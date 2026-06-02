Tuesday 2 June 2026

Hockey India announces Indian Women’s Hockey Team for FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26



The Indian Team will compete in Pool A alongside Japan, United States and Uruguay, with the tournament scheduled to take place from June 15 to 21 in Auckland







New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday announced the Indian Women's Team for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26, scheduled to be held from June 15 to 21 in Auckland, New Zealand.







Dutch legend Taeke Taekema joins Indian Women’s Hockey Team for specialised dragflicking camp



Taekema joined the team in Perth on May 26 during the team’s preparatory tour of Australia ahead of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 from June 15 to 21







New Delhi: Legendary Dutch dragflicker Taeke Taekema joined the Senior Indian Women’s Hockey Team for a specialised training camp focused on dragflicking and penalty-corner execution during the team’s tour of Australia and New Zealand from 26th May to 21st June 2026.







Twenty-four goals in 3 matches against China, absolute dominance







​A New Zealand Invitational side featuring a strong contingent of current Vantage Black Sticks Men players has completed a successful three-match series against the China Men's National Team at Lloyd Elsmore Park in Auckland.







U18 Asia Cup 2026

Kakamigahara



All times GMT +9



Men



1 Jun 2026 17:00 TPE v KAZ (Pool A) 3 - 2

1 Jun 2026 19:00 KOR v IND (Pool A) 1 - 4



2 Jun 2026 09:00 MAS v CHN (Pool B) 3 - 0

2 Jun 2026 13:00 JPN v KOR (Pool A) 4 - 1



3 Jun 2026 15:00 BAN v PAK (Pool B)

3 Jun 2026 17:00 IND v TPE (Pool A)

3 Jun 2026 19:00 KAZ v JPN (Pool A)



Pool standings



Women



1 Jun 2026 15:00 TPE v BAN (Pool B) 0 - 2



2 Jun 2026 11:00 MAS v KOR (Pool A) 0 - 1



3 Jun 2026 09:00 IND v SGP (Pool A)

3 Jun 2026 11:00 CHN v BAN (Pool B)

3 Jun 2026 13:00 TPE v JPN (Pool B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







India register dominant 4-1 win over Korea in Men's U-18 Asia Cup 2026



Captain Ketan Kushwaha (3', 36'), Varinder Singh (5') and Shahrukh Ali (54') scored in India’s win, which puts them level on six points with Japan and Korea in Pool A







Kakamigahara, Japan: The Indian U-18 Men’s Hockey Team produced a dominant 4-1 victory against Korea in their third U-18 Asia Cup 2026 Pool A match in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Monday. Captain Ketan Kushwaha (3', 36'), Varinder Singh (5') and Shahrukh Ali (54') scored for India while Korean captain Yun Jaehyeok (21') scored his team's lone goal.







Malaysia down China 3-0 to secure semi-final spot in junior Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia captain G. Dheeressh (in yellow) in action against China in the boys' Under-18 Asia Cup hockey tournament in Kakamigahara, Japan on June 2. -- Pic of Asian Hockey Federation



KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior team defeated China 3-0 for their second Group B win to secure their semi-final spot in the boys' Under-18 Asia Cup hockey tournament in Kakamigahara, Japan on Tuesday.







Olympian Shipperley retires from international hockey







Hoci Cymru and GB Hockey today announced that Rupert Shipperley has retired from international hockey, bringing the curtain down on an outstanding career that spanned over a decade and two Olympic Games.







‘Superb athlete’ Rupert Shipperley retires from GB and Wales hockey





Rupert Shipperley in action for Wales PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS ADY KERRY



It was a snapped joint in his shoulder which forced Rupert Shipperley to venture from a rising junior career in rugby to a fledgling one in hockey. In some respects, he was the classic, teak-tough hockey player of old: a geography teacher and multi-talented sportsman who travelled the world for more than a decade with his new sport.







Wales and GB's Shipperley ends international career





Rupert Shipperley captained Wales for six years and was vice-captain of the GB squad for the 2023-24 FIH Pro League series. Image source, Getty Images



Wales and Great Britain hockey captain Rupert Shipperley is retiring from international hockey.







Palomero and Abajo crown Campo men’s success







Real Club de Campo Villa de Madrid took the IATI League 2025-26 ahead of Real Club de Polo in the Final Four, fittingly taking the title in a shoot-out.







Campo women complete dream season







Real Club de Campo Villa de Madrid completed the perfect season as they were crowned Spanish women’s Iberdrola League after defeating Atlètic Terrassa 4-1 in the final.







Club icon Hertzberger new coach Rotterdam



Peter Klanke







Jeroen Hertzberger will be the new coach of national champions Rotterdam. The 40-year-old Rotterdam club icon signs for one season, succeeding Erik van Driel, whose departure was already announced in winter.







Pinoké welcomes De Wit and Van Leer



Peter Klanke





Teuntje de Wit



Pinoké has strengthened for next season with Noa van Leer and Teuntje de Wit.







England Hockey Premier Division: Reading women, Beeston men appoint coaches





Mark Bateman has been part of England Hockey set up



Reading HC have signed Walid Abdo as head of women’s performance, while Beeston men have appointed Mark Bateman as coach.



