Wednesday 10 June 2026

FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2025-26

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



11 Jun 2026 12:15 MAS v SCO (A)

11 Jun 2026 14:30 KOR v JPN (A)

11 Jun 2026 16:45 IRL v USA (B)

11 Jun 2026 19:00 FRA v RSA (B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Latest statements from teams before the FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup starts







The countdown is on! With less than 48 hours left until the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup South Africa 2025-26, here’s what the teams had to say:







The countdown is on to both Men's and Women's FIH Nations Cup







In just five days, the Vantage Black Sticks Women will launch their 2026 FIH Nations Cup campaign at home in Auckland, taking on some of the world’s best hockey nations as they fight for back-to-back championships.







Two Days to Go: South Africa Called to Rally Behind the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup in Cape Town







With just two days to go until the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup gets underway in Cape Town, South African Hockey is calling on the nation to get behind the tournament and show its support for world-class international hockey on home soil.







Veteran keeper Hafizuddin stands tall in Cape Town



By Aftar Singh





National coach Brendon Carolan (centre) having a chat with Speedy Tigers players in training in preparation for the Nations Cup at Hartleyvale Hockey Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. - Pic from Malaysian Hockey Confederation



KUALA LUMPUR: It has not been a successful outing for Malaysia in the last three editions of the Nations Cup hockey tournament.







Xantal Gine: “Best preparation we can have for the World Cup is Pro League”







As the final stages of the current FIH Hockey Pro League season approach (starting from 13 June), let us hear from the participating teams. Today, Xantal Gine, captain of the Spanish women’s side — "The Red Sticks" — shares her thoughts.







2026 Test Matches GIB v MAR (W)

Bayside Sports Complex, Gibraltor



9 Jun 2026 19:00 GIB v MAR 0 - 1

10 Jun 2026 19:00 GIB v MAR



FIH Match Centre







Monmouth Field Hockey Lands Three on U21 Ireland Pathway Squad



Charlie Bowman, Maia McCourt and Eabha Curran secure spot on 23-man roster for Irish women’s field hockey U21 team







West Long Branch, NJ — Ireland Hockey announced its extended U21 women's field hockey roster ahead of the EuroHockey Championships this summer with three Hawks landing on the 23-man squad.







Police stays in Outdoor hockey title race



by Nigel Simon





Shaquille Daniel, left, of Defence Force, left, and Nicholas Siu Butt of QPCC battle during their Men’s Open Division match of the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board League Outdoor Seven-A-Side League at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua last month. On Sunday, Daniel scored a goal in Defence Force’s 2-0 win over Paragon. FAITH AYOUNG



Police Service blanked Fatima 4-0 to stay in the Men's Open Division of the T&T Hockey Board (TTHB) Outdoor Seven-A-Side League title race at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua on Sunday.







Meet the Kent hockey club whose men’s 1s folded twice in six years





Sutton Valence have drawn clearer progression routes



We all know that some grassroots hockey clubs across England are facing mounting financial and structural pressure, with rising costs, changing family commitments and the growing pull of talent academies all contributing to a slow drain on local participation, particularly at junior level.







Altogether 53 Hockey caps – Hilton College recognises Robert



Christo du Randt





Robert Burman (photo supplied)



Hilton College in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, proudly celebrates Robert Burman on reaching an extraordinary milestone — earning altogether 53 Hockey caps for the 1st Hockey Team this past weekend.







Defining Evolution: The Youth Program that Continues to Grow



Written in conjunction with ELCO Evolution’s Kelsey Thorley & Tasha Ness







Lebanon county in Pennsylvania is surrounded by long-standing programs and field hockey tradition. Those local to the area know that it’s a field hockey hot spot, home to many impressive teams in surrounding counties—Lancaster, Berks, and Montgomery to name a few. But one specific section of Lebanon county, dubbed Eastern Lebanon County (or ELCO as it is more affectionately known), has long been rooted in a soccer-focused culture. Through the persistence of one individual, then by the diligence of many, ELCO has undergone a transformation of sorts when it comes to field hockey.



