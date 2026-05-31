Sunday 31 May 2026

U18 Asia Cup 2026

Kakamigahara



All times GMT +9



Men



30 May 2026 11:00 PAK v CHN (Pool B) 3 - 0

30 May 2026 13:00 MAS v BAN (Pool B) 2 - 4

30 May 2026 15:00 KOR v KAZ (Pool A) 13 - 0

30 May 2026 19:00 JPN v TPE (Pool A) 4 - 1



31 May 2026 13:00 BAN v CHN (Pool B) 2 - 3

31 May 2026 15:00 PAK v MAS (Pool B) 2 - 3

31 May 2026 17:00 JPN v IND (Pool A) 4 - 2



1 Jun 2026 17:00 TPE v KAZ (Pool A)

1 Jun 2026 19:00 KOR v IND (Pool A)



Pool standings



Women



30 May 2026 09:00 IND v MAS (Pool A) 2 - 1

30 May 2026 17:00 JPN v BAN (Pool B) 12 - 0



31 May 2026 09:00 KOR v IND (Pool A) 1 - 3

31 May 2026 11:00 MAS v SGP (Pool A) 13 - 0

31 May 2026 19:00 JPN v CHN (Pool B)



1 Jun 2026 15:00 TPE v BAN (Pool B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Pakistan crush China in U18 Asia Cup campaign opener



Victory over China puts Pakistan at summit of Group B standings



By Faizan Lakhani





Pakistan and China players in action during their Men's U18 Asia Cup match at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium in Kakamigahara on May 30, 2026. — Asian Hockey Federation



KAKAMIGAHARA: Pakistan made a triumphant start to the Men's U18 Asia Cup 2026 as they secured a resounding 3-0 victory over China in their campaign opener here at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium on Saturday.







Pakistan outclass China 3-0 in U-18 Asia Cup opener



RAWALPINDI: Pakistan made a winning start to their campaign in the Under-18 Asia Cup Hockey Tournament, defeating China 3-0 in their opening pool match in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Saturday.







India beat Korea 3-1 to continue winning run at Women’s U18 Asia Cup 2026



Goals from Nousheen, Shruti and Kiran Ekka help India secure second successive win in Kakamigahara, Japan







New Delhi: The Indian U18 Women’s Hockey Team registered a convincing 3-1 victory over Korea in their second Pool A match of the U18 Asia Cup 2026 in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Sunday. Riding on goals from Nousheen Naz, Shruti Kumari and Kiran Ekka, India maintained their winning momentum in the tournament following their opening-day triumph over Malaysia.







Play-offs (M): narrow win HDM, Laren down against Tilburg



Peter Klanke







The men of Laren have one foot in the Promotieklasse. The big league side lost the first of two games in the play-outs to Tilburg on Saturday at home: 3-4. In the other matches, HDM narrowly won 2-1 against Nijmegen. Sunday the decisions will fall in the returns.







Play-offs (W): wins for Hoofdklasse clubs HDM and Oranje-Rood



Peter Klanke







The ladies of HDM and Oranje-Rood have taken the first step in the battle for retention in the Hoofdklasse. Both Hoofdklasse sides won their first match in the best-of-two against a promotion rival on Saturday. HDM was narrowly too strong for Ring Pass (1-0) and Oranje-Rood proved too big for Nijmegen in Eindhoven: 3-1.







Toussaint, Grant snare four goals each in Police 14-1 hockey win



by Nigel Simon





Nicholas Grant who scored four goals for Police hockey team.



Akim Toussaint and Nicholas Grant both scored beaver-tricks to lead T&T Police Service to an emphatic 14-1 thumping of Carib for the largest win of the season in the men’s Open Division of the T&T Hockey Board (TTHB) Outdoor 30-minute Seven-A-Side League on Friday night.







PHF announces National U21 hockey training camp



LAHORE - The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the National U-21 Hockey Training Camp, which will commence on June 5 at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad as part of its efforts to develop young talent and strengthen the country’s hockey future.







Field Hockey Canada looking for Team Managers for National Team Programs



Get involved and support national team programs domestically and on tour







Team Managers are integral in our ability to perform on the international stage. We are looking for motivated and organized hockey hearts that are willing to serve one of our senior, junior and/or youth national teams.



