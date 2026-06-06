Saturday 6 June 2026

England set for home FIH Hockey Pro League showdown in London





Drone shot of Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre



England Hockey has named its men’s and women’s squads for the first block of matches at the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches in London, as home fans prepare for 12 days of world-class international hockey at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre from 13-28 June.







Pakistan hit by injury setbacks ahead of FIH Pro League



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s hockey team has suffered a significant setback ahead of its departure for the prestigious FIH Pro League in Europe, with star forward Hannan Shahid and leading penalty-corner specialist Sufyan Khan being ruled out because of injuries just days before the squad leaves for Belgium.







Loughborough duo, four U21s called up by England





Lily Owsley is closing in on 150 England caps PIC: Graeme Wilcockson



Four men’s and women’s under-21 players will be given senior Test match experience after being called up for England ahead of the upcoming FIH Pro League matches in London this month.







Law Announces Canada Series Squad







CHARLOTTE, N.C. – U.S. Men’s National Team Head Coach Allan Law has named the 20-athlete squad that will travel to Surrey, Canada to compete in an international series against No. 19 Canada from June 29 to July 2.







U18 Asia Cup 2026

Kakamigahara



All times GMT +9



Men



4 Jun 2026 was a rest day



5 Jun 2026 09:00 TPE v CHN (7/8th) 3 - 4

5 Jun 2026 11:00 KOR v BAN (5/6th) 2 - 1

5 Jun 2026 17:00 JPN v MAS (Semi Final 1) 8 - 1

5 Jun 2026 19:00 PAK v IND (Semi Final 2) 3 - 5



6 Jun 2026 15:00 MAS v PAK (Bronze Medal) 0 - 3

6 Jun 2026 19:00 JPN v IND (Gold Medal)



Pool standings



Women



4 Jun 2026 10:00 SGP v TPE (7/8th) 0 - 3

4 Jun 2026 12:00 MAS v BAN (5/6th) 4 - 0



5 Jun 2026 13:00 IND v CHN (Semi Final 1) 2 - 2 (1 - 3 SO)

5 Jun 2026 15:00 JPN v KOR (Semi Final 2) 1 - 0



6 Jun 2026 13:00 IND v KOR (Bronze Medal) 3 - 0

6 Jun 2026 17:00 CHN v JPN (Gold Medal)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Outclassed juniors suffer record defeat against rampant Japan in Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian player (in yellow) against Japan in the semi-finals of boys' Under-18 Asia Cup hockey in Kakamigahara, Japan on June 5. -- Pic by Asian Hockey Federation (AHF)



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia suffered a heavy 8-1 defeat to defending champions Japan in the boys' under-18 Asia Cup semi-finals in Kakamigahara, Japan on Friday.







India beat Pakistan 5-3 in thrilling semi-final to enter U18 Men’s Asia Cup final



Ashish Tani Purti (12’, 49’, 53’, 56’) scores four goals to lead India's last-quarter comeback







Kakamigahara, Japan: The Indian U18 Men’s Hockey Team showed incredible character to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in a high-voltage semi-final match of the U18 Men’s Asia Cup 2026 on Friday. Trailing 2-3 until the final quarter, India produced an outstanding attacking display in the final minutes to secure their place in the summit clash.







Purti’s Four-Goal Masterclass Powers India Past Pakistan into U-18 Men’s Asia Cup Final



s2h team







KAKAMIGAHARA, JAPAN: The Indian U-18 Men’s Hockey Team showcased incredible character and resilience to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in a high-voltage semi-final of the U-18 Men’s Asia Cup 2026 on Friday. Trailing 2-3 heading into the final quarter, India unleashed an outstanding attacking display in the dying minutes, propelled by a spectacular four-goal performance from forward Ashish Tani Purti, to secure their spot in the tournament’s summit clash.







Pakistan hockey player celebrates like winning after scoring controversial goal but its India who win



Pakistani players celebrated in wild fashion after levelling for the second time against India in the U18 Men’s Asia Cup hockey. However, their joy did not last long as ultimately, India won the match.





India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinal of U18 men's Asia Cup. X/HockeyIndia



India defeated Pakistan 5-3 in a high-voltage semi-final of the U18 Men’s Asia Cup in Japan’s Kakamigahara on Friday, June 5 to secure a place in the final of the competition. It was a hard-earned victory for the Men in Blue who were trailing until the final quarter of the match.







India beat Pakistan to reach U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026 final



India will face Japan in the grand finale on Saturday





India and Pakistan hockey players were pictured in action during the second semifinal of the U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026 at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan, on June 5, 2026. — Asian Hockey Federation



KAKAMIGAHARA: India secured a place in the final of the U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026 after defeating Pakistan 5-3 in a thrilling second semi-final at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium on Friday.







Defensive lapses shatter Pakistan’s final dream



ISLAMABAD: Defensive lapses shattered Pakistan’s final dream as India rallied to win Under-18 Asia Cup Hockey semis.







India beat Pakistan 5-3 to reach U18 Hockey Asia Cup final



KAKAMIGAHARA - India booked their place in the final of the U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026 after defeating Pakistan 5-3 in the semifinal at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium on Friday.







After the high of beating Pakistan, Indian U18 Men's Hockey Team targets U18 Asia Cup title in ‘Final’ battle against Japan



India defeated Pakistan 5-3 in a thrilling semi-final and will face hosts Japan in the title match on Saturday in Kakamigahara







Kakamigahara, Japan: Following a thrilling 5-3 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final of the U18 Men’s Asia Cup 2026, a confident Indian U18 Men's Hockey Team is all set to take on hosts Japan in the final on Saturday. The match promises to be an exciting clash as India look to settle the score against the home side, who defeated them 4-2 during the pool stage of the tournament.







Indian U18 Women’s Hockey Team clinches Bronze Medal with commanding 3-0 win over Korea at Women’s U18 Asia Cup 2026



Sandeepa Kumari, Sweety Kujur and Nousheen Naz score as India finish on the podium; Sandeepa named Player of the Match







New Delhi: The Indian U18 Women’s Hockey Team secured the Bronze Medal at the Women’s U18 Asia Cup 2026 after registering a commanding 3-0 victory over Korea in the bronze medal match at Kakamigahara, Japan, on Saturday. Sandeepa Kumari (2’), Captain Sweety Kujur (16’) and Nousheen Naz (33’) were on target as India capped off their campaign with an impressive podium finish.







Young Scottish hockey umpire recognised for ‘lasting impact’





Ben Burton in action PIC: Edinburgh University



A young umpire who has officiated more than 60 matches during a season has won a student award for making a “lasting impact both on and off the pitch.”







1994 World Cup mastermind Hans Jorritsma passes away



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan hockey coach and strategist Hans Jorritsma, whose tactical expertise played a significant role in Pakistan’s historic 1994 World Cup triumph, has passed away in the Netherlands, bringing to an end the life of one of the most respected figures associated with international hockey and Dutch football administration.



