Sunday 7 June 2026

My apologies for the extremely late update today, I have been umpiring 4 back to back league games today - my body is broken.



Indian Men’s Hockey Team Leaves for European Leg of FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26



The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will take on the Netherlands, Germany, Pakistan and England during the European leg of the tournament in Rotterdam and London







Bengaluru:The Indian Men’s Hockey Team departed from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Saturday night for the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26, where they will take on some of the top hockey nations in a crucial phase of the tournament.







Pakistan hockey squad gears up for Pro League



KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said that the preparations of the national hockey team to participate in the FIH Pro League competitions have entered the final stages, and the national squad will leave for an important tour of Belgium and the United Kingdom in the next few days.







PHF denies reports of mismanagement at team's training camp for Pro League



Pakistan to face Belgium in FIH Pro League clash in Wavre on June 13



By Atique ur Rehman





Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH



KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Saturday dismissed the media reports of mismanagement at the national team's training camp for the FIH Pro League at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.







Cape Town Ready to Host World’s Top Hockey Nations at FIH Men’s Nations Cup



The Men’s Nations Cup returns to South African soil as the host nation prepares to take on some of the world’s strongest hockey teams in front of home supporters.



by Karabo Peter





Photo Credit: South African Hockey Association (SAHA)



Cape Town, South Africa) – Cape Town is set to become the centre of world hockey next week, with South Africa confirmed as host of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup from 11–20 June.







India Crowned Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2026 Champions Kakamigahara, Japan







India were crowned champions of the Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2026 after a superb 4-1 victory over hosts Japan in the Gold Medal Match in Kakamigahara.







China Claim Women’s U18 Asia Cup 2026 Title Kakamigahara, Japan







China emerged as champions of the Women’s U18 Asia Cup 2026 after defeating hosts Japan 2-1 in a thrilling Gold Medal Match in Kakamigahara.







Ashish Tani Purti's hat-trick powers India to Men's U-18 Asia Cup Gold



Ashish Tani Purti (2', 28', 34') and captain Ketan Kushwaha (30') scored as India defeated hosts Japan 4-1 in the final







Kakamigahara: The Indian U-18 Men's Hockey Team were crowned champions of the Men's U-18 Asia Cup 2026 after defeating hosts Japan 4-1 in the final in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Friday.







India U-18 Men Clinch Asia Cup Title; Women Secure Bronze



By Prabhjot Singh





PHOTO: X@TheHockeyIndia



India’s U-18 men’s hockey team capped a remarkable campaign by defeating host nation Japan 4-1 in the final to win the title, while the Indian women’s U-18 team secured a bronze medal finish in the tournament.







Pakistan avenge Malaysia’s defeat to secure bronze



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ended their campaign in the Under-18 Asia Cup Hockey Tournament in Japan on a high note, defeating Malaysia 3-0 in the third-place playoff on Saturday to clinch the bronze medal.







Pakistan down Malaysia to clinch U-18 Asia Cup bronze







LAHORE - Pakistan ended their Men’s U-18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026 campaign on a high note by defeating Malaysia 3-0 in the third-place playoff to secure the bronze medal at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium on Saturday.







Pakistan crush Malaysia to clinch bronze at Men's U18 Hockey Asia Cup



Uzair, Asam and Adeel score in Pakistan's medal-clinching triumph over Malaysia





Pakistan players celebrate during their Men's U18 Hockey Asia Cup third-place playoff against Malaysia at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium in Kakamigahara on June 6, 2026. — Asian Hockey Federation



KAKAMIGAHARA: Pakistan clinched the bronze medal at the Men's U18 Asia Cup 2026 by securing a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Malaysia here at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium on Saturday.







Harfizi takes blame as Pakistan crush Malaysia in Under-18 Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





A Malaysian player (in yellow) against Pakistan in the third place match of the boys' Under-18 Asia Cup hockey tournament in Kakamigahara, Japan. -- Pic by Asian Hockey Federation



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia ended their campaign in fourth place after a 3-0 defeat to Pakistan in the boys' Under-18 Asia Cup hockey tournament in Kakamigahara, Japan on Saturday







PHF launches nationwide coaching education programme to modernize hockey coaching



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), has launched a comprehensive Coaching Education Programme aimed at establishing a modern, standardized and internationally aligned coaching system across the country.



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), has launched a comprehensive Coaching Education Programme aimed at establishing a modern, standardized and internationally aligned coaching system across the country.



