Thursday 4 Junes 2026

Ireland Women’s squad announced ahead of exciting final stages of 2025/26 FIH Hockey Pro League







Ireland Women’s Head Coach Gareth Grundie has announced his 25-player squad to travel to Rotterdam and Berlin as Ireland close out their first ever FIH Hockey Pro League season. The side have enjoyed a very positive debut campaign where they have proven their ability to consistently challenge the world’s best sides and are targeting topflight survival with eight games still to play.







McFerran returns for Ireland for Pro League climax



By Nigel Ringland





Ayeisha McFerran returns for Ireland. Image source, Getty Images



Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran will return to international action for the first time in 15 months when the FIH Pro League resumes later this month.







Finn Ward set to make his international return at the Men's FIH Nations Cup







The Vantage Black Sticks Men's midfielder Finn Ward suffered a broken patella and fractured tibia after being struck directly on the knee during a match against India at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia last November. An injury that required immediate surgery and months of rehabilitation.







Four Officials to Represent USA at Upcoming Events







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the four officials that will represent USA at two upcoming events.







Law Names 2026-27 U.S. Men’s National Team, USMNT “A” Team







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the April trial and recent participation at the California Cup in Moorpark, Calif., U.S. Men’s National Team Head Coach Allan Law and his staff have named the 23-athlete 2026-27 U.S. Men’s National Team.







U18 Asia Cup 2026

Kakamigahara



All times GMT +9



Men



3 Jun 2026 16:00 BAN v PAK (Pool B) 2 - 5

3 Jun 2026 17:00 IND v TPE (Pool A) 13 - 1

3 Jun 2026 19:00 KAZ v JPN (Pool A) 0 - 7



4 Jun 2026 is a rest day



5 Jun 2026 09:00 TPE v CHN (7/8th)

5 Jun 2026 11:00 KOR v BAN (5/6th)

5 Jun 2026 17:00 JPN v MAS (Semi Final 1)

5 Jun 2026 19:00 PAK v IND (Semi Final 2)



Pool standings



Women



3 Jun 2026 12:00 CHN v BAN (Pool B) 6 - 0

3 Jun 2026 14:00 TPE v JPN (Pool B) 0 - 8



4 Jun 2026 10:00 SGP v TPE (7/8th) 0 - 3

4 Jun 2026 12:00 MAS v BAN (5/6th) 4 - 0



5 Jun 2026 13:00 IND v CHN (Semi Final 1)

5 Jun 2026 15:00 JPN v KOR (Semi Final 2)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







India hammer Chinese Taipei 13-1 to advance to semifinals of Men's U18 Asia Cup 2026



Ashish Tani Purti bagged a hat-trick, while Gazee Khan, Siddharth Ben and Rahul Yadav each scored twice







Kakamigahara: The Indian U-18 Men’s Hockey Team produced a clinical display against Chinese Taipei, registering a commanding 13-1 victory in its last Pool A match of the U-18 Asia Cup 2026 in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Wednesday. The emphatic win ensured India sealed their place in the semifinals.







Pakistan storm into U18 Asia Cup semis



Green shirts set up India clash after crushing Bangladesh 5-2



Zulfiqar Baig







Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals after defeating Bangladesh 5-2 in a thrilling contest.







Pakistan to face India in Hockey U18 Asia Cup semi-final



High-octane semi-final between Pakistan and India to played on Friday





This collage of pictures shows national teams of Pakistan (left) and India in action during the Men's U18 Hockey Asia Cup at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium in Kakamigahara on June 3, 2026. — Asian Hockey Federation



KAKAMIGAHARA: India have been confirmed as Pakistan's opponent for the ongoing Men's U18 Asia Cup 2026 following their 13-1 victory over Chinese Taipei in the 15th match of the continental tournament here at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium on Wednesday







Full EHL Women’s FINALS line-up confirmed







The full line-up for the EHL Women’s FINALS next Easter have been confirmed following the completion of the German, Spanish and French finals last weekend.







Big transfers in full flow across EHL sides







The summer has only just begun and the new line-ups for next season’s EHL clubs are beginning to take shape with plenty of big players on the move. Here’s a look at some of the transfers that clubs have already announced.







Karst Timmer switches from Amsterdam to Klein Zwitserland



Peter Klanke







Karst Timmer will play for Klein Zwitserland next season. The midfielder comes over from Amsterdam.







Lotte Beetsma signs for Pinoké



Peter Klanke





Pinoké has acquired Lotte Beetsma for next season.



The former Junior player makes the move from HDM, with whom she maintained her place in the Hoofdklasse last weekend. At Pinoké, Beetsma will play alongside her sister Tessa.







England Hockey adopts aerial rule at senior and junior levels





Brendan Creed opts for an aerial at EuroHockey 2023 PIC: Worldsportpics



England Hockey has rubber stamped a permanent adoption of the aerial ball rule across all its competitions from the 2026/27 season.







PHF launches nationwide school hockey uplift plan to revive national game



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: In a major uplift programme to restore Pakistan’s glory in its national game, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), has launched an ambitious nationwide “School Hockey Uplift Plan” to revive hockey at the grassroots level and create a strong talent pipeline.







Board Statement on CEO Transition



The Hockey Australia Board advises that Chief Executive Officer David Pryles has resigned from his role effective from 8 June 2026.



