Wednesday 17 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



16 Jun 2026 21:00 BEL v ESP (RR) 3 - 1 Wavre Hockey Stadium



17 Jun 2026 17:00 AUS v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

17 Jun 2026 19:30 IND v GER (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)



18 Jun 2026 17:00 ARG v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

18 Jun 2026 19:30 GER v IND (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

18 Jun 2026 21:00 BEL v PAK (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium



Pool standings



Women



16 Jun 2026 18:30 BEL v CHN (RR) 5 - 0 Wavre Hockey Stadium



17 Jun 2026 17:00 ESP v IRL (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

17 Jun 2026 19:30 GER v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)



18 Jun 2026 17:00 IRL v ESP (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

18 Jun 2026 18:30 BEL v CHN (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium

18 Jun 2026 19:30 AUS v GER (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Double delight for Belgium with victories over China and Spain







Belgium’s men strengthened their position at the top of the FIH Hockey Pro League table with a solid 3-1 win over Spain in Wavre on Tuesday.







From London heartbreak to 413 caps: The making of Manpreet Singh's enduring legacy



Arnab Lall Seal





Manpreet Singh (ANI Photo)



As the Indian men’s hockey team faces Germany in their second match of the European leg of the Pro League in Rotterdam on Wednesday, they will certainly hope to register their first win of the campaign.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2025-26

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



16 Jun 2026 12:15 MAS v NZL (A) 1 - 5

16 Jun 2026 14:30 SCO v KOR (A) 4 - 2

16 Jun 2026 16:45 FRA v USA (B) 4 - 1

16 Jun 2026 19:00 RSA v IRL (B) 3 - 3



17 Jun 2026 16:45 KOR v MAS (A)

17 Jun 2026 19:00 NZL v JPN (A)

Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Semifinal places confirmed for South Africa, New Zealand and Japan







Day five of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup at the Hartleyvale Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, on Tuesday saw semifinal places confirmed for New Zealand and hosts South Africa, but in contrasting fashion.







Semi-final bound after convincing win over Malaysia







​The Vantage Black Sticks Men are through to the semi-finals of the 2026 FIH Nations Cup after a commanding 5-1 victory over Malaysia in Cape Town, South Africa.







Another poor show from Speedy Tigers in Nations Cup



By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia produced another disappointing performance in the 5-1 loss to New Zealand in a Nations Cup Group A hockey match at Hartleyvale Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa today.







Scotland Defeat Korea 4-2 in Crucial Nations Cup Clash







Scotland keep their FIH Nations Cup campaign alive with an impressive 4-2 victory over Korea in Cape Town, securing three crucial points thanks to goals from Jamie Golden (2), Euan Gilmour and Cammy Golden.







France Tops USMNT in 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup







CAPE TOWN, South Africa – No. 10 France topped the No. 26 U.S. Men’s National Team in the final pool game of the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite a tightly contested first half that ended tied, Les Bleus capitalized on their penalty corner opportunities in the second half to pull away and take the game 4-1.







South Africa Survive Irish Thriller to Seal Semi-Final Spot at Sold-Out Hartleyvale







A sold-out Hartleyvale Stadium welcomed FIH President Tayyab Ikram on Youth Day as South Africa and Ireland met in a virtual quarter-final at the FIH Hockey Nations Cup. Ireland needed victory to progress, while South Africa knew a draw would be enough to secure their place in the top four.







Ireland narrowly miss out on Semi-Final place following draw with South Africa in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup







Cape Town, South Africa: The Ireland Men’s Hockey Team missed out on a place in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup Semi-Final by the finest of margins as they drew with South Africa in their last Pool B match. Ireland went a goal up early on through Daragh Walsh, but South Africa turned the game back in their favour with goals either side of half-time. Ben Nelson drew Ireland back level early in the final quarter, but South Africa once again went back ahead thanks to a penalty corner. Nelson gave Ireland a late lifeline with 90 seconds remaining, but South Africa held out to secure the draw they need to take second spot in Pool B.







Youth Day hockey initiative inspires future stars at FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup in Cape Town







A wonderful hockey development initiative was held on 16 June, South Africa’s Youth Day, at Hartleyvale Stadium in Cape Town, the venue hosting the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup 2025-26, which runs until 20 June.







South African Hockey celebrated Youth Day with impactful Western Province activation







South African Hockey marked Youth Day 2026 with a meaningful community activation at the Western Province Youth Day Festival, using the platform to celebrate young people, promote access to the game, and showcase hockey as a sport for all.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26

Auckland



All times GMT +12



16 Jun 2026 10:45 USA v URU (A) 7 - 2

16 Jun 2026 13:00 JPN v IND (A) 1 - 2

16 Jun 2026 15:45 KOR v FRA (B) 1 - 1

16 Jun 2026 18:00 CHI v NZL (B) 2 - 3



17 Jun 2026 is a rest day



18 Jun 2026 10:45 IND v URU (A)

18 Jun 2026 13:00 USA v JPN (A)

18 Jun 2026 15:45 KOR v CHI (B)

18 Jun 2026 18:00 NZL v FRA (B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Vantage Black Sticks lock in their home Semi-final match







Day two of the 2026 FIH Women's Nations Cup delivered another exciting contest at North Harbour National Hockey Centre, with the Vantage Black Sticks Women coming from behind to defeat Chile 3-2 and secure their place in the semi-finals.







Easterns Hockey celebrates World Masters selections



The players will represent South Africa at the World Masters Hockey World Cup from July 22 to August 16 in the Netherlands and Belgium.





The Easterns players selected to represent SA at the World Masters Hockey World Cup. Photo: Jessica Edan Lindsay



Eastern Gauteng Hockey will have a strong presence on the international stage later this year after an impressive 26 players from the region were selected to represent South Africa at the World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup.







Junior hockey team trials for Asia Cup from 18th



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced that trials to shortlist probable players for the national junior hockey team will be held in Islamabad on June 18 and 19 as preparations gather pace for the forthcoming Junior Asia Cup.







England Hockey Awards 2026: Celebrating Excellence in the Hockey Community







The England Hockey Awards returned to the Athena in Leicester on Saturday 6 June 2026, celebrating another year of outstanding contribution across the English hockey community.



