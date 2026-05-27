Wednesday 27 May 2026

Australian Women's Hockey Team edge India 2-1 in opening match of friendly series







The four-match friendly series between the Indian and Australian Women’s Hockey Teams commenced on Tuesday with a close encounter that saw Australia secure a narrow 2-1 victory in Perth.







Harmanpreet returns to lead as Hockey India names 24-member squad for European leg of FIH Pro League 2025-26



Harmanpreet returns after a break for personal reasons during the Hobart leg of the Pro League in February this year. India will face the Netherlands, Germany, England and Pakistan during this European tour.







New Delhi: Hockey India on Wednesday announced a formidable 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-26. Harmanpreet Singh returns to lead the side aftera break for personal reasons during the Hobart leg of the Pro League in February this year.







Thierry Brinkman: "We’re going to play attractive hockey that the crowd can enjoy"







As the final stages of the current FIH Hockey Pro League season approach (starting from 13 June), let us hear from the participating teams. Today, Thierry Brinkman, captain of the Dutch men’s national team, shares his thoughts.







U18 Asia Cup 2026

Kakamigahara



All times GMT +9



Men



29 May 2026 13:00 IND v KAZ (Pool A)

29 May 2026 15:00 KOR v TPE (Pool A)



Pool standings



Women



29 May 2026 17:00 CHN v TPE (Pool B)

29 May 2026 19:00 KOR v SGP (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Pakistan U18 hockey team arrives for Asia Cup 2026 in Japan



LAHORE: The Pakistan national Under 18 hockey team has reached Kakamigahara, Japan, to compete in the Under 18 Asia Cup 2026, organised by the Asian Hockey Federation. The men’s tournament runs from May 29 to June 6, bringing together Asia’s leading youth sides for continental honours.







Swiss men and Scottish women complete EHL line-up







Switzerland’s men and Scotland’s women have been confirmed as the final nations to receive a place in next season’s Euro Hockey League following confirmation of the latest EHL Ranking Table.







Hockey in an exciting place, with both challenges and opportunities ahead – main takeaways from Hockey Ireland’s 2026 AGM







On Sunday, May 24, Hockey Ireland held its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM). While a core governance requirement, the AGM also provided an opportunity to update the hockey community on the current state of the sport and plans for the future.







Team Osaka repeat for women’s title at the 54th California Cup on Memorial Day while Bulldogs take men’s title



Jawwad Qamar







The 54th California Cup saw Team Osaka repeat by completely dominating the Trash Pandas 5-1 for their fourth Cal Cup title. Five different players; Natalie Hoppe, Dani van Rootselaar, Stella Malinowski, Sophie Knight and Emma Donnelly scored for the team from Canada giving it a 5-0 lead that stood until the last minute when Mia Digiulio’s penalty corner strike broke the shutout for the Pandas.







PHF launches nationwide talent hunt to revive Pakistan hockey



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: In a major step aimed at reviving the country’s fading hockey fortunes, the Pakistan Hockey Federation has unveiled an ambitious nationwide talent hunt and grassroots development programme designed to identify and nurture young players from across the country.







Dr. PT Usha and Dr. Dilip Tirkey launch Landmark hockey history Book by K Arumugam







NEW DELHI – In a momentous event that seamlessly merged India’s illustrious sporting history with its ambitious future, some of the nation’s most decorated icons gathered at The Connaught Hotel, New Delhi, today for the official launch of a pioneering historical account of Indian hockey. The high-profile gathering bore witness to the unveiling of India’s Olympic Gold: Hockey Triumph at Amsterdam, authored by renowned hockey historian K Arumugam. Incidentally, today marks the 98th anniversary of India’s first Olympic Gold obtained at Amsterdam in 1928.



