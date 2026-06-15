Monday 15 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League
Men
13 Jun 2026 12:30 (GMT+1) ENG v ARG (RR) 5 - 0 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
13 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT+2) BEL v PAK (RR) 7 - 1 Wavre Hockey Stadium
13 Jun 2026 16:00 (GMT+2) NED v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 0 - 1) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam
14 Jun 2026 12:30 (GMT+1) ENG v AUS (RR) 4 - 3 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
14 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT+2) PAK v ESP (RR) 1 - 5 Wavre Hockey Stadium
14 Jun 2026 16:00 (GMT+2) NED v IND (RR) 3 - 2 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam
15 Jun 2026 is a rest day
16 Jun 2026 21:00 BEL v ESP (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium
17 Jun 2026 17:00 AUS v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
17 Jun 2026 19:30 IND v GER (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
18 Jun 2026 17:00 ARG v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
18 Jun 2026 19:30 GER v IND (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
18 Jun 2026 21:00 BEL v PAK (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium
Pool standings
Women
13 Jun 2026 13:00 (GMT+2) CHN v ARG (RR) 1 - 4 Wavre Hockey Stadium
13 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT+2) NED v IRL (RR) 7 - 0 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam
13 Jun 2026 15:00 (GMT+1) ENG v GER (RR) 1 - 2 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
14 Jun 2026 13:00 (GMT+2) BEL v ARG (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 1 - 2 ) Wavre Hockey Stadium
14 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT+2) NED v IRL (RR) 4 - 0 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam
14 Jun 2026 15:00 (GMT+1) ENG v GER (RR) 0 - 3 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
15 Jun 2026 is a rest day
16 Jun 2026 18:30 BEL v CHN (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium
17 Jun 2026 17:00 ESP v IRL (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
17 Jun 2026 19:30 GER v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)
18 Jun 2026 17:00 IRL v ESP (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)
18 Jun 2026 18:30 BEL v CHN (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium
18 Jun 2026 19:30 AUS v GER (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)
Pool standings
FIH Match Centre
Home joy as English and Dutch men triumph in gripping contests
England’s men delighted the home crowd in London with a crucial victory over Australia as the FIH Hockey Pro League action continued across three venues on Sunday.
Ireland show major improvement in second outing against The Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League
Rotterdam, The Netherlands: The Ireland Women’s Hockey team enjoyed a much-improved performance against World #1 The Netherlands. Ireland showed excellent defensive organisation to limit chances for the Dutch, with penalty corners being their main route to success as they came away with a 4-0 win to continue their unbeaten run.
England men earn Pro League wins as women lose twice
By Mandeep Sanghera
Henry Croft scored twice for England against Argentina. Image source, Getty Images
England's men won their latest FIH Pro League matches against Argentina and Australia, while England's women suffered two defeats by Germany.
Kookaburras fall narrowly short against England in FIH Pro League opener
The Kookaburras have suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat to England in their opening FIH Pro League match in London, despite a spirited late comeback and a memorable milestone performance from Nathan Ephraums.
Spain hand Pakistan ninth straight defeat in FIH Pro League
Pakistan to face Belgium at same venue on 19 June
Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH
WAVRE: Pakistan suffered their ninth consecutive defeat in the FIH Pro League after a comprehensive 5-1 loss to Spain in a league-stage fixture at the Belfius Hockey Arena on Sunday.
Spain outclass Pakistan as Green Shirts Pro League misery continues
Abdul Mohi Shah
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s dismal run in the FIH Pro League continued unabated as the Green Shirts suffered another heavy defeat, going down 5-1 against Spain at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Belgium on Sunday.
India suffer narrow 2-3 defeat against the Netherlands in their opening match of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 Rotterdam leg
Tijmen Reyenga (40’) scored the decisive goal to help the Netherlands clinch victory
Rotterdam: The Indian Men's Hockey Team suffered a narrow 2-3 loss against the Netherlands at Hockey Club Rotterdam on Sunday. Dilpreet Singh (10’) and Sukhjeet Singh (33’) scored for India, while Miles Bukkens (3’), Koen Bijen (23’) and Tijmen Reyenga (40’) found the back of the net for the Dutch.
No End to the Jinx: Netherlands Down India 3-2 to Extend 2,340-Day Unbeaten Run
s2h team
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team fought gallantly but ultimately fell short in their European leg opener of the FIH Pro League, suffering a narrow 2-3 defeat against the world-class Netherlands at Hockey Club Rotterdam on Sunday. The defeat extended a frustrating continental streak for India.
Manpreet Singh equals former Indian captain Dilip Tirkey’s record of 412 International Caps
New Delhi: Indian Men’s Hockey Team midfielder Manpreet Singh equalled the Indian record of 412 international caps held by former India captain and Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey when he took the field in India’s FIH Men’s Pro League match against Netherlands in Rotterdam.
FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2025-26
Cape Town
All times GMT +2
14 Jun 2026 14:45 JPN v SCO (A) 1 - 0
14 Jun 2026 17:00 KOR v NZL (A) 2 - 6
15 Jun 2026 is a rest day
16 Jun 2026 12:15 MAS v NZL (A)
16 Jun 2026 14:30 SCO v KOR (A)
16 Jun 2026 16:45 FRA v USA (B)
16 Jun 2026 19:00 RSA v IRL (B)
Pool standings
FIH Match Centre
Japan and New Zealand edge closer to semifinals
Hartleyvale Stadium in Cape Town saw two hours of exhilarating hockey action on Sunday as Japan and New Zealand edged closer to the semifinals of the FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup.
Scotland edged out by Japan in tight Men’s Nations Cup contest
First place in Pool A is still in Japan’s possession after their hard-fought 1-0 win over a Scotland team that threatened to hand them their first defeat.
Final Quarter brilliance from the Vantage Black Sticks Men
The Vantage Black Sticks Men have made it two wins from two matches at the 2026 FIH Nations Cup in Cape Town, defeating Korea 6–2 in a match that exploded into life in the second half.
Malaysia face uphill battle to reach Nations Cup semi-finals
By Aftar Singh
Malaysia dropped to 15th in the world after defeat to Japan in the Nations Cup in Cape Town last week. -- NSTP/Filepic
KUALA LUMPUR: The pressure is mounting on Malaysia after their ranking dropped one rung to 15th in the world following an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Japan in Group A of the Nations Cup in Cape Town last Friday.
FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26
Auckland
All times GMT +12
15 Jun 2026 10:45 IND v USA (A) 3 - 2
15 Jun 2026 13:00 JPN v URU (A) 3 - 1
15 Jun 2026 15:45 CHI v FRA (B) 2 - 0
15 Jun 2026 18:00 NZL v KOR (B) 3 - 1
16 Jun 2026 10:45 USA v URU (A)
16 Jun 2026 13:00 JPN v IND (A)
16 Jun 2026 15:45 KOR v FRA (B)
16 Jun 2026 18:00 CHI v NZL (B)
Pool standings
FIH Match Centre
India come from behind to defeat USA 3-2 in opening match of FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2026
Young drag-flicker Deepika made a strong return to the Indian team, scoring a brace and being named Player of the Match
Auckland: The Indian Women's Hockey Team staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to defeat the United States 3-2 in their opening Pool A match of the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup on Sunday at the North Harbour National Hockey Centre in Auckland.
USWNT Starts FIH Hockey Nations Cup with Narrow Loss to India
AUCKLAND, New Zealand – The No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Team saw a two-goal lead slip away in a 3-2 loss to No. 9 India to start the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Auckland, New Zealand. The United Eagles struck twice in the opening 6 minutes, but India responded with three unanswered goals, all from penalty corners, to complete the comeback.
Hot start for favourites on Day 1 of the FIH Women’s Nations Cup
The FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2026 got underway in Auckland with all eight teams in action on opening day. The higher ranked sides got victories across all four matches, but each match was incredibly competitive, keeping things wide open heading into day two.
Oslo Test Series (M)
Oslo
13 Jun 2026 11:00 NOR v FIN 1 - 1
14 Jun 2026 09:30 NOR v FIN 0 - 5
FIH Match Centre