Monday 25 May 2026

Indian Women’s Hockey Team gears up for Australia challenge Down Under



In four matches on their preparatory tour, the Salima Tete-led squad aims to build vital momentum ahead of the crucial FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26







New Delhi: The Indian Women's Hockey Team is ready to embark on a thrilling campaign as they gear up to face Australia in an eagerly anticipated four-match friendly series, marking a crucial point in the team’s ongoing preparations for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26.







International men’s hockey on east Auckland turf



By Phil Taylor





The Vantage New Zealand Blacks Sticks men’s side plays three international test matches against China at east Auckland’s Lloyd Elsmore Park Hockey Stadium from May 26 to June 2. Photo supplied



World-class field hockey is being played in east Auckland this week and people have opportunities to watch the international matches for free.







David Sweetman bows out after 19 Years of umpiring and hopes to help the next generation







After nearly two decades at the top level of hockey officiating, Scottish umpire David Sweetman has announced his retirement from international umpiring. His journey—from a reluctant first whistle to officiating some of the sport’s biggest matches—shows what Scottish umpires can achieve through dedication and David now hopes to offer a powerful invitation for others to follow in his footsteps.







Copenhagen join finals party in Predanovci



EuroHockey Club Challenge I Men (Predanovci, Slovenia)







HC Copenhagen (pictured) nicked the last men’s EuroHockey Club Challenge I final place available as their big win over Furuset saw them join HAHK Mladost, Qormi and hosts Triglav Predanovci in the battle for gold.







Women’s Challenge I finals stage set in Brzeziny after lively day three



EuroHockey Club Challenge I Women (Brzeziny, Poland)







Monday’s women’s EuroHockey Club Challenge I finals for promotion have been set following a lively day three in Brzeziny.







Eagles fly high with five from five as hosts Pomorzanin Toruń win dominant Challenge II gold



EuroHockey Club Challenge II Men (Toruń, Poland)







Gibraltar’s Eagles and Polish hosts HK Pomorzanin Torun took the glory on finals day at the men’s EuroHockey Club Challenge II, earning gold and promotion for their respective countries.







Clydesdale Western secure Alanya gold and spot in next season’s EHL



EuroHockey Club Trophy II Women (Alanya, Türkiye)







Clydesdale Western completed the perfect weekend in Alanya as they swept to a 3-0 final win over Rotweiss Wettingen, adding gold to the promotion they earned for Scotland already.







Gold for Azets Clydesdale Western in Alanya



CLYDESDALE WESTERN 3 ROTWEISS WETTINGEN (SWITZERLAND) 0







It was mission accomplished for Azets Clydesdale Western player/coach Fiona Semple, after seeing off Swiss side Rotweiss Wettingen 3-0 in the final of the EuroHockey Club Trophy 11 competition in Alanya, the Titwood side collected the gold medal and in the process won every game. Along with promotion which had already been secured the previous day, these were the goals set out by Fiona Semple in her tournament preview – and they were secured in some style.







Sostines Žuvedra and HK Lipovci sweep to Challenge III victory



EuroHockey Club Challenge III Men (Vilnius, Lithuania)







Sostines Žuvedra and HK Lipovci (pictured together above) swept to victory in the twin men’s EuroHockey Club Challenge III finals in Vilnius as they got the best of FHC Slavia 1921 and HT 85, respectively.







Watch the Tulp Hoofdklasse Finals outside the Netherlands live on Youtube







The Tulp Hoofdklasse finals will be broadcast live outside the Netherlands on YouTube. To watch go to the Tulp Hoofdklasse channel and choose the game you wish to watch. Full replays of the games are also available



All times GMT +2



First Leg



23 May 2026 12:45 Women Amsterdam v Den Bosch 2 - 2

23 May 2026 16:00 Men Amsterdam v Rotterdam 2 - 3



Second Leg



25 May 2026 12:45 Women Amsterdam v Den Bosch

25 May 2026 16:00 Men Amsterdam v Rotterdam







54th Cal Cup Finals Set for Memorial Day



Jawwad Qamar







54th California Cup International Hockey Tournament’s finals are all set for Monday - Memorial Day, at Moorpark College.



