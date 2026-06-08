Monday 8 June 2026

Marc Miralles: "We are constantly measuring ourselves against world's best teams in the Pro League"







As the final stages of the current FIH Hockey Pro League season approach (starting from 13 June), let us hear from the participating teams. Today, Marc Miralles, captain of the Spanish men’s side — "The Red Sticks" — shares his thoughts.







Hockeyroos name squad for European FIH Pro League Campaign



The Hockeyroos have named a 22 player squad for the upcoming FIH Pro League series in Europe.







The Hockeyroos have named a 22 player squad for the upcoming FIH Pro League series in Europe, with Australia set to continue its preparations for the upcoming FIH World Cup against some of the world's best nations across England and Belgium this month.







Late arrival in Europe limits preparations for crucial Pro League challenge



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: With the national hockey training camp drawing to a close and Pakistan set to leave for Belgium on June 9, serious concerns have emerged over the team’s inadequate preparation time ahead of a crucial phase of the FIH Pro League, where survival in the elite competition remains the primary objective.







Indian U-18 men, women Hockey team return home to grand welcome after Asia Cup 2026 glory







New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Indian Under-18 men's and women's hockey teams received a warm reception at Delhi airport on Monday after their successful campaigns at the U-18 Asia Cup 2026 in Japan, where the men's side clinched a gold medal, and the women's team settled for a bronze medal.







‘For 35 years, we’ve built a hockey club on friendships formed’







A President’s XI vs Chair’s XI game regularly brings back ex-players to ‘play one more time’, blending old and current squads into chaotic but competitive matches.



