's men qualify for the final of the national title on Sunday. Rotterdam was too strong for Pinoké (4-3) in the second semi-final, while Amsterdam took a heavy beating from Oranje-Rood (1-4). Watch the highlights of both matches here.







Amsterdam chases rare double title in 33 years of playoffs



Ramon Min







Amsterdam is chasing a feat that only two clubs have managed in 33 years of the Hoofdklasse playoff series: taking both the men's and women's titles in one season. The Amsterdam teams are in both finals and can thus win the first ever 'double' in club history via the play-offs.







Wouter Tazelaar appointed as new coach women's HGC







HGC has found a successor for the departed Bas Bogaard. The Wassenaar team will be led by experienced Wouter Tazelaar next season. With his appointment, HGC brings in a chunk of experience to take the women's line to the next level.







Federal sport funding expected to boost performance across the country



Field Hockey Canada aims to accelerate growth and performance at all levels







The generational investment in sport announced as part of the Government of Canada’s Spring Economic Update is expected to have substantial benefits for Canadian communities and Field Hockey Canad







How Hockey India has been rattled by sexual harassment claims as president Dilip Tirkey stresses on 'zero tolerance'



The Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has warned that repeated controversies were severely damaging the image of the federation and the sport.





Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey stressed the need for a “zero tolerance” approach towards sexual harassment. PTI



New Delhi: Hockey India has called an urgent executive board meeting to discuss stringent action, including possible life bans, amid a series of sexual harassment, misconduct and indiscipline cases that have rocked the sport over the last few months.



