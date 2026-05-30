Saturday 30 May 2026

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Registers Second Consecutive Win in Perth, Beating Australia 2-0 in Third Match of the Friendly Series







Perth: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team registered an impressive 2-0 victory over Australia in the third match of the friendly series at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Friday.







Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses 2-3 in a tight fourth game to draw the friendly series against Australia in Perth



The four-match series ends 2-2, giving India ideal competitive preparation heading into the FIH Nations Cup in New Zealand







Perth: The Indian Women's Hockey Team concluded their four-match friendly series against Australia with a close 2-3 defeat in the fourth and last game in Perth on Saturday, which meant that the series ended in a 2-2 draw.







U18 Asia Cup 2026

Kakamigahara



All times GMT +9



Men



29 May 2026 13:00 IND v KAZ (Pool A) 13 - 0

29 May 2026 15:00 KOR v TPE (Pool A) 4 - 1



30 May 2026 11:00 PAK v CHN (Pool B) 3 - 0

30 May 2026 13:00 MAS v BAN (Pool B) 2 - 4

30 May 2026 15:00 KOR v KAZ (Pool A) 13 - 0

30 May 2026 19:00 JPN v TPE (Pool A)



31 May 2026 13:00 BAN v CHN (Pool B)

31 May 2026 15:00 PAK v MAS (Pool B)

31 May 2026 17:00 JPN v IND (Pool A)



Pool standings



Women



29 May 2026 17:00 CHN v TPE (Pool B) 8 - 1

29 May 2026 19:00 KOR v SGP (Pool A) 8 - 0



30 May 2026 09:00 IND v MAS (Pool A) 2 - 1

30 May 2026 17:00 JPN v BAN (Pool B) 12 - 0



31 May 2026 09:00 KOR v IND (Pool A)

31 May 2026 11:00 MAS v SGP (Pool A)

31 May 2026 19:00 JPN v CHN (Pool B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







U-18 men begin Asia Cup Hockey mission with Malaysia win







Bangladesh Under-18 men's team began their Asia Cup Hockey campaign with a 4-2 victory over formidable Malaysia in Japan on Saturday.







Malaysia coach tells his team to buck up after embarrassing loss



By Aftar Singh





A Malaysia player (in white) in action against two Bangladesh players . - Pic from AHF



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia were shocked 4-2 by minnows Bangladesh in a boys' Under-18 Asia Cup hockey Group B match at Kakamigahara in Japan today.







Indian U18 Women's Hockey Team holds nerve to beat Malaysia 2-1 for a winning start to U18 Asia Cup 2026



India's 15-year-old forward Nousheen Naz scores two goals to star in her team's fighting victory in Kakamigahara, Japan, and was named 'Player of the Match'







Kakamigahara, May: The Indian U18 Women’s Hockey Team started their U18 Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Malaysia in their opening Pool A match in Japan on Saturday.







Gareth Grundie: Fantastic opportunity to test ourselves against the best teams in the world







As the final stages of the current FIH Hockey Pro League season approach (starting from 13 June), let us hear from the participating teams. Today, Gareth Grundie, coach of the Irish women’s national team, shares his thoughts.







Bonn beckons for German final four







The highlight of the German hockey calendar hits the turf tomorroaw with the top four men’s and women’s teams will compete at the Bonner THV grounds for national championship titles.







Penarth Ladies 1’s unforgettable campaign







Unbeaten seasons are rare in the sporting world; winning every single game across all competitions is unheard of. But that’s exactly what Penarth Ladies 1 have managed to achieve this season, winning the West Premier, Welsh National Championship and EuroHockey Club Challenge I titles with an intact 100% record.



