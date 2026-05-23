Saturday 23 May 2026

"Amount is and insult": Pakistan player hit out at PHF over PKR 1000 daily allowance.





Pakistan's Khan Muhammad celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023



Pakistan Hockey Federation is facing fresh criticism from players over unpaid dues and reduced training camp allowances ahead of the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, which will be held in the Netherlands and Belgium in August.







Four challenges underway







All EuroHockey Challenges are now underway in Toruń, Vilnius, Brzeziny and Predanovci. After a full day of games in the four venues it’s still all to play for.







Grasshoppers leap to top while Tevere EUR face nervous wait in Rome’s Trophy II







Grasshoppers jumped up to 10 points to lead Pool B of the men’s EuroHockey Club Trophy II in Rome while host club ASD Tevere EUR face a nervous wait on Saturday to determine their fate.







Rotweiss and Clydesdale Western in pole position in Alanya at women’s Trophy II







Rotweiss Wettingen and Clydesdale Western have put themselves in pole positions in their respective Women’s EuroHockey Club Trophy II groups with their second successive wins in Alanya.







Another pulsating performance by Azets Clydesdale Western in Alanya



CLYDESDALE WESTERN 9 OLTEN 1







Azets Clydesdale Western produced another strong performance on day 2 at the EuroHockey Club Trophy 11 in Alanya with a roll-over 9-1 win over Swiss side Olten to remain in pole position in their pool.







What you need to know about the Amsterdam-Rotterdam final



Ramon Min







Amsterdam and Rotterdam men face each other on Saturday in the first of two final duels for the national title. We look ahead to the matches at Wagener Stadium with facts and figures.







What you need to know about the Amsterdam-Den Bosch final



Ramon Min







Amsterdam and Den Bosch women face each other on Saturday afternoon in the first final match of the play-offs for the national title. Read the facts and figures leading up to that matches here.







Staatsloterij new title sponsor of the Hoofdklasse







Staatsloterij will be the title sponsor of Hoofdklasse Hockey Women and Men for the next two seasons. Until the 2028 Olympics, the world's best hockey competitions will be known as the Staatsloterij Hoofdklasse. Staatsloterij takes over the main sponsorship from Tulp Keukens, which has been associated with Dutch top hockey for six seasons.







Pahang edge Selangor in shootout to lift Malaysian National Under-16 hockey title



By Aftar Singh





Pahang won the boys’ National Under-16 Championship hockey title at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on May 22. -- Pic from Malaysian Hockey Confederation



KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang edged Selangor 4-2 in the penalty shootout after both teams were tied 1-1 to lift the boys' National Under-16 Championship title at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.







Hockey Fest returns with Cayman set to defend title on home turf







Hockey Fest returns as team Cayman prepares to host Jamaica for the annual Alexandra Horner Memorial Trophy in hopes of defending the title on home turf.



