Monday 15 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



13 Jun 2026 12:30 (GMT+1) ENG v ARG (RR) 5 - 0 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

13 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT+2) BEL v PAK (RR) 7 - 1 Wavre Hockey Stadium

13 Jun 2026 16:00 (GMT+2) NED v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 0 - 1) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam



14 Jun 2026 12:30 (GMT+1) ENG v AUS (RR) 4 - 3 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

14 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT+2) PAK v ESP (RR) 1 - 5 Wavre Hockey Stadium

14 Jun 2026 16:00 (GMT+2) NED v IND (RR) 3 - 2 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam



15 Jun 2026 is a rest day



16 Jun 2026 21:00 BEL v ESP (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium



17 Jun 2026 17:00 AUS v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

17 Jun 2026 19:30 IND v GER (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)



18 Jun 2026 17:00 ARG v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

18 Jun 2026 19:30 GER v IND (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

18 Jun 2026 21:00 BEL v PAK (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium



Pool standings



Women



13 Jun 2026 13:00 (GMT+2) CHN v ARG (RR) 1 - 4 Wavre Hockey Stadium

13 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT+2) NED v IRL (RR) 7 - 0 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam

13 Jun 2026 15:00 (GMT+1) ENG v GER (RR) 1 - 2 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London



14 Jun 2026 13:00 (GMT+2) BEL v ARG (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 2 ) Wavre Hockey Stadium

14 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT+2) NED v IRL (RR) 4 - 0 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam

14 Jun 2026 15:00 (GMT+1) ENG v GER (RR) 0 - 3 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London



15 Jun 2026 is a rest day



16 Jun 2026 18:30 BEL v CHN (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium



17 Jun 2026 17:00 ESP v IRL (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

17 Jun 2026 19:30 GER v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)



18 Jun 2026 17:00 IRL v ESP (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

18 Jun 2026 18:30 BEL v CHN (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium

18 Jun 2026 19:30 AUS v GER (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Home joy as English and Dutch men triumph in gripping contests







England’s men delighted the home crowd in London with a crucial victory over Australia as the FIH Hockey Pro League action continued across three venues on Sunday.







Ireland show major improvement in second outing against The Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League







Rotterdam, The Netherlands: The Ireland Women’s Hockey team enjoyed a much-improved performance against World #1 The Netherlands. Ireland showed excellent defensive organisation to limit chances for the Dutch, with penalty corners being their main route to success as they came away with a 4-0 win to continue their unbeaten run.







England men earn Pro League wins as women lose twice



By Mandeep Sanghera





Henry Croft scored twice for England against Argentina. Image source, Getty Images



England's men won their latest FIH Pro League matches against Argentina and Australia, while England's women suffered two defeats by Germany.







Kookaburras fall narrowly short against England in FIH Pro League opener







The Kookaburras have suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat to England in their opening FIH Pro League match in London, despite a spirited late comeback and a memorable milestone performance from Nathan Ephraums.







Spain hand Pakistan ninth straight defeat in FIH Pro League



Pakistan to face Belgium at same venue on 19 June





Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH



WAVRE: Pakistan suffered their ninth consecutive defeat in the FIH Pro League after a comprehensive 5-1 loss to Spain in a league-stage fixture at the Belfius Hockey Arena on Sunday.







Spain outclass Pakistan as Green Shirts Pro League misery continues



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s dismal run in the FIH Pro League continued unabated as the Green Shirts suffered another heavy defeat, going down 5-1 against Spain at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Belgium on Sunday.







India suffer narrow 2-3 defeat against the Netherlands in their opening match of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 Rotterdam leg



Tijmen Reyenga (40’) scored the decisive goal to help the Netherlands clinch victory







Rotterdam: The Indian Men's Hockey Team suffered a narrow 2-3 loss against the Netherlands at Hockey Club Rotterdam on Sunday. Dilpreet Singh (10’) and Sukhjeet Singh (33’) scored for India, while Miles Bukkens (3’), Koen Bijen (23’) and Tijmen Reyenga (40’) found the back of the net for the Dutch.







No End to the Jinx: Netherlands Down India 3-2 to Extend 2,340-Day Unbeaten Run



s2h team







ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team fought gallantly but ultimately fell short in their European leg opener of the FIH Pro League, suffering a narrow 2-3 defeat against the world-class Netherlands at Hockey Club Rotterdam on Sunday. The defeat extended a frustrating continental streak for India.







Manpreet Singh equals former Indian captain Dilip Tirkey’s record of 412 International Caps







New Delhi: Indian Men’s Hockey Team midfielder Manpreet Singh equalled the Indian record of 412 international caps held by former India captain and Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey when he took the field in India’s FIH Men’s Pro League match against Netherlands in Rotterdam.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2025-26

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



14 Jun 2026 14:45 JPN v SCO (A) 1 - 0

14 Jun 2026 17:00 KOR v NZL (A) 2 - 6



15 Jun 2026 is a rest day



16 Jun 2026 12:15 MAS v NZL (A)

16 Jun 2026 14:30 SCO v KOR (A)

16 Jun 2026 16:45 FRA v USA (B)

16 Jun 2026 19:00 RSA v IRL (B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Japan and New Zealand edge closer to semifinals







Hartleyvale Stadium in Cape Town saw two hours of exhilarating hockey action on Sunday as Japan and New Zealand edged closer to the semifinals of the FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup.







Scotland edged out by Japan in tight Men’s Nations Cup contest







First place in Pool A is still in Japan’s possession after their hard-fought 1-0 win over a Scotland team that threatened to hand them their first defeat.







Final Quarter brilliance from the Vantage Black Sticks Men







The Vantage Black Sticks Men have made it two wins from two matches at the 2026 FIH Nations Cup in Cape Town, defeating Korea 6–2 in a match that exploded into life in the second half.







Malaysia face uphill battle to reach Nations Cup semi-finals



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia dropped to 15th in the world after defeat to Japan in the Nations Cup in Cape Town last week. -- NSTP/Filepic



KUALA LUMPUR: The pressure is mounting on Malaysia after their ranking dropped one rung to 15th in the world following an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Japan in Group A of the Nations Cup in Cape Town last Friday.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26

Auckland



All times GMT +12



15 Jun 2026 10:45 IND v USA (A) 3 - 2

15 Jun 2026 13:00 JPN v URU (A) 3 - 1

15 Jun 2026 15:45 CHI v FRA (B) 2 - 0

15 Jun 2026 18:00 NZL v KOR (B) 3 - 1



16 Jun 2026 10:45 USA v URU (A)

16 Jun 2026 13:00 JPN v IND (A)

16 Jun 2026 15:45 KOR v FRA (B)

16 Jun 2026 18:00 CHI v NZL (B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







India come from behind to defeat USA 3-2 in opening match of FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2026



Young drag-flicker Deepika made a strong return to the Indian team, scoring a brace and being named Player of the Match







Auckland: The Indian Women's Hockey Team staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to defeat the United States 3-2 in their opening Pool A match of the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup on Sunday at the North Harbour National Hockey Centre in Auckland.







USWNT Starts FIH Hockey Nations Cup with Narrow Loss to India







AUCKLAND, New Zealand – The No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Team saw a two-goal lead slip away in a 3-2 loss to No. 9 India to start the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Auckland, New Zealand. The United Eagles struck twice in the opening 6 minutes, but India responded with three unanswered goals, all from penalty corners, to complete the comeback.







Hot start for favourites on Day 1 of the FIH Women’s Nations Cup







The FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2026 got underway in Auckland with all eight teams in action on opening day. The higher ranked sides got victories across all four matches, but each match was incredibly competitive, keeping things wide open heading into day two.







Oslo Test Series (M)

Oslo



13 Jun 2026 11:00 NOR v FIN 1 - 1

14 Jun 2026 09:30 NOR v FIN 0 - 5



FIH Match Centre