Thursday 11 June 2026

FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2025-26

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



11 Jun 2026 12:15 MAS v SCO (A)

11 Jun 2026 14:30 KOR v JPN (A)

11 Jun 2026 16:45 IRL v USA (B)

11 Jun 2026 19:00 FRA v RSA (B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







FIH expands Nations Cup and Nations Cup 2 to 10 teams; Nations Cup 2 becomes an annual event







Lausanne, Switzerland – In line with one of the key pillars of its Empowerment and Engagement Strategy – “More opportunities to compete” – the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is pleased to announce the expansion of the number of teams participating in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup and the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 from the current eight to ten teams from the next edition onwards. In total, this move means that eight additional teams will participate across these events each year.







'Make home-ground advantage count': SA Men's hockey team targets opening win against France



The FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup is scheduled to take place from 11 to 20 June 2026.



Palesa Manaleng





The Captains' Call of the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup with the tournament trophy and the captains of the nine participating men’s teams was held on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Ray Chaplin Sports Media



With just one day to go until the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup gets underway in Cape Town, South African Hockey is calling on the nation to get behind the tournament and show its support for world-class international hockey on home soil.







Squad updates ahead of both Nations Cup Tournaments







Hockey New Zealand has confirmed several squad changes ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup tournaments.







Pakistan hockey team off to Europe for FIH Pro League



LAHORE/KARACHI: Pakistan’s national hockey team departed from Karachi in the early hours of Wednesday for Europe for the challenge of the FIH Pro Hockey League. The eight-match series, to be played across Belgium and England, represents the team’s most significant test since their resurgence on the international circuit.







LA Olympics 2028 field hockey tickets ‘at range of price points’ for August drop





GB and India at Paris Olympics PIC: Knott/Team GB



The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics public ticket sale will offer field hockey fans a second chance to claim tickets next month.



