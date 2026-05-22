Friday 22 May 2026

Pakistan name squad for FIH Pro League third round





Argentina defeated Pakistan during the latter's second outing at the FIH Pro League. — Photo courtesy International Hockey Federation/X/File



LAHORE: Chief of the national selection committee Samiullah Khan on Thursday announced a 20-member Pakistan squad for the third round of the FIH Pro League being held next month.







Pakistan include drag-flicker Nadeem for Pro League



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has unveiled a 20-member national squad for the decisive European leg of the FIH Pro League, with emerging Bannu-born talent Nadeem Khan earning a place in the side after impressing selectors with his exceptional drag-flicking skills.







Zak Jones: “Pro League has showcased the depth and quality we have within the squad”







As the final stages of the current FIH Hockey Pro League season approach (starting from 13 June), let us hear from the participating teams. Today, Zak Jones, head coach of the England men’s side, shares his thoughts.







Hockey India announces Indian Women’s squad for U18 Asia Cup Kakamigahara 2026



India to open campaign against Malaysia on May 30 having pepared for the tournament in a one-month training camp in Bhopal under coach Rani







Hockey India on Friday announced the 18-member Indian Women’s U-18 squad that will represent the country at the upcoming Women’s U18 Asia Cup Kakamigahara 2026. The prestigious continental tournament hosted by Japan will take place from May 29 to June 6, 2026.







Great Honour for Kot Radha Kishan & Dar Hockey Academy



By Ijaz Chaudhry





Hassan Akbar (left) & Asam Haider



The Under-18 Asia Hockey Cup is scheduled to take place in Kakamigahara, Japan, from May 29 to June 6. Pakistan Under-18 team captain Asam Haider and vice-captain Hassan Akbar both hail from Kot Radha Kishan. This small town, located in the Kasur district, has a population of approximately 150,000. There is only one hockey club, the city club.







U-21 USWNT Staff Announce Roster for 4 Nations Tournament







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – At a training camp held this past weekend in Charlotte, N.C., U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team athletes competed for a spot on the traveling roster for the 4 Nations Tournament in Lilleshall, England this July. Following this camp, the U-21 USWNT staff is pleased to name the 19-athlete roster.







Scotland Pathway Squad Announcement for Ulster Series



Scotland’s National Pathway squads are set to compete at the 2026 Ulster Series from the 5-7th June, providing a fantastic opportunity for some of the country’s most talented and up-and-coming players to further develop their gam while proudly representing Scotland.







Slovenia showdown for men’s Club Challenge I this weekend



EuroHockey Club Challenge I Men – May 22nd to 25th 2026 (Predanovci, Slovenia)







Predanovci hosts EuroHockey Club competition for a fifth time having previous welcomed Challenge IV (2012, 2017), Challenge III (2016) and Challenge II (2021).







Opportunity knocks for women’s Challenge I contenders in Brzeziny



Women’s EuroHockey Club Challenge I – May 22nd to 25th (Brzeziny, Poland)







KS Hokej Start Brzeziny host a women’s Euro club competition for the second time in three years as they welcome seven other sides hopeful of making their mark in women’s Challenge I.







Trophy action in Alanya and Rome for the women and men’s Trophy II events







Women’s Trophy II, Alanya: Clydesdale Western set the early benchmark at the EuroHockey Club Trophy II Women 2026 in Alanya with an emphatic 6–1 victory over Gaziantep Polisgücü, delivering one of the standout performances of the opening day. Lunjika Nyirenda led the charge with a clinical hat-trick, supported by a well-rounded attacking display that immediately placed the Scottish side in control of Pool B. In the same group, Cardiff & Met edged a tight contest against HC Olten, securing a narrow 1–0 win to keep pace at the top of the standings.







EuroHockey Challenges get underway in Toruń and Vilnius







In Toruń: Grammarians HC made an early statement of intent on the opening day of the EuroHockey Club Challenge II Men 2026 in Toruń, taking a hard-fought 3–2 win over HC Šiauliai to go top of Pool B after the first round of fixtures. Their clinical edge in key moments proved decisive, with a balanced scoring contribution underpinning the result. In the same pool, a remarkable contest saw Zurrieq Wolves Hotsticks and Soroksári HC play out a thrilling 5–5 draw, underlining the attacking quality already on display in the competition.







Azets Clydesdale Western open with a powerful victory in Turkey



Clydesdale Western 6 Gaziantep Polisgucu (Turkey) 1







It is so important to open with a win in a tight four team pool competition, and Clydesdale Western did just that in some style with a 6-1 win over Turkish hosts Gaziantep Polisgucu at the EuroHockey Club Trophy 11 in Alanya.







This is how important Matla and Burg are to Den Bosch



Ramon Min





Frédérique Matla and Joosje Burg



Den Bosch women can reach a milestone in the playoff final against Amsterdam. The next Bosch goal will be the five hundredth under head coach Marieke Dijkstra. That number especially says a lot about the contribution of Frédérique Matla and Joosje Burg.







Kampong opt for Argentinian coaching duo for the men's team





Alex Verga



Kampong will start next season with a new technical staff for the men's team The club has appointed Argentinian Alex Verga to succeed departed head coach Tim Oudenaller. Verga's compatriot Enzo Torossi will be added as assistant coach.







54th Cal Cup May 22 through May 25, Memorial Day Weekend in Moorpark



By Jawwad Qamar







The 54th California Cup International Hockey Tournament begins on Friday morning at 7am with the start of competition in the Women’s Super Division at Moorpark College.







Erin Matson balancing expectations, growth as UNC field hockey reloads for 2026



by Spencer Haskell







Erin Matson keeps a running list in her phone. No, it’s not a grocery list or weekly errands. It’s a list of lessons.



As the 26-year-old enters her fourth season leading the program where she won four national championships as a player while rewriting ACC and NCAA record books, she does so carrying every lesson learned since taking over in January 2023 as the youngest head coach in Division I athletics.







Rich Beer looks back on his first season as CEO







With the 2025/26 season now drawing to a close, kit bags are being sorted, sticks taped up, and bibs washed before everything disappears back into the shed for the summer. Somewhere in the country, there might just be one coach wondering how they ended the season with more hockey balls than they started with.



