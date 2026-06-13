Saturday 13 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



13 Jun 2026 12:30 ENG v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

13 Jun 2026 15:30 BEL v PAK (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium

13 Jun 2026 16:00 NED v GER (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam



14 Jun 2026 12:30 ENG v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

14 Jun 2026 15:30 PAK v ESP (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium

14 Jun 2026 16:00 NED v IND (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam



Pool standings



Women



13 Jun 2026 13:00 CHN v ARG (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium

13 Jun 2026 13:30 NED v IRL (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam

13 Jun 2026 15:00 ENG v GER (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London



14 Jun 2026 13:00 BEL v ARG (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium

14 Jun 2026 13:30 NED v IRL (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam

14 Jun 2026 15:00 ENG v GER (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







India Look to Build Momentum in Netherlands Leg of FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26



The Harmanpreet Singh-led side to face hosts Netherlands and Germany. Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh set to join Dilip Tirkey as India’s most-capped hockey player







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team is set to return to action in the Netherlands leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26. Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, India will take on hosts Netherlands and Germany in a vital set of fixtures as they continue their campaign in a crucial year.







FIH Men's Pro League 2026: India set for crucial final phase in Europe



India set to face Pakistan in London during the final phase of the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League.



By Medha Sharma





India edge Australia in shootout to wrap up FIH Pro League Hobart leg (Photo credit: Hockey India)



The Indian men's hockey team is set to return to action in the final phase of the FIH Men's Pro League, with matches scheduled from June 14 to June 28 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and London, England.







Pakistan to give tough time to Belgium: Manzoor



Syed Intikhab Ali



KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team head coach Manzoor ul Hasan has expressed confidence ahead of the team’s opening match against Belgium in the FIH Pro League, saying the players are fully prepared and motivated despite facing one of the strongest teams in the tournament on their home turf.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2025-26

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



12 Jun 2026 16:45 MAS v JPN (A) 1 - 4

2 Jun 2026 19:00 NZL v SCO (A) 1 - 0



13 Jun 2026 14:45 IRL v FRA (B)

13 Jun 2026 17:00 RSA v USA (B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





Black Sticks secure opening win as Japan go top of Pool A







New Zealand kicked off their Nations Cup title defence with a victory over Scotland in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday, while Japan came from behind to record a convincing win over Malaysia. With a win and a draw from their opening two matches, Japan now lead the Pool A standings. New Zealand sit second after collecting all three points from their first outing.







Dylan Thomas provides the match winner in Nations Cup opener







The Vantage Black Sticks Men have kicked off their 2026 FIH Nations Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Scotland in Cape Town, South Africa.







Scotland Produce Impressive Performance Despite New Zealand Defeat







Scotland were unfortunate to come away empty-handed after a strong display against New Zealand ending in a narrow 0-1 defeat after a late penalty corner.







Japan outclass Malaysia in bruising Nations Cup encounter



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia suffered a 4-1 defeat to Japan in the Group A match of the Nations Cup at Hartleyvale Hockey Stadium in Cape Town on Friday. -- Pic from Malaysian Hockey Confederation



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia squandered a lead to suffer a 4-1 embarrassing defeat to Japan in the Group A match of the Nations Cup at Hartleyvale Hockey Stadium in Cape Town on Friday.







Stars ready to shine as FIH Nations Cup countdown begins in Auckland



For the first time in nearly a decade, a major international hockey tournament is set to take place on New Zealand shores.







Auckland put on a spectacular show this morning as the captains of the eight competing nations gathered ahead of the 2026 FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup. A layer of cloud blanketed the city, with the Sky Tower rising above the skyline to provide a stunning backdrop for the official pre-tournament photo shoot.







South Africa’s National Hockey Teams Launch Crowdfunding Campaigns on the Road to the FIH Hockey World Cups 2026



Two South African teams. Two World Cups. One nation behind them.







The South African Hockey Association has today launched national crowdfunding campaigns to carry our Men’s and Women’s National Hockey Teams to the FIH Hockey World Cups in August 2026, and every South African is invited to be part of the journey.







First ever Women’s National Hockey in July



ISLAMABAD: In a fresh move aimed at promoting women’s sports and revitalizing hockey at the grassroots level, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the staging of the inaugural National Women’s Hockey Championship, scheduled to be held in Islamabad during the second week of July.



