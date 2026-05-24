Sunday 24 May 2026

PHF chief meets players at Lahore camp, backs team for Pro Hockey League







LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani visited the ongoing national training camp at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore, where selected players are preparing for the upcoming Pro Hockey League assignments.







Predanovci, Qormi and Mladost advance in men’s Challenge I in Slovenia



EuroHockey Club Challenge I Men 2026 (Predanovci, Slovenia) – day two round-up







HAHK Mladost, Qormi and Triglav Predanovci had their places in one of Monday’s men’s EuroHockey Club Challenge I finals confirmed after day two in Slovenia.







Penarth storm through as all to play for in women’s Challenge I Pool B in Brzeziny



EuroHockey Club Challenge I Women 2026 (Brzeziny, Poland) – day two round-up







Penarth became the first side to formally earn a place in one of Monday’s two women’s EuroHockey Club Challenge I finals after a day of high drama in Brzeziny.







Hotsticks win through via vital field goal to join Toruń, Grammarians and Eagles in final party



EuroHockey Club Challenge II Men 2026 (Toruń, Poland) – day three round-up







Gary Bonnici’s 55th minute goal from Zurrieq Wolves Hotsticks may only have secured a losing bonus point for the Maltese club but it ended up being the defining moment of a remarkable Pool B at the men’s EuroHockey Club Challenge II in Toruń.







Rotweiss’s late show lands final date with Clydesdale’s goal machine







Two goals within a minute of each other saw Rotweiss Wettingen produce an incredible late comeback to jump back into first in Pool A and set up a women’s EuroHockey Club Trophy II final battle with Clydesdale Western.







The final and promotion for Azets Clydesdale Western in Alanya



CLYDESDALE WESTERN 11 CARDIFF & MET (WALES) 0







Azets Clydesdale Western have achieved part of their agenda at the EuroHockey Club Trophy 11 in Alanya after the pool competition, that is they finished in pole position, they have qualified for tomorrow`s final and they are guaranteed one of the two promotion spots.







Lipovci’s epic comeback earns finals berth along with Žuvedra, HT85 and Slavia



EuroHockey Club Challenge III Men 2026 (Vilnius, Lithuania) – day 3 round-up







Hosts Sostines Žuvedra and HT85 both topped their respective groups at the men’s EuroHockey Club Challenge III in Vilnius to take the momentum into Sunday’s finals.







Watch the Tulp Hoofdklasse Finals outside the Netherlands live on Youtube







The Tulp Hoofdklasse finals will be broadcast live outside the Netherlands on YouTube. To watch go to the Tulp Hoofdklasse channel and choose the game you wish to watch. Full replays of the games are also available



All times GMT +2



First Leg



23 May 2026 12:45 Women Amsterdam v Den Bosch 2 - 2

23 May 2026 16:00 Men Amsterdam v Rotterdam 2 - 3



Second Leg



25 May 2026 12:45 Women Amsterdam v Den Bosch

25 May 2026 16:00 Men Amsterdam v Rotterdam







Women's final completely open after thrilling draw in Wagener Stadium







The battle for the women's national title is still completely open after the first final game. Amsterdam and Den Bosch kept each other in balance on Saturday in an atmospheric Wagener Stadium: 2-2. The decision will be made on Monday in the return match at the Oosterplas.







Rotterdam take first step towards national title in spectacular game







Rotterdam have taken the first step towards the national title. In an enthralling first final match at Wagener Stadium, the team won 3-2 against defending champion Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon. All the goals came before half-time, in a match that was full of intensity, chances and attacking spectacle from the first minute.



