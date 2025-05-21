Thursday 21 May 2025

Indian Women's Hockey Team Leaves for Australia Tour, Beginning Away Season in Crucial Year



The Salima Tete-led side will play a four-match series against Australia at the Perth Hockey Stadium ahead of the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2026 in Auckland







Bengaluru, 21st May 2026: The Indian Women's Hockey Team left for their tour of Australia in Perth in the early hours of Thursday. The team is scheduled to play four matches against the hosts on 26th, 27th, 29th and 30th May at the Perth Hockey Stadium.







Samiullah Khan hints at couple of changes in team for FIH Pro League



LAHORE: Pakistan hockey chief selector Samiullah Khan on Wednesday hinted at a couple of changes in the national senior team for the FIH Pro Hockey League matches next month.







PHF drops Abbasi, names Pro League coaching team



Asher Butt



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced a sharp restructuring of the national team’s coaching contingent ahead of the FIH Pro League, removing Olympian Shakeel Abbasi from the coaching panel and naming a much smaller support group led by Manzoor ul Hassan Senior, with Khawaja Junaid and goalkeeping coach Mazhar Abbas among the shortlisted staff.







PHF secures corporate support to revive Pakistan hockey







LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani has stressed that strong private sector partnerships are essential for the revival of Pakistan hockey after the federation signed sponsorship agreements with Alaska Batteries and Sky 47 in Islamabad.







Tickets Open for FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup in Cape Town







The FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup is coming to Cape Town, and South African hockey fans can now secure their seats for one of the biggest international hockey events to be staged on home soil.







Cheree Greyvenstein calls time on international hockey career







South African Women’s Indoor Hockey goalkeeper Cheree Greyvenstein has announced her retirement from international hockey, closing the curtain on a special journey in the green and gold.







Onthatile Zulu and Hannah Pearce Headline SA Senior Women’s Hockey Squad for World Cup Push





Western Province keeper Jana-Mari Botha keeps out North West striker Emily Wilson’s shot. File Photo: Marcel Sigg / SA Hockey



South African Hockey has announced a 32-player Senior Women’s Squad for 2026, with the selected group set to assemble for an upcoming national training camp as preparations continue to build towards the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup, as confirmed by South African Hockey on Tuesday, 19 May 2026.







Field Hockey’s Isaacs and Mokoena Named to South Africa Senior Women’s Squad







LYNCHBURG, Va. – Paris Gail-Isaacs and Ntsopa Mokeona of the Liberty field hockey program have both been selected to the 2026 South Africa Senior Women's Squad.







The 2026 SA Hockey IPT in the Words of the Stars Who Made History





Southern Gauteng were crowned 2026 SA Hockey IPT champions at the University of Johannesburg on Saturday, 9 May 2026, with Bianca Wood finishing as Top Goal Scorer after a 2-0 victory over Northern Blues. All Photos: Supplied



The 2026 SA Hockey IPT closed under the lights at the University of Johannesburg on Saturday, 9 May 2026, with Southern Gauteng crowned women’s national champions for the first time in five years and four individual award winners offering a snapshot of the depth, drama and rising talent that has defined the domestic season heading into a Hockey World Cup year.







India U18 Men end series with a 3-3 draw against Australia



Indian Men end four-match series against Australia with a win, two draws and a loss







Bhopal: Indian men finish the four-match series against Australia with one win, two draws, and one loss.







India U18 women sign off with an emphatic 4-1 win over Australia U18 women in the final match of the series



Captain Sweety Kujur, Diya, Priyanka Minz and Nausheen Naz score as India finish the exposure tour on a high







Bhopal: The Indian U18 Women’s Hockey Team produced a dominant display to defeat Australia U18 Women’s Team 4-1 in the fourth and final match of the series at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.







Hockey India announces 18-member Indian Men’s squad for U18 Asia Cup Kakamigahara 2026



Ketan Kushwaha to captain the side as India prepares to challenge for the continental title in Japan, beginning May 29







Bhopal: Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 18-member Indian U-18 Men’s squad that will represent the nation at the upcoming Men’s U18 Asia Cup Kakamigahara 2026. The prestigious continental tournament hosted by Japan will take place from May 29 to June 6, 2026.







Pomorzanin showcase immaculate new facility with Challenge II Men in Toruń



EuroHockey Club Challenge II Men – May 21st to 24th 2026 (Toruń, Poland)







HK Pomorzanin Toruń are looking forward to showcasing their immaculately upgraded venue in Poland with the EuroHockey Club Challenge II Men running through the weekend.







Ambitious Sostinės Žuvėdra host men’s Challenge III in Vilnius



EuroHockey Club Challenge III Men – May 21st to 24th 2026 (Vilnius, Lithuania)







Sostinės Žuvėdra is keen to show their ambition in Vilnius as the fledgling club brings the men’s EuroHockey Club Challenge III in Lithuania.







Veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh to be honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri







Veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh will be honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award by Droupadi Murmu on May 25 for his massive contribution to Indian hockey. Singh is widely known for transforming the small Haryana town of Shahabad Markanda into a major hub for producing top hockey players.







Who is Baldev Singh? Hockey coach honored with Padma Shri



By Mudit Dube





Singh helped turn a small Haryana town into a hockey talent hub



Baldev Singh, a veteran hockey coach, will be awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu on May 25. The honor is in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian hockey.



