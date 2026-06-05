Friday 5 June 2026

Hockey builds towards World Cup showpiece



FIH Pro League and Nations Cup events take centre stage.





Tom Goyvaert/GETTY IMAGES



FIH will stage a key June build-up to August's tournament in Belgium and the Netherlands, featuring Nations Cup events in South Africa and New Zealand, a decisive Pro League block in Europe, Olympic qualification at stake and Watch.Hockey coverage.







FIH Hockey World Cup Venues







The 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup will be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands across two stadiums from August 15 to 30, 2026.







World’s top hockey nations head to Cape Town for FIH Nations Cup





Cape Town will host the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup bringing nine top international teams to South Africa. Photo: Marcel Sigg



Cape Town is gearing up to host the world’s top hockey nations after being confirmed as the venue for the 2025–26 FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup, taking place from Thursday 11 June, to Saturday 20 June.







Ireland Men’s squad announced for 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup campaign in South Africa







Ireland Men’s head coach Mark Tumilty has announced his 20-player squad for the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa this June 11 – 20.







Injury-hit Ireland set for Nations Cup challenge



Ireland coach Mark Tumilty is without several key players



By Nigel Ringland





Ireland coach Mark Tumilty Image source, Getty Images



The Ireland men’s hockey team will be without several key players for the upcoming FIH Nations Cup in South Africa.







Paige Blake's full circle Nations Cup journey







After more than a year away from international hockey, Vantage Black Sticks Women midfielder Paige Blake is set to make an incredible return to the black jersey at the 2026 FIH Nations Cup in Auckland.







Pakistan Hockey Federation releases Rs45 million to national players



Players were also paid Rs700,000 under the head of Pro League participation allowances





Pakistan players celebrate qualifying for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after beating Japan in the semi-final of the Qualifiers at the SCA Hockey Stadium in Ismailia on March 6, 2026. — FIH



KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has disbursed a total of Rs45 million among national hockey players ahead of upcoming international commitments, officials confirmed on Thursday.







U18 Asia Cup 2026

Kakamigahara



All times GMT +9



Men



4 Jun 2026 was a rest day



5 Jun 2026 09:00 TPE v CHN (7/8th) 3 - 4

5 Jun 2026 11:00 KOR v BAN (5/6th) 2 - 1

5 Jun 2026 17:00 JPN v MAS (Semi Final 1) 8 - 1

5 Jun 2026 19:00 PAK v IND (Semi Final 2)



6 Jun 2026 15:00 MAS v PAK/IND (Bronze Medal)

6 Jun 2026 19:00 JPN v PAK/IND (Gold Medal)



Pool standings



Women



4 Jun 2026 10:00 SGP v TPE (7/8th) 0 - 3

4 Jun 2026 12:00 MAS v BAN (5/6th) 4 - 0



5 Jun 2026 13:00 IND v CHN (Semi Final 1) 2 - 2 (1 - 3 SO)

5 Jun 2026 15:00 JPN v KOR (Semi Final 2) 1 - 0



6 Jun 2026 13:00 IND v KOR (Bronze Medal)

6 Jun 2026 17:00 CHN v JPN (Gold Medal)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





Preview: Indian U-18 Men’s and Women’s Teams Gear Up for Semi-Final Clashes at U-18 Asia Cup 2026



Women’s Team to face China while Men’s Team take on Pakistan on Friday, 5 June 2026







Kakamigahara, Japan: The Indian U-18 Women’s and Men’s Hockey Teams are set to compete in the Semi-Finals of the U-18 Asia Cup 2026 on Friday, 5 June 2026, after impressive performances in the pool stages in Kakamigahara, Japan.







Indian U-18 Women’s Hockey Team goes down fighting in a shootout, as China enter Women’s U18 Asia Cup 2026 Final



Nousheen Naz (3') and Kiran Ekka (54') scored India's two goals as the regulation period ended in a 2-2 draw, but China won the shootout 1-3 to emerge victorious in the first women’s semi-final







Kakamigahara, Japan: After an intense and well-fought 2-2 draw over four quarters, the Indian U18 Women’s Hockey Team suffered a 1-3 defeat in shootout against China in their semi-final clash at the U18 Asia Cup 2026 in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Friday. Nousheen Naz (3') and Kiran Ekka (54') scored the goals for India while Li ZeYan (24') and Zhang Yuzheng (48') were the goalscorers for China.







Nurfitrah shines as Malaysia finish fifth in Under-18 Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against Bangladesh during Thursday’s girls’ Under-18 Asia Cup play-off match in Kakamigahara, Japan. Pic from Asian Hockey Federation



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia outplayed Bangladesh 4-0 to finish fifth in the girls' Under-18 Asia Cup hockey tournament in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Thursday.







U-16 & U-18 USWNT Staff Announce Roster For World Youth Hockey Festival







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After one last training camp held this past weekend in Charlotte, N.C., U.S. U-16 and U-18 Women’s National Team traveling rosters have been selected for the World Youth Hockey Festival in Amsterdam, The Netherlands this August.







Job Opportunity: Men’s National Team Head Coach



Field Hockey Canada seeking Head Coach for the Men’s National Team







Field Hockey Canada is seeking a Head Coach for the Canadian Men’s National Field Hockey team. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, and working in collaboration with senior staff, the Head Coach is responsible for all aspects of performance of the men’s national team, including the design, content and implementation of a comprehensive competition, training and monitoring program for the Men’s National program.







Millions for the badge, nothing for the men who wear it







On 22 July, England’s Over-45 men will walk out at HC Rotterdam to represent their country at the World Masters Hockey World Cup. They have earned their place through three decades of dedication to the game. They will pull on the same white shirt, with the same badge over the heart, that every England international has worn.



