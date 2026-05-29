Friday 29 may 2026

Carolan targets defensive upgrade ahead of Nations Cup
By Aftar Singh
The national men's hockey team aims to reach the Nations Cup final in Cape Town, South Africa from June 11-20. -- NSTP/Filepic
KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team aims to reach the Nations Cup final in Cape Town, South Africa from June 11-20 by adopting a new, improved style of play.
England Hockey to move GB home Pro League matches abroad in 2027
By Rod Gilmour
England men and women will hope for good performances in London PIC: FIH/Worldsportpics
Great Britain men and women will play all their Pro League matches for the 2026/27 season away from home.
U18 Asia Cup 2026
Kakamigahara
All times GMT +9
Men
29 May 2026 13:00 IND v KAZ (Pool A) 13 - 0
29 May 2026 15:00 KOR v TPE (Pool A)
30 May 2026 11:00 PAK v CHN (Pool B)
30 May 2026 13:00 MAS v BAN (Pool B)
30 May 2026 15:00 KOR v KAZ (Pool A)
30 May 2026 19:00 JPN v TPE (Pool A)
Pool standings
Women
29 May 2026 17:00 CHN v TPE (Pool B)
29 May 2026 19:00 KOR v SGP (Pool A)
30 May 2026 09:00 IND v MAS (Pool A)
30 May 2026 17:00 JPN v BAN (Pool B)
Pool standings
FIH Match Centre
Pinoké Pinoké signs Belgian defender Labouchere for next season
Pinoké's men have signed Hugo Labouchere for the coming seasons. The Belgian defender comes over from Orée, the club where he played his entire youth and senior days.
This is why Amsterdam’s brand-new league title is so unique
Ramon Min
Amsterdam added a unique chapter to the history of play-offs in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women last Monday. The team crowned themselves national champions after finishing fourth in the regular league. Never before has a number four team managed to capture the title via the play-offs after all.
Hurley sign defender Brunsveld from SCHC
Hurley women have strengthened for next season with Naomi Brunsveld. The 19-year-old defender comes over from SCHC, where she made her Hoofdklasse debut at the age of 16.
HDM women sign Osborne and Bosgraaf for next season
Iza Osborne
HDM women have strengthened their squad for next season with goalkeeper Iza Osborne and defender Isa Bosgraaf. The two acquisitions were active in the Promotieklasse this season.
Cayman beats Jamaica to defend Hockey Fest title on home turf
Following two hard-fought matches between Cayman and Jamaica, the 2026 Hockey Fest concluded with the Cayman squad successfully retaining the Alexandra Horner Memorial Trophy on home turf.
City of Moreton Bay to Host 2026 Oceania Junior World Cup Qualifying Tournament
by Kirsten Stuckey
The Oceania Hockey Federation (OHF) is proud to announce that Redcliffe will host the upcoming 2026 OHF Under 21 Junior World Cup Qualifier from 28th September to 4th October 2026, bringing elite junior international hockey to City of Moreton Bay.
Hockey Australia enters bold new era with leadership appointments unveiled
Outgoing Hockey Australia President Ross Sudano will step down from his role following the conclusion of his final Board term, concluding a significant chapter of leadership and contribution to hockey in Australia.
Hockey Australia President Ross Sudano will step down from his role following the conclusion of today’s Annual General Meeting, concluding a significant chapter of leadership and contribution to hockey in Australia.
Female Coach Development Programme returns for 2026/27 Season
Hockey Ireland is delighted to announce the return of the Female Coach Development Programme for the 2026/27 season, with applications now officially open.
Sikh Union Club Centenary Celebrates Kenya’s Sikh Hockey Legends
By Prabhjot Singh
Marwa family members who attended centenary celebrations of the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi. PHOTO: Maninder K. Chandhoke
Centenary celebrations are rare milestones, shaped by decades of triumphs, challenges, unforgettable moments, and cherished memories that leave a lasting legacy for future generations.