Friday 29 may 2026

Carolan targets defensive upgrade ahead of Nations Cup



By Aftar Singh





The national men's hockey team aims to reach the Nations Cup final in Cape Town, South Africa from June 11-20. -- NSTP/Filepic



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team aims to reach the Nations Cup final in Cape Town, South Africa from June 11-20 by adopting a new, improved style of play.







England Hockey to move GB home Pro League matches abroad in 2027



By Rod Gilmour





England men and women will hope for good performances in London PIC: FIH/Worldsportpics



Great Britain men and women will play all their Pro League matches for the 2026/27 season away from home.







U18 Asia Cup 2026

Kakamigahara



All times GMT +9



Men



29 May 2026 13:00 IND v KAZ (Pool A) 13 - 0

29 May 2026 15:00 KOR v TPE (Pool A)



30 May 2026 11:00 PAK v CHN (Pool B)

30 May 2026 13:00 MAS v BAN (Pool B)

30 May 2026 15:00 KOR v KAZ (Pool A)

30 May 2026 19:00 JPN v TPE (Pool A)



Pool standings



Women



29 May 2026 17:00 CHN v TPE (Pool B)

29 May 2026 19:00 KOR v SGP (Pool A)



30 May 2026 09:00 IND v MAS (Pool A)

30 May 2026 17:00 JPN v BAN (Pool B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Pinoké Pinoké signs Belgian defender Labouchere for next season







Pinoké's men have signed Hugo Labouchere for the coming seasons. The Belgian defender comes over from Orée, the club where he played his entire youth and senior days.







This is why Amsterdam’s brand-new league title is so unique



Ramon Min







Amsterdam added a unique chapter to the history of play-offs in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women last Monday. The team crowned themselves national champions after finishing fourth in the regular league. Never before has a number four team managed to capture the title via the play-offs after all.







Hurley sign defender Brunsveld from SCHC







Hurley women have strengthened for next season with Naomi Brunsveld. The 19-year-old defender comes over from SCHC, where she made her Hoofdklasse debut at the age of 16.







HDM women sign Osborne and Bosgraaf for next season





Iza Osborne



HDM women have strengthened their squad for next season with goalkeeper Iza Osborne and defender Isa Bosgraaf. The two acquisitions were active in the Promotieklasse this season.







Cayman beats Jamaica to defend Hockey Fest title on home turf







Following two hard-fought matches between Cayman and Jamaica, the 2026 Hockey Fest concluded with the Cayman squad successfully retaining the Alexandra Horner Memorial Trophy on home turf.







City of Moreton Bay to Host 2026 Oceania Junior World Cup Qualifying Tournament



by Kirsten Stuckey







The Oceania Hockey Federation (OHF) is proud to announce that Redcliffe will host the upcoming 2026 OHF Under 21 Junior World Cup Qualifier from 28th September to 4th October 2026, bringing elite junior international hockey to City of Moreton Bay.







Hockey Australia enters bold new era with leadership appointments unveiled



Outgoing Hockey Australia President Ross Sudano will step down from his role following the conclusion of his final Board term, concluding a significant chapter of leadership and contribution to hockey in Australia.







Hockey Australia President Ross Sudano will step down from his role following the conclusion of today’s Annual General Meeting, concluding a significant chapter of leadership and contribution to hockey in Australia.







Female Coach Development Programme returns for 2026/27 Season







Hockey Ireland is delighted to announce the return of the Female Coach Development Programme for the 2026/27 season, with applications now officially open.







Sikh Union Club Centenary Celebrates Kenya’s Sikh Hockey Legends



By Prabhjot Singh





Marwa family members who attended centenary celebrations of the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi. PHOTO: Maninder K. Chandhoke



Centenary celebrations are rare milestones, shaped by decades of triumphs, challenges, unforgettable moments, and cherished memories that leave a lasting legacy for future generations.



