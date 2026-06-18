Thursday 18 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



16 Jun 2026 21:00 BEL v ESP (RR) 3 - 1 Wavre Hockey Stadium



17 Jun 2026 17:00 AUS v ARG (RR) 1 - 2 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

17 Jun 2026 19:30 IND v GER (RR) 3 - 1 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)



18 Jun 2026 17:00 ARG v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

18 Jun 2026 19:30 GER v IND (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

18 Jun 2026 21:00 BEL v PAK (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium



Pool standings



Women



16 Jun 2026 18:30 BEL v CHN (RR) 5 - 0 Wavre Hockey Stadium



17 Jun 2026 17:00 ESP v IRL (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 3 - 0) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

17 Jun 2026 19:30 GER v AUS (RR) 0 - 2 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)



18 Jun 2026 17:00 IRL v ESP (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

18 Jun 2026 18:30 BEL v CHN (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium

18 Jun 2026 19:30 AUS v GER (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Manpreet reaches historic milestone as India men claim first win of the season







It was a memorable evening for Manpreet Singh in Rotterdam, not only setting a new Indian record as he earned his 413th cap for his country but also helping his side to their first victory of the FIH Pro League season, a 3-1 win over Germany.







Ireland secure a crucial point against Spain in their penultimate FIH Hockey Pro League match in Rotterdam







Rotterdam, The Netherlands: The Ireland Women’s Hockey team came away with a well-earned point in their penultimate outing in Rotterdam in the FIH hockey Pro League. Spain took the lead early on but Ireland responded, Hannah McLoughlin firing into the back of the net from a penalty corner. The chances favoured the green army, but Spanish goalkeeper Clara Lopez kept her side level, with Ayeisha McFerran also making some critical late saves for Ireland to see the sides share the points. Spain came away with the bonus point in the shootout, Perez making the necessary saves to help Spain come out on top.







Hockeyroos open London campaign with a win as Kookaburras fall to Argentina







The Hockeyroos have begun their London campaign in winning fashion, defeating Germany 2-0, while the Kookaburras suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Argentina in a tightly contested encounter.







India produce strong defensive display in their 3-1 win over World Champions Germany in FIH Pro League 2025-26



Hardik Singh wins 'Player of the Match' award as India secure a convincing victory in a game that also made Manpreet Singh India's most-capped player







Rotterdam: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team produced a solid performance to defeat Germany 3-1 in their second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 Rotterdam leg on Wednesday. Goals from Mandeep Singh (7’), Shilanand Lakra (13’) and Nilakanta Sharma (35’) led India's impressive win, which also highlighted the team's strong defensive structure.







India End Winless Run with Dominant Victory over Germany as Manpreet Sets New Record



s2h team







Indian hockey fans had multiple reasons to celebrate on Wednesday as the men’s team registered its first regulation-time victory of the ongoing FIH Pro League season, while veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh created history by becoming India’s most-capped international player. Thousands of kilometres away in New Zealand, the Indian women’s team also added to the cheer by securing its third victory in the FIH Nations Cup.







Manpreet Singh Rewrites Indian Hockey History, Becomes Nation’s Most-Capped Player



Hockey India announces a cash award of Rs 10 lakh for Manpreet Singh on achieving the incredible feat of 413 international caps







New Delhi: As Indian hockey continues to celebrate 100 years of its rich legacy, Manpreet Singh, who is one of the greatest servants of the game in the modern era, has achieved a feat no Indian player has managed before. The midfield maestro etched his name into the sport’s history books by becoming India’s most-capped hockey player, appearing in his 413th match. Manpreet surpassed Dilip Tirkey, who is also presently the Hockey India President and held the record until now with 412 international appearances in his decorated career. Manpreet surpassed that mark during India’s FIH Hockey Pro League 2025/26 clash against Germany in Rotterdam on Wednesday.







As Manpreet Singh becomes India’s most-capped hockey player, Mithapur’s budding stars dream bigger



Children from modest backgrounds continue to play daily on the same ground where a young Manpreet once honed his skills while dreaming of wearing the Indian jersey



Aakanksha N Bhardwaj





Manpreet Singh. ANI filet



14-year-old Navneet Singh and his 10-year-old brother Avneet Singh, sons of a driver from Mithapur, can hardly contain their excitement these days. The brothers have been talking constantly about their idol, hockey star Manpreet Singh, who has become India’s most-capped hockey player, completing 413 international matches.







Rebuilding confidence of hockey team is priority, says chief coach



LAHORE: Pakistan national hockey chief coach Manzoor-ul-Hassan has urged patience and a long-term view as he works to restore the confidence of a young squad that has suffered from eight years of absence from the sport’s biggest stages.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2025-26

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



17 Jun 2026 16:45 KOR v MAS (A) 1 - 2

17 Jun 2026 19:00 NZL v JPN (A) 5 - 2



18 Jun 2026 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Shello fires Speedy Tigers past South Korea in Cape Town



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia finish third in Group A of the Nations Cup after beating South Korea 2-1 in Cape Town on June 17. -- Pic from Malaysian Hockey Confederation



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia bounced back from two defeats to edge South Korea 2-1 to finish third in Group A of the Nations Cup in Cape Town on Wednesday.







100 International goals for Kane Russell in unbeaten run







The Vantage Black Sticks Men have finished pool play at the 2026 FIH Nations Cup unbeaten, defeating Japan 5-2 in Cape Town to secure top spot in Pool A and set up a semi-final clash with hosts South Africa.







"Exceptional achievement" Kane Russell brings up his century







Kane Russell has etched his name further into New Zealand hockey history, becoming just the fourth Vantage Black Sticks Men player to score 100 international goals.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26

Auckland



All times GMT +12



17 Jun 2026 was a rest day



18 Jun 2026 10:45 IND v URU (A) 3 - 2

18 Jun 2026 13:00 USA v JPN (A) 4 - 0

18 Jun 2026 15:45 KOR v CHI (B) 2 - 2

18 Jun 2026 18:00 NZL v FRA (B) 2 - 1



19 Jun 2026 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







USA, Chile complete semi-final line up at Women’s Nations Cup







The final day of pool play of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2026 saw United States and Chile finish second in their respective pools confirming their spots in the semi-finals, which are coming up on Saturday, 19 June.







India Rally to Beat Uruguay 3-2, Top Their Pool Unbeaten at FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2025-26



Deepika netted a goal in dying minutes to help India attain a dramatic victory to top Pool A with three wins







Auckland: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team continued its impressive run at the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their final pool match in Auckland on Thursday.







Hockey India congratulates Neha on completing 200 international caps



The experienced midfielder achieved the feat during India's clash against Uruguay at the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup in New Zealand on Thursday







Auckland: Hockey India extended its warmest congratulations to veteran midfielder Neha. She achieved the significant milestone of completing 200 international caps for the country on Thursday. The feat came during India's match against Japan at the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup in Auckland, New Zealand.







USWNT Advance to 2026 FIH Nations Cup Semifinals with Shutout Win Over Japan







AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Another dominant showing propelled the No. 12 U.S. Women's National Team to a 4-0 win over No. 15 Japan and a spot in the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup semifinals. In addition to the offensive burst, the United Eagles defended seven Japan penalty corners, as goalkeeper Kelsey Bing finished with a clean sheet for her 100th international cap.







Scotland Women’s U21 Squad Announcement for England Series at Bowdon Hockey Club



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce the Scotland Women’s U21 squad selected to face England in a three-match series at Bowden Hockey Club.







Selections Announced for 2026 Senior Nexus Championship







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the athletes that have been selected to compete in the 2026 Senior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, which will be held at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. from July 17 to 19.







EuroHockey are Hiring! Competitions & Officials Coordinator



EuroHockey is the governing body for hockey in Europe. Our mission is to promote, develop, and manage hockey across our member nations at all levels. We organise a wide range of events, including the EuroHockey Championships, Club competitions, EHL, Indoor Championships, Hockey5s, Youth tournaments like the EHL U14, and inclusive events such as the EuroHockey Intellectual Disability Championships.



