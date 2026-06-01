Monday 1 June 2026

Craig Fulton: “The Pro League matches come at a perfect time for us”







As the final stages of the current FIH Hockey Pro League season approach (starting from 13 June), let us hear from the participating teams. Today, Craig Fulton, head coach of the Indian men’s side, shares his thoughts.







PHF enforces austerity drive for Pro League Tour



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided to strictly implement austerity measures for the upcoming Pro League tour, with no officials or development committee members travelling abroad with the team at government expense, sources disclosed here.







U18 Asia Cup 2026

Kakamigahara



All times GMT +9



Men



31 May 2026 13:00 BAN v CHN (Pool B) 2 - 3

31 May 2026 15:00 PAK v MAS (Pool B) 2 - 3

31 May 2026 17:00 JPN v IND (Pool A) 4 - 2



1 Jun 2026 17:00 TPE v KAZ (Pool A) 3 - 2

1 Jun 2026 19:00 KOR v IND (Pool A)



2 Jun 2026 09:00 MAS v CHN (Pool B)

2 Jun 2026 19:00 JPN v KOR (Pool A)



Pool standings



Women



31 May 2026 09:00 KOR v IND (Pool A) 1 - 3

31 May 2026 11:00 MAS v SGP (Pool A) 13 - 0

31 May 2026 19:00 JPN v CHN (Pool B) 2 - 2



1 Jun 2026 15:00 TPE v BAN (Pool B) 0 - 2



2 Jun 2026 11:00 MAS v KOR (Pool A)

2 Jun 2026 13:00 IND v SGP (Pool A)

2 Jun 2026 15:00 CHN v BAN (Pool B)

2 Jun 2026 17:00 TPE v JPN (Pool B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Japan beat India 4-2 in Men's U-18 Asia Cup 2026



Ashish Tani Purti (25') and Captain Ketan Kushwaha (32') scored the two goals for India







Kakamigahara, Japan: The Indian U-18 Men’s Hockey Team suffered a 2-4 defeat against hosts Japan in their U-18 Asia Cup 2026 Pool A fixture in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Sunday. Ashish Tani Purti (25') and Captain Ketan Kushwaha (32') scored the two goals for India, while Captain Yoshioka Mahiro (15'), Fujiwara Yuma (20'), Yasui Kengo (34') and Takahashi Aone (42') were the goalscorers for Japan.







Back on track as Malaysia bounce back to tame Pakistan



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia player (in yellow) in action against Pakistan in the Group B match of the boys' Under-18 Asia Cup hockey in Kakamigahara, Japan on May 31. -- Pic by Asian Hockey Federation.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia bounced back to edge Pakistan 3-2 in the boys' Under-18 Asia Cup hockey Group B match at Kakamigahara, Japan on Sunday.







India beat Korea 3-1 to continue winning run at Women’s U18 Asia Cup 2026



Goals from Nousheen, Shruti and Kiran Ekka help India secure second successive win in Kakamigahara, Japan







New Delhi: The Indian U18 Women’s Hockey Team registered a convincing 3-1 victory over Korea in their second Pool A match of the U18 Asia Cup 2026 in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Sunday. Riding on goals from Nousheen Naz, Shruti Kumari and Kiran Ekka, India maintained their winning momentum in the tournament following their opening-day triumph over Malaysia.







National U-21 hockey camp from June 5



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has formally announced a National Under-21 hockey training camp in Islamabad as part of its plan to promote hockey nationwide and prepare the next generation of players.







Play-outs (M): Tilburg earns promotion as HDM avoids relegation



Peter Klanke







Tilburg men return to the Hoofdklasse. After Saturday's 4-3 win, the Brabanders needed a 1-1 draw against Laren to secure promotion. HDM maintained its position at the highest level. The Hague team also beat Nijmegen in the return game on Sunday (3-1), after winning 2-1 the day before.







Play-outs (W): Oranje-Rood and HDM remain in top flight



Peter Klanke







The ladies of HDM and Oranje-Rood will also play in the Hoofdklasse next season. Both clubs secured retention on Sunday in the return of the play-outs. Oranje-Rood had few problems with Nijmegen and also won the second meeting 3-1, while HDM avoided a shoot-out series thanks to a late equaliser against Ring Pass (1-1) after its 1-0 victory the day before.







Polo finally make breakthrough with first German title







Hamburger Polo Club are finally the German men’s national champions as they won the final at the third attempt, defeating record champions HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim in the final 4-0 in Bonn.







Düsseldorf continue Bonn love affair with fourth national title







Bonn continues to be a happy hunting ground for Düsseldorfer HC as they won the German women’s title at the venue for the third time out of their four championships in total.



