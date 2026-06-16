Tuesday 16 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



15 Jun 2026 was a rest day



16 Jun 2026 21:00 BEL v ESP (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium



17 Jun 2026 17:00 AUS v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

17 Jun 2026 19:30 IND v GER (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)



18 Jun 2026 17:00 ARG v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

18 Jun 2026 19:30 GER v IND (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

18 Jun 2026 21:00 BEL v PAK (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium



Pool standings



Women



15 Jun 2026 was a rest day



16 Jun 2026 18:30 BEL v CHN (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium



17 Jun 2026 17:00 ESP v IRL (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

17 Jun 2026 19:30 GER v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)



18 Jun 2026 17:00 IRL v ESP (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

18 Jun 2026 18:30 BEL v CHN (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium

18 Jun 2026 19:30 AUS v GER (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







FIH Hockey Pro League action recap: Part 1



DAY 1: A dominant 5-0 win for England’s men over Argentina in London







England produced a polished and disciplined display to claim a comprehensive 5-0 victory against Argentina.







FIH Hockey Pro League: England rampant and 6 talking points



The Hockey Paper runs the rule over England men’s clash v Australia: pressure, transition and super strengths



By Rod Gilmour





Dave Goodfield celebrates with James Gall PIC: England Hockey/World Sport Pics



Lee Valley – It is testament to England men’s current form that players were picking apart some holes in their performance, despite coming away from the opening weekend of their Pro League London leg with two wins in 24 hours, six points and hopes still alive of Olympic qualification.







Poor goalkeeping hurting Pakistan’s performance



KARACHI: The poor performance of Pakistan goalkeepers has once again been brutally exposed in the ongoing FIH Pro League, where the Green Shirts conceded 12 goals in just two matches. The long-standing issue of weak goalkeeping continues to persist and appears to be getting worse instead of improving.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26

Auckland



All times GMT +12



15 Jun 2026 10:45 IND v USA (A) 3 - 2

15 Jun 2026 13:00 JPN v URU (A) 3 - 1

15 Jun 2026 15:45 CHI v FRA (B) 2 - 0

15 Jun 2026 18:00 NZL v KOR (B) 3 - 1



16 Jun 2026 10:45 USA v URU (A) 7 - 2

16 Jun 2026 13:00 JPN v IND (A) 1 - 2

16 Jun 2026 15:45 KOR v FRA (B) 1 - 1

16 Jun 2026 18:00 CHI v NZL (B) 2 - 3



17 Jun 2026 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







India and New Zealand secure semi-final spots at Women’s Nations Cup







The second day of pool play at the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 saw pre-tournament favourites India and New Zealand secure second consecutive wins in Pool A and B over Japan and Chile respectively, which booked their semi-final places. USA in Pool A bounced back from a narrow defeat against India on day one, to get their campaign back on track against Uruguay, while Korea and France played out a 1-1 draw in the other Pool B match.







Offense Delivers in USWNT's FIH Hockey Nations Cup Win Over Uruguay







AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The No. 12 U.S. Women's National Team performed against No. 17 Uruguay in their second match of the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup, coming away with a 7-2 victory. The success was marked by several strong performances, including a four-goal game from Abby Tamer.







India seal semi-final spot in FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2026 after 2-1 win over Japan



Captain Salima Tete and Lalremsiami netted the goals for India to secure a second successive win in Pool A







Auckland: The Indian Women's Hockey Team defeated Japan 2-1 in their second Pool A match of the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2026 on Tuesday at the North Harbour National Hockey Centre in Auckland to secure a spot in the semi-finals, having won both their pool games so far.







Hockey India congratulates Jyoti on completing 100 international caps



Jyoti played her 100th senior international match when India took on Japan in the FIH Women’s Hockey Nations Cup in New Zealand on Tuesday







Auckland: Hockey India extended heartfelt congratulations to Indian Women's Hockey Team midfielder Jyoti as she achieved the remarkable milestone of completing 100 International Caps during India's match against Japan in the FIH Women’s Hockey Nations Cup in New Zealand on Tuesday.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2025-26

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



15 Jun 2026 was a rest day



16 Jun 2026 12:15 MAS v NZL (A)

16 Jun 2026 14:30 SCO v KOR (A)

16 Jun 2026 16:45 FRA v USA (B)

16 Jun 2026 19:00 RSA v IRL (B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Balder Reyenga and Quinten Moojen to Schaerweijde



Peter Klanke





Balder Reyenga and Quinten Moojen



Schaerweijde men welcome a double reinforcement. Balder Reyenga and Quinten Moojen make the switch from Laren.







Tilburg opts for trainer duo Baart and Van Nuland



Peter Klanke





Joep van Nuland and Sander Baart



Tilburg have found the successors to departing men's coach Dennis Dijkshoorn in the duo of Sander Baart and Joep van Nuland. Under Dijkshoorn, the team recently promoted to the Tulp Hoofdklasse via the play-offs at the expense of Laren.







Oldest surviving England hockey international, 100, receives cap 74 years after debut



By James Coney





Pru Carter presents the cap to Marjorie Daniel PIC: Peter Carter



Normally when someone turns 100, what they can expect to receive is a telegram from the King. But for Marjorie Daniel, who became a centenarian in May, there was been a second recognition.







2026 National Club Championship Pool Reveal







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Following the final weekend of Regional Club Championships, USA Field Hockey is pleased to release the official pool placements for the 2026 National Club Championship (NCC), presented by Harrow Sports.







STAR thrash Seratas to claim hockey crown



By Aftar Singh





Sekolah Tunku Abdul Rahman (in white) in action against Seratas in the Super Schools Hockey final in Bangi on Sunday.



KUALA LUMPUR: Sekolah Tuanku Abdul Rahman (STAR) defeated SMS Raja Tun Azlan Shah (Seratas) 6-2 to win the Super Schools Hockey tournament at Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi on Sunday.



