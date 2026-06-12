Friday 12 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



13 Jun 2026 12:30 ENG v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

13 Jun 2026 15:30 BEL v PAK (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium

13 Jun 2026 16:00 NED v GER (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam



14 Jun 2026 12:30 ENG v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

14 Jun 2026 15:30 PAK v ESP (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium

14 Jun 2026 16:00 NED v IND (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam



Pool standings



Women



13 Jun 2026 13:00 CHN v ARG (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium

13 Jun 2026 13:30 NED v IRL (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam

13 Jun 2026 15:00 ENG v GER (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London



14 Jun 2026 13:00 BEL v ARG (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium

14 Jun 2026 13:30 NED v IRL (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam

14 Jun 2026 15:00 ENG v GER (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Pakistan begin Pro League preparations in Belgium after travel delay



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s national hockey team held its first training session in Belgium on Thursday after arriving later than scheduled due to a missed connecting flight, as preparations intensified for the crucial second leg of the FIH Pro League.







Olympian Waseem named hockey team coach



LAHORE: Olympian Waseem Ahmad has been named to the Pakistan national hockey team’s management as a coach and was to join the squad in Belgium on Thursday evening ahead of FIH Pro League, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) confirmed on Thursday.







Almost Non-Stop! Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams Set for a Fortnight of Global Action



From Rotterdam to London and Auckland, Indian fans are in for a fortnight packed with world-class hockey, fierce rivalries and crucial World Cup auditions







New Delhi: Indian fans are set for an action-packed fortnight as both the Indian Men’s Hockey Team and the Indian Women’s Hockey Team take centre stage on the international circuit, offering supporters a rare opportunity to witness elite-level hockey almost every day from June 14 to June 28.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2025-26

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



11 Jun 2026 12:15 MAS v SCO (A) 5 - 2

11 Jun 2026 14:30 KOR v JPN (A) 1 - 1

11 Jun 2026 16:45 IRL v USA (B) 3 - 0

11 Jun 2026 19:00 FRA v RSA (B) 4 - 2



12 Jun 2026 16:45 MAS v JPN (A)

2 Jun 2026 19:00 NZL v SCO (A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Ireland and France win as Malaysia put hands up







Ireland and France, the two top-ranked teams in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup men’s tournament at Hartleyvale Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, were both victorious on the opening day, while Malaysia put their hands up as strong contenders in Pool A. Ireland started patiently before gradually but emphatically dismantling the United States team 3-0, while France were not as clinical but certainly dominant as they handed hosts South Africa a 4-2 defeat. Malaysia produced plenty of skilful hockey as they beat Scotland 5-2, while Korea and Japan drew a thrilling game 1-1, with each team dominating a half.







Speedy Tigers off to a flying start in Nation Cup



By Aftar Singh





Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, under new coach Brendon Carolan, beat Scotland 5-2 in their Nations Cup Group A opener at Hartleyvale Hockey Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa today.







Scotland Men fall short against Malaysia in Cape Town







Scotland opened their FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup campaign with a tough 5-2 defeat to world number 14 Malaysia in Cape Town, South Africa, but showed plenty of fight and determination throughout the contest.







Ireland cruise to victory against USA in FIH Hockey Nations Cup opener.







Cape Town, South Africa: The Ireland Men’s Hockey team made a strong start to their 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup campaign in Cape Town, South Africa as they recorded a 3-0 win over the USA. After a scoreless opening quarter, Ben Johnson marked his 50th senior appearance with a goal, before Greg Williams continued his fine goal scoring form from penalty corners to double Ireland’s lead. Fergus Gibson got Ireland’s third and final goal after some excellent build up play from Alistair Empey.







USMNT Shutout by Ireland in Opening Match of 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup







CAPE TOWN, South Africa – The No. 26 U.S. Men’s National Team dropped their first contest of the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup to No. 9 Ireland in Cape Town, South Africa. In wet conditions, the Wolves were met with a defensive challenge and were unable to breakthrough as they fell 3-0.







South Africa edged by France in Nations Cup opener at Hartleyvale







South Africa opened their FIH Hockey Nations Cup campaign in front of a proud home crowd at Hartleyvale Stadium in Cape Town on Thursday evening, taking on France in a thrilling opening-day contest.







Phikolomzi Mbuqe: FIH Nations Cup will grow profile of hockey in the country



By Mpumi Manyisi







South African Hockey Association CEO Phikolomzi Mbuqe believes hosting the 2026 FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup will help elevate the profile of the sport and drive its growth across the country.







The Faces of Australian Officiating: Rhiannon Murrie



An accomplished international umpire, Rhiannon has represented Australia on the world stage and continues to make a significant contribution to the game, more recently, as an Umpire Manager.







We're continuing our series profiling some of our very own Australian officials, this edition featuring Rhiannon Murrie. An accomplished international umpire, Rhiannon has represented Australia on the world stage and continues to make a significant contribution to the game, more recently, as an Umpire Manager.







Brisbane Blaze Coaches for 2026 Named







Hockey Queensland is pleased to announce the return of both Brisbane Blaze Head Coaches for the 2026 Hockey One League season, with Angie Lambert OAM OLY reappointed as Head Coach of the Brisbane Blaze Women and Darren ‘Chook’ Fowler returning to lead the Brisbane Blaze Men.







De Waard and Walker voted best players of the season







Xan de Waard (SCHC) and Struan Walker (Oranje-Rood) have been voted the best players of the Tulp Hoofdklasse season 2025-2026. Both players have already received their award, the Golden Stick.







Granatto ready to breathe fire with Dragons







KHC Dragons have made three big signings ahead of their EHL debut next season with Maria Granatto, Hannah McLoughlin and Hannah Cotter joining the Brasschaat club.







Surbiton add Petter and Findlay to the ranks







Surbiton have announced two strong additions to their panel with double Olympian Izzy Petter and Ava Findlay joining the club.







Hockey India League 2027 set for three host cities







Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Delhi are set to be men’s host cities for Hero Hockey India League (HIL) Season 3.







Congratulations to the Athletes Selected for the 2026 Junior Nexus Championship







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - USA Field Hockey is excited to announce the athletes who have been selected to compete in the 2026 Junior Nexus Championship, presented by Osaka Hockey, that will take place this July in Virginia Beach, Va. This selection marks the completion of the Regional Selection Camp sessions and the next step in the Olympic Development Pathway and tryout process for the Junior U.S. Women's National Teams.







Pakistan, Belgium agree to boost sports cooperation, women’s hockey promotion



ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah held a meeting with Belgian Ambassador to Pakistan Charles Idesbald van der Gracht de Rommerswael to discuss bilateral relations and avenues for enhancing cooperation in the field of sports.







Punjab approves Rs150m grant to revive hockey



LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved a PKR 150 million grant for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to support a broad revival programme aimed at strengthening the sport across the nation, officials confirmed on Thursday.



