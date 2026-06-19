Friday 19 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



18 Jun 2026 17:00 ARG v AUS (RR) 2 - 3 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

18 Jun 2026 19:30 GER v IND (RR) 2 - 1 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

18 Jun 2026 21:00 BEL v PAK (RR) 6 - 0 Wavre Hockey Stadium



19 Jun 2026 is a rest day



20 Jun 2026 12:30 (GMT +1) ENG v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

20 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT +2) NED v GER (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

20 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT +2) ESP v PAK (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



21 Jun 2026 11:30 (GMT +1) ENG v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

21 Jun 2026 14:00 (GMT +2) NED v IND (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

21 Jun 2026 14:00 (GMT +2) BEL v ESP (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



Women



18 Jun 2026 17:00 IRL v ESP (RR) 3 - 1 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

18 Jun 2026 18:30 BEL v CHN (RR) 0 - 1 Wavre Hockey Stadium

18 Jun 2026 19:30 AUS v GER (RR) 1 - 5 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)



19 Jun 2026 is a rest day



20 Jun 2026 13:00 (GMT +2) BEL v ARG (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)

20 Jun 2026 13:00 (GMT +2) NED v ESP (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

20 Jun 2026 15:00 (GMT +1) ENG v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)



21 Jun 2026 11:30 (GMT +2) ARG v CHN (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)

21 Jun 2026 11:30 (GMT +2) NED v ESP (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

21 Jun 2026 14:00 (GMT +1) ENG v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







China shock Belgium as Germany men and women return to winning ways







A Tom Boon hat-trick guided Belgium’s men to a massive 6-0 win over Pakistan in front of their home crowd in Wavre, but the Belgian women lost just their second match of the season, going down to China.







Flawless Ireland end penultimate FIH Hockey Pro League stage with victory against Spain.







Rotterdam, The Netherlands: The Ireland Women’s Hockey Team build on their 1-1 draw the day prior to outclass Spain in the FIH Hockey Pro League. A first quarter goal from Emily Kealy, her first in a green shirt, broke the deadlock. Niamh Carey’s sublime reverse stick strike doubled the lead in quarter 3 before Sarah McAuley added a fourth, deflecting in a penalty corner. A late Spain goal gave them a brief glimmer of hope, but Ireland quickly quelled any hopes of a comeback to secure a crucial three points in their bid to remain in the FIH Hockey Pro League next season.







Kookaburras snatch a win over Argentina while the Hockeyroos fall against Germany







A thrilling Kookaburras comeback and a tough Hockeyroos defeat headlined Australia's latest FIH Pro League action in London, as the men's side overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Argentina 3-2 while the women went down 5-1 to Germany.







India Go Down Fighting Against Germany in FIH Hockey Pro League Clash



Justus Weigand (56’) and Jakob Brilla (60’) scored late goals for Germany after Jugraj Singh (38’) gave India the lead







Rotterdam: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team put up a strong fight against reigning World Champions Germany but narrowly went down 1-2 in their third match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 Rotterdam leg on Thursday night. Jugraj Singh (38’) marked his 100th international appearance with a goal, before late strikes from Justus Weigand (56’) and Jakob Brilla (60’) turned the game in Germany’s favour.







4 minutes from victory, then 7 seconds from a honourable draw, but India let Germany win at 2-1!



s2h team







India suffered one of their most heartbreaking defeats in recent times as Germany scored twice in the closing minutes to turn the match on its head and register a 2-1 victory in the FIH Pro League on Thursday mignight (IST).







Hockey India congratulates Jugraj Singh on completing 100 international caps



The 29-year-old defender reached the landmark during India's FIH Pro League match against Germany in Rotterdam on June 18







Rotterdam, 18 June 2026: Hockey India extended its heartfelt congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team defender and dragflicker Jugraj Singh, who achieved the milestone of 100 international caps on Thursday during India's FIH Pro League match against Germany in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.







Manpreet Singh becomes most-capped Indian hockey player, fifth on all-time list





Manpreet Singh takes the applause after caps mark PIC: FIH/Worldsportpics



Manpreet Singh has become the most capped Indian player in history after going past Dilip Tirkey’s record of 412 caps.







Manpreet Singh eyes World Cup glory after historic 413th cap milestone



Indian hockey stalwart says fitness, hunger for medals and team success continue to drive him after becoming India's most-capped player.



By Aswathy Santhosh





Manpreet Singh eyes World Cup glory after historic 413th cap milestone



Fresh off becoming India's most-capped men's hockey player with 413 international appearances, veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh made it clear that the landmark achievement is not the finish line but another milestone in a journey still driven by bigger ambitions: winning the FIH Hockey World Cup and pursuing Olympic gold.







FIH Hockey Pro League: England and Australia women face relegation fight





England women need strong showing to survive the drop PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS Will Palmer



The FIH Pro League is set for another tense relegation battle over the next two weekends, with England and Australia both facing the drop.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2025-26

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



18 Jun 2026 was a rest day



19 Jun 2026 12:15 MAS v USA (5/8)

19 Jun 2026 14:30 IRL v SCO (5/8)

19 Jun 2026 16:45 FRA v JPN (SF)

19 Jun 2026 19:00 NZL v RSA (SF)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26

Auckland



All times GMT +12



18 Jun 2026 10:45 IND v URU (A) 3 - 2

18 Jun 2026 13:00 USA v JPN (A) 4 - 0

18 Jun 2026 15:45 KOR v CHI (B) 2 - 2

18 Jun 2026 18:00 NZL v FRA (B) 2 - 1



19 Jun 2026 is a rest day



20 Jun 2026 11:00 JPN v FRA (5/8)

20 Jun 2026 13:30 KOR v URU (5/8)

20 Jun 2026 16:00 IND v CHI (SF)

20 Jun 2026 18:30 NZL v USA (SF)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





Preview: Unbeaten India take on Chile for a Place in FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2025-26 Final



India reached the semi-finals unbeaten, having topped Pool A with three wins from three matches against the USA, Japan and Uruguay







Auckland: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team eyes a place in the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 final when they take on Chile in the first semi-final of the tournament at the North Harbour Hockey Stadium on Saturday.







Poland to host men’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship for the very first time in 2028







Poland will host the men’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship 2028 for the first time with Gniezno’s Hala Widowiskowo the venue for the marquee event from January 13th to 16th 2028.







Spectacular Sport Arena Wien to host women’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship 2028







Austria will host the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship 2028 for the first time since 2000 with the spectacular Sport Arena Wien welcoming the event from January 20th to 23rd, 2028.







Wales Women’s O70s Make History at Home Nations Debut







A groundbreaking chapter in Welsh sport was written this past weekend, as the first-ever Wales Women’s O70s Masters Hockey squad took to the field at the Home Nations tournament in Belfast (12th–14th June).







Scotland SDP Men’s Squad Announced for Ireland Series



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce the Scotland SDP Men’s squad selected to travel to Belfast to take on Ireland at Ulster University this weekend.







Italian Davide Arosio joins SCHC



Peter Klanke





Davide Arosio SCHC



The SCHC men’s team will be bolstered by a foreign player next season.







HGC and Kampong sign young talent



Peter Klanke







HGC and Kampong have been active in the transfer market and have signed young talents for the coming season.



