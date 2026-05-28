Thursday 28 May 2026

Indian Women's Hockey Team beats Australia in shootout to win second match of friendly series







Perth: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team secured a hard-fought win against Australia on Wednesday at the Perth Hockey Stadium to level the four-match friendly series 1-1.







Competition Format for 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup







The 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup will be played in a new format, built for nonstop action! For each gender, there will be 16 teams, 3 stages, and 1 ultimate champion.







U18 Asia Cup 2026

Kakamigahara



All times GMT +9



Men



29 May 2026 13:00 IND v KAZ (Pool A)

29 May 2026 15:00 KOR v TPE (Pool A)



Pool standings



Women



29 May 2026 17:00 CHN v TPE (Pool B)

29 May 2026 19:00 KOR v SGP (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







India U-18 Men’s and Women’s Teams Ready to Begin Asia Cup Campaign in Japan



India’s next generation of stars are ready to present their challenge for Asian supremacy against the best emerging talent from May 29 to June 6 in Kakamigahara







Kakamigahara, Japan: The Indian U-18 Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams are all set to begin their campaigns at the U-18 Asia Cup 2026 in Kakamigahara, Japan, scheduled from May 29 to June 6.



After weeks of intensive preparation camps and valuable exposure matches against Australia in Bhopal, both teams will look to make a strong impact at the continental tournament against some of Asia’s finest young talent.



