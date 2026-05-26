Tuesday 26 May 2026

India U-18 Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams Depart for U-18 Asia Cup in Japan



Ketan Kushwaha and Sweety Kujur to lead the U-18 men’s and women’s teams, respectively, as India take on the top Asian nations







Delhi The Indian U-18 Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams have departed for Kakamigahara, Japan, to take part in the U-18 Asia Cup 2026, scheduled to take place from 29th May to 6th June. The men’s team departed on Monday evening, while the women’s team left on Tuesday morning from Delhi. Both teams enter the tournament after intensive national coaching camps, which included exposure matches against Australia, aiming to present a strong challenge against Asia’s best emerging hockey talent.







Harfizi eyes victory for boys team at Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian boys and girls hockey teams will compete in the Under-18 Asia Cup hockey tournament in Kakamigahara, Japan from May 29 to June 6. -- Pic by Malaysian Hockey Confederation



KUALA LUMPUR: Coach Harfizi Baharom is determined to lead the boys' team to victory at the Under-18 Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan from May 29 to June 6.







Four Dar Academy Players in Pakistan Under 18 Team



By Ijaz Chaudhry



Pakistan under 18 hockey team has left to participate in the Under 18 Asia Cup scheduled in Kakamegahara, Japan from May 29 to June 6.







A dream to play international hockey in Punjab: India captain Harmanpreet



Deepankar Sharda







With the Punjab government announcing plans to host an international tournament later this year, Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said it has been a dream of his to play in India colours in his home state.









Watch the Tulp Hoofdklasse Finals outside the Netherlands replays on Youtube







The Tulp Hoofdklasse finals replays available outside the Netherlands on YouTube. To watch go to the Tulp Hoofdklasse channel and choose the game you wish to watch.



All times GMT +2



First Leg



23 May 2026 12:45 Women Amsterdam v Den Bosch 2 - 2

23 May 2026 16:00 Men Amsterdam v Rotterdam 2 - 3



Second Leg



25 May 2026 12:45 Women Den Bosch v Amsterdam 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 4) Amsterdam are national Champions

25 May 2026 16:00 Men Rotterdam v Amsterdam 2 - 2 (Agr 5 - 4) Rotterdam are National Champions







Rotterdam dethrone Amsterdam and grab first title since 2013







Rotterdam's men have captured the national title for the first time in 13 years. Outgoing coach Erik van Driel's team drew 2-2 at home against Amsterdam on Monday, which after the 3-2 win in the first final game was enough for the second national title in the club's history.







Menini magic sparks Rotterdam’s wild celebrations







Joaquin Menini’s goal 64 seconds from the final hooter saw HC Rotterdam win the Dutch men’s championship for the second time as they beat AH&BC Amsterdam 5-4 on aggregate.







Amsterdam are the new national champions after shoot-out thriller







Amsterdam's women captured the national title on Monday afternoon. In a blood-curdling final against Den Bosch, coach Jesse Mahieu's team came out on top after no fewer than 14 shoot-outs. Felice Albers scored the decisive try at the Oosterplas and gave Amsterdam the 22nd national title in the club's history.







Amsterdam win 22nd Dutch women’s title







AH&BC Amsterdam won the Dutch women’s title for the 22nd time as Anne Veenendaal starred in a final shoot-out against Den Bosch.







Mladost and Copenhagen win men’s Challenge I gold in Predanovci



EuroHockey Club Challenge I Men 2026 (Predanovci, Slovenia)







HAHK Mladost and Copenhagen HC took the two gold medals on offer from the men’s EuroHockey Club Challenge I in Predanovci in contrasting styles.







Mladost and Penarth win final thrillers in women’s Challenge I in Brzeziny



EuroHockey Club Challenge I Women 2026 (Brzeziny, Poland)







HAHK Mladost and Penarth celebrated women’s EuroHockey Club Challenge I glory following two extremely tight final battles in Brzeziny.







Eagles fly high with five from five as hosts Pomorzanin Toruń win dominant Challenge II gold



EuroHockey Club Challenge II Men (Toruń, Poland)







Gibraltar’s Eagles and Polish hosts HK Pomorzanin Torun took the glory on finals day at the men’s EuroHockey Club Challenge II, earning gold and promotion for their respective countries.







Clydesdale confirm EHL spot in emphatic style







Clydesdale Western completed the perfect weekend in Alanya at the women’s EuroHockey Club Trophy II, rubber-stamping their place in next season’s EHL Women.







Domene-inspired Ducks win Belgian men’s title







A Tomi Domene double and a 64th minute winner from Eliot Curty saw Waterloo Ducks win the Belgian men’s title for the sixth time.







Gantoise win fifth Belgian women’s title in six seasons







A goal from Anne-Sophie Vanden Borre was enough to give Gantoise their seventh Belgian women’s title and their fifth in six years.







Campo power to EHL Men’s spot ahead of Polo







Club de Campo took the Spanish men’s regular season title in powerful fashion as they won 11-1 over UD Taburiente, putting them out of reach of Real Club de Polo.







Orée qualify for EHL Men for the first time







Orée will make their EHL Men’s debut next season at ROUND1 as they won the playoff against Gantoise last Saturday 4-1







Livermore and Barker to lead Pride in 2026







NSW Pride has today announced that Brent Livermore and Scott Barker will lead the mens and womens teams respectively for the 2026 One Active Hockey One season that begins in October.







Career Opportunity – High Performance Director







Hockey Ireland are seeking applicants for the role of High Performance Director. This is a senior leadership role within Hockey Ireland with responsibility for the strategic leadership, management and sustained success of Hockey Ireland’s high performance system across men’s and women’s programmes.







Veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh conferred Padma Shri



Baldev Singh is widely regarded as one of the architects of Indian women’s hockey



Anil Datt





President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh during a Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Photo: PTI



Veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian hockey. President Droupadi Murmu presented the honour to him at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.







Kenyan Hockey Olympian Surjit Singh Rihal’s Remarkable Journey Across Continents



By Prabhjot Singh





PHOTO: Maninder K. Chandhoke



Born in Kenya in 1948 during the British colonial era, Surjit Singh Rihal belongs to a distinguished generation of hockey Olympians whose careers extended far beyond the field. A player, coach, referee, teacher, researcher, and author, Rihal’s contributions to hockey and education spanned Africa, Asia, and North America, making him one of the sport’s most multifaceted figures.



