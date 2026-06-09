Tuesday 9 June 2026

Manzoor confident of better Pakistan show in Pro League



Syed Intikhab Ali



KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team head coach and Olympian Manzoor-ul-Hasan has said that the Green Shirts’ preparations for the FIH Pro League are nearing completion, as the national team is set to leave the country on June 10 to participate in the event in Belgium and England.







South Korea to end Pakistan international hockey drought with July tour



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: In a major development for Pakistan hockey, South Korea will become the first national team from a recognized hockey-playing nation to tour Pakistan in 24 years when it plays a three-match series against Pakistan at the renovated Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad later this July.







Rotweiss earn fifth appearance in EHL Men







Jonas Winkler and Jens Flück got the goals for Rotweiss Wettingen to earn the Swiss men’s title and a fifth appearance in the EHL as they got the best of Grasshopper Club Zurich in last Sunday’s final.







Slavia win return ticket to EHL ROUNd1







SK Slavia Prague retained the Czechia men’s national title and a return ticket to next October’s Euro Hockey League thanks to a 1-0 final win over TJ Plzeň-Litice.







Bloemendaal men say goodbye to three players





Mazkour



Bloemendaal have said goodbye to three players. Elian Mazkour, Sheldon Schouten and Rames Zwijnenburg will no longer be part of The Mussen selection next season.







Goalscorer Jip Dicke extends contract at SCHC by three years





Jip Dicke of SCHC



Jip Dicke will continue to play for SCHC in the coming years. The Dutch international extended her contract with the club from Bilthoven, where she has been playing since 2024 following her switch from HDM.







Hockey great Laura Roper returns to East Grinstead as coach





Sophie Bray and Laura Roper, right, played their last club games in 2024 PIC: Hockey Paper



Laura Roper has taken up her first major role since retiring from playing, returning to East Grinstead HC as women’s head coach.







PARCO injects Rs 100 million into hockey revival drive



ISLAMABAD: In a landmark development for the revival of Pakistan hockey, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Pakistan Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) on Monday entered into a historic partnership under which PARCO will provide Rs100 million over the next two years to support coaching education, coach development and allied hockey activities across the country.







India hockey heroes in one frame!





Mervyn Fernandis, Marcellus Gomes, V Bhaskaran, Zafar Iqbal, Joaquim Carvalho and Darryl D Souza



India’s hockey Olympians Mervyn Fernandis, Marcellus Gomes, V Bhaskaran, Zafar Iqbal, Joaquim Carvalho and Darryl D’Souza on the sidelines of the Joe Fernandis Memorial hockey tournament at the St Stanislaus turf in Bandra on Sunday.



