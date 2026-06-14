Sunday 14 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



13 Jun 2026 12:30 (GMT+1) ENG v ARG (RR) 5 - 0 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

13 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT+2) BEL v PAK (RR) 7 - 1 Wavre Hockey Stadium

13 Jun 2026 16:00 (GMT+2) NED v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 0 - 1) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam



14 Jun 2026 12:30 (GMT+1) ENG v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

14 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT+2) PAK v ESP (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium

14 Jun 2026 16:00 (GMT+2) NED v IND (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam



Pool standings



Women



13 Jun 2026 13:00 (GMT+2) CHN v ARG (RR) 1 - 4 Wavre Hockey Stadium

13 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT+2) NED v IRL (RR) 7 - 0 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam

13 Jun 2026 15:00 (GMT+1) ENG v GER (RR) 1 - 2 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London



14 Jun 2026 13:00 (GMT+2) BEL v ARG (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium

14 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT+2) NED v IRL (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam

14 Jun 2026 15:00 (GMT+1) ENG v GER (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Dutch women and Belgian men dominate as FIH Pro League resumes







The men’s and women’s log leaders both returned to FIH Hockey Pro League action with commanding performances as the Dutch women ran out 7-0 winners over Ireland and the Belgian men claimed a 7-1 victory over Pakistan.







Ireland overcome by World #1 The Netherlands in first FIH Hockey Pro League outing in Rotterdam.







Rotterdam, The Netherlands: The Ireland Women’s hockey team endured a difficult return to FIH Hockey Pro League action in Rotterdam, succumbing to a 7-0 defeat to hosts and World #1 The Netherlands.







Pakistan suffer crushing defeat against Belgium in FIH Pro League



Defeat against Belgium extends Pakistan's losing streak to eight matches in nine-team tournament





Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH/File



WAVRE: Pakistan men's hockey team suffered a gruelling 7-1 defeat at the hands of Belgium in the league-stage match of the FIH Pro League here at the Belfius Hockey Arena on Saturday.







Belgium run riot to beat Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: A disastrous final quarter collapse saw Pakistan suffer a humiliating 7-1 defeat at the hands of Belgium in their opening match of the FIH Pro League’s third leg on Saturday, as the world-ranked hosts unleashed a relentless attacking blitz to expose the visitors’ defensive frailties.







Belgium rout Pakistan 7-1 to deepen Pro League misery



LAHORE - Pakistan’s struggles in the FIH Pro League continued on Saturday as they suffered a crushing 7-1 defeat against hosts Belgium at the Belfius Hockey Arena, extending their losing streak to eight matches in the nine-team competition.







Kookaburras face England tonight: Watch LIVE and FREE on 7plus







The Kookaburras have arrived in London and take on England tonight in their opening match of FIH Pro League mini-series in the United Kingdom.







Penalty corner conversions and defence in focus as India get ready for European leg of FIH Pro League 2026



Anish Anand





Hockey India



The Indian men's hockey team are all set to play in eight important matches in the European leg of the FIH Pro League with the main focus being the preparations for the upcoming World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.







No one more deserving than Manpreet Singh: Dilip Tirkey



Arnab Lall Seal





In a remarkable milestone, Manpreet Singh is on the verge of tying Dilip Tirkey's illustrious record of 412 international matches



KOLKATA: As the Indian men’s hockey team begins their European leg of the FIH Pro League against the Netherlands on Sunday, one player who will be the cynosure of all eyes is Manpreet Singh.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2025-26

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



13 Jun 2026 14:45 IRL v FRA (B) 0 - 2

13 Jun 2026 17:00 RSA v USA (B) 4 - 0



14 Jun 2026 14:45 JPN v SCO (A)

14 Jun 2026 17:00 KOR v NZL (A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





France beat Ireland to secure semi-final spot as South Africa claim vital win







France booked their place in the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup with a 2-0 victory over Ireland on the third day of action in Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday. In the day's other fixture, hosts South Africa kept their semi-final hopes alive with an emphatic 4-0 win over the United States, setting up a decisive final round of pool matches.







Ireland come up short against France in second FIH Hockey Nations Cup match in Cape Town







Cape Town, South Africa: The Ireland Men’s Hockey Team suffered a 2-0 loss to France in their second of three pool stage matches in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup. Despite a dominant opening period, France made good use of their chances at goal, scoring goals either side of half-time to secure the points. The result means Ireland must beat hosts South Africa in their final pool match on Tuesday, June 16 to progress to the Semi-Finals, should South Africa beat the USA this evening.







South Africa power past USA to keep semi-final hopes alive







South Africa produced the performance they needed in front of a sold-out Hartleyvale Stadium, defeating the USA 4-0 to keep their FIH Hockey Nations Cup semi-final hopes firmly alive.







USMNT Falls to Hosts in 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup







CAPE TOWN, South Africa – In front of a sold out crowd, No. 26 U.S. Men’s National Team fell to No. 13 South Africa, 4-0, in their second pool game of the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. A disciplined USA defensive effort kept the match within reach, despite sustained pressure from the hosts.







‘Not good enough’: Carolan fumes after Malaysia’s hockey squad loses control against Japan



Defensive errors cost Speedy Tigers as semi-final hopes take a hit in Cape Town



Sandru Narayanan





National hockey coach Brendon Carolan delivered a blunt assessment of Malaysia’s performance after the Speedy Tigers squandered an early advantage to fall 4-1 to Japan. - Social media pic, June 14, 2026



KUALA LUMPUR – National hockey coach Brendon Carolan delivered a blunt assessment of Malaysia’s performance after the Speedy Tigers squandered an early advantage to fall 4-1 to Japan in their Nations Cup Group A clash at the Hartleyvale Hockey Stadium in Cape Town on Friday.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26

Auckland



All times GMT +12



15 Jun 2026 10:45 IND v USA (A)

15 Jun 2026 13:00 JPN v URU (A)

15 Jun 2026 15:45 CHI v FRA (B)

15 Jun 2026 18:00 NZL v KOR (B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Preview: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Eyes Pro League Return at FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2025-26



India will begin their campaign against the United States in Auckland on June 15







New Delhi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team is all set to begin its campaign at the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 in Auckland with a clear objective — securing promotion to the next year’s FIH Hockey Pro League.







'Focus on fitness and finishing' - Indian women's hockey team all set for FIH Nations Cup



Aaditya Narayan





Sjoerd Marijne. Hockey India



It's a massive year for Indian hockey, with both the men's and women's teams set to play in two major tournaments -- the World Cup and the Asian Games. The women's team head coach Sjoerd Marijne, in his second stint, has been with the team since early this year. His immediate task was to help India qualify for the World Cup, which he did. And then he started putting in work on major areas that needed improvement.







Australian international Kaitlin Nobbs signs for Amsterdam







Women's national champion Amsterdam have strengthened their squad for next season with Kaitlin Nobbs. The 28-year-old Australian international will make the move from WASPS Hockey Club in Perth after the summer.







Women's hockey project enters new phase







Bangladesh women's hockey is set for a major expansion this year after corporate backers doubled funding to Tk2 crore for a nationwide development programme aimed at transitioning grassroots talent to the international stage.



