Wednesday 3 June 2026

Fieldhockey.com 30th Anniversary



Fieldhockey.com today celebrates 30 years since it started. Starting in 1996 as a personal challenge to publish at least one hockey story every day after hearing people complaining about not being able to find any news about hockey, the 13th of August 1996 was the last time I was unable to find a single story about hockey.



There have been hiccups along the way making it difficult to update while travelling, or being in areas where internet coverage was non existent but I was able to scan archives the next day and fill in the blanks. Then there was the time when the database running the site crashed, which ended up in rebuilding the entire site after a week of frustration, but during that time I was still able to update the archives on a daily basis.



I must thank Lance Forkgen and Just Hockey Australia from the bottom of my heart for their sponsorship for almost all of that time; it has allowed me to have a dedicated server for the site, one that can deliver the news quickly and cope with the 16 000 people in 90 minutes who logged into the site for live updates on India v Pakistan during one of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup tournaments! Without their support this would not have been possible. Please visit their site and buy from them to show your appreciation - they do ship internationally.



Thank you for your support and I hope to continue updating the site for as long as I am able.







Speedy Tigers vow to reach Nations Cup final



By Aftar Singh





The national men’s hockey team have vowed to reach the Nations Cup final after two months of training under coach Brendon Carolan. — NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIMF3



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team have vowed to reach the Nations Cup final after two months of training under coach Brendon Carolan.







Ireland’s Tim Cross announces Men’s International Hockey retirement







Ireland Men’s international hockey player Tim Cross has announced his retirement from international hockey, bringing to a close his Ireland international career after 79 senior appearances in green.







U18 Asia Cup 2026

Kakamigahara



All times GMT +9



Men



2 Jun 2026 09:00 MAS v CHN (Pool B) 3 - 0

2 Jun 2026 13:00 JPN v KOR (Pool A) 4 - 1



3 Jun 2026 16:00 BAN v PAK (Pool B) 2 - 5

3 Jun 2026 17:00 IND v TPE (Pool A)

3 Jun 2026 19:00 KAZ v JPN (Pool A)



4 Jun 2026 is a rest day



Pool standings



Women



2 Jun 2026 11:00 MAS v KOR (Pool A) 0 - 1



3 Jun 2026 09:00 IND v SGP (Pool A) 25 - 0

3 Jun 2026 12:00 CHN v BAN (Pool B) 6 - 0

3 Jun 2026 14:00 TPE v JPN (Pool B) 0 - 8



4 Jun 2026 10:00 SGP v TPE (7/8th)

4 Jun 2026 12:00 MAS v BAN (5/6th)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Nousheen, Geethasri lead Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s 25-0 rout of Singapore to top Pool A in U18 Asia Cup 2026



The Indian Women’s U18 Team, who had already booked a place in the semifinals, finish their pool stage fixtures in dominant fashion with an all-win record in three matches







New Delhi: The Indian U18 Women’s Hockey Team produced a sensational attacking display to thrash Singapore 25-0 in their final Pool A match of the Women’s U18 Asia Cup 2026 in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Tuesday. The emphatic victory ensured India finished the pool stage with an all-win record and topped Pool A on their way to the semifinals.







Lille on the double with twin French titles







Lille Métropole Hockey Club were crowned French double champions with both their men and women qualifying for next season’s EHL as a result.







Goalkeeper Olivier Paalman leaves for Klein Zwitserland



Peter Klanke







Klein Zwitserland have found the successor to retired goalkeeper Koene Schaper. The Hague club reinforces itself with Olivier Paalman, who comes over from Amsterdam.



