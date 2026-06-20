Saturday 20 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



19 Jun 2026 was a rest day



20 Jun 2026 12:30 (GMT +1) ENG v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

20 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT +2) NED v GER (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

20 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT +2) ESP v PAK (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



21 Jun 2026 11:30 (GMT +1) ENG v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

21 Jun 2026 14:00 (GMT +2) NED v IND (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

21 Jun 2026 14:00 (GMT +2) BEL v ESP (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



Women



19 Jun 2026 was a rest day



20 Jun 2026 13:00 (GMT +2) BEL v ARG (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)

20 Jun 2026 13:00 (GMT +2) NED v ESP (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

20 Jun 2026 15:00 (GMT +1) ENG v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)



21 Jun 2026 11:30 (GMT +2) ARG v CHN (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)

21 Jun 2026 11:30 (GMT +2) NED v ESP (RR) HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

21 Jun 2026 14:00 (GMT +1) ENG v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Pakistan captain Butt yet to receive visa for England leg of FIH Pro League



Defender Abu Bakar may lead Pakistan in England leg of FIH Pro League in Butt's absence, sources say



By Sohail Imran





Pakistan captain Ammad Shakeel Butt (right) in action during their FIH Nations Cup match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 16, 2025. — FIH



LAHORE: Pakistan men's hockey team's captain Ammad Shakeel Butt's participation in the England leg of the ongoing FIH Pro League has become uncertain as he has yet to receive a visa, sources told Geo Super on Friday.







Ammad denied UK visa



Mohammad Yaqoob



LAHORE: Pakistan captain Am­­mad Shakil Butt has been denied a United Kingdom visa and will not travel with the national team to England for the remaining four matches of the FIH Pro Lea­gue, scheduled from June 23 to 27.







Hockey team shake-up on the cards as Ammad misses UK leg



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey appears set for a major shake-up ahead of next year’s Hockey World Cup, with captain Ammad Shakil Butt ruled out of the final leg of the FIH Pro League in England and at least one member of the coaching staff facing an uncertain future following the national team’s dismal run in Europe.







Belgium complete 13-1 rout of Pakistan in Pro League double header



ISLAMABAD: Belgium completed a dominant double over Pakistan in the FIH Pro League, thrashing the Green Shirts 6-0 in the return fixture at the Brussels Arena on Friday to wrap up the two-match series with an emphatic 13-1 aggregate score.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2025-26

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



19 Jun 2026 12:15 MAS v USA (5/8) 4 - 2

19 Jun 2026 14:30 IRL v SCO (5/8) 4 - 4 (SO 7 - 8)

19 Jun 2026 16:45 FRA v JPN (SF) 4 - 3

19 Jun 2026 19:00 NZL v RSA (SF) 2 - 2 (0 - 2)



20 Jun 2026 12:15 USA v IRL (7/8)

20 Jun 2026 14:30 MAS v SCO (5/6)

20 Jun 2026 16:45 NZL v JPN (3/4)

20 Jun 2026 19:00 RSA v FRA (Final)



Final Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







France and South Africa in the Final!







For the first time since 2022, New Zealand will not be in the final of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup after they lost in a shootout to hosts South Africa following a 2-2 draw in regulation time in their semifinal at Hartleyvale Stadium in Cape Town on Friday. France edged out Japan 4-3 in an enthralling semifinal that saw the teams locked at 3-3 at halftime. A goal-less third quarter followed, before Corentin Sellier came up with a superb finish for the winner in the 53rd minute.







Malaysia given a scare by US in hockey



By Aftar Singh





Muhamad Faris Harizan scored Malaysia’s third goal off a penalty corner during the match against US in the FIH Men’s Nations Cup in Cape Town, South Africa today. - PIC COURTESY OF HOKITA



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia came from two goals down to defeat the United States 4-2 in a Nations Cup hockey classification match in Cape Town, South Africa today.







Malaysia Comes From Behind to Beat USMNT at 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup







CAPE TOWN, South Africa – The No. 26 U.S. Men’s National Team will play in the 7th/8th match after falling to No. 15 Malaysia in the 5th-8th round of the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite a solid start and holding a 2-0 lead at halftime, the Wolves gave up four goals in the second half in the defeat.







Scotland Win Dramatic Penalty Shootout After Thrilling 4-4 Draw with Ireland







Scotland secured a place in the 5th/6th place play-off at the FIH Nations Cup after an extraordinary 4-4 draw with Ireland before claiming an 8-7 victory in a dramatic sudden death shootout in Cape Town.







Ireland undone by Scotland in chaotic penultimate FIH Hockey Nations Cup match







Cape Town, South Africa: The Ireland Men’s Hockey team suffered defeat in their penultimate FIH Hockey Nations Cup match. In what can only be described as a chaotic affair in Cape Town, Ireland came from two goals down to lead 4-3 with less than a minute remaining. Scotland however found a last-minute equaliser to force a shootout which they went on to win 8-7 in sudden death.







Ireland hockey squeezed out of Nations Cup despite stirring rally against Scotland



Despite late scoring flurry, Scotland triumph 8-7 in sudden death.





Scotland found a way to win. Image: Christiaan Kotze



IRELAND MEN’S HOCKEY team have suffered a 8-7 loss in sudden death against Scotland in their penultimate FIH Hockey Nations Cup match in Cape Town, South Africa.







Scotland shade Ireland in sensational Hockey showdown.



By Siya Cele.





Jamie Golden of Scotland celebrates with his team after scoring the equaliser at 4-4 in Scotland’s dramatic upset win over Ireland on Friday 19 June 2026 at the FIH Men’s Hockey Nations Cup being played at the Hartleyvale Stadium in Cape Town South Africa. Scotland beat Ireland 8-7 in a penalty shootout after the score was 4-4 at the end of regulation time. Photo Credit: Ray Chaplin Sports Media.



Cape Town, South Africa: In what must rank as the match of the tournament so far, Scotland and Ireland produced a breathtaking finish to their FIH Men’s Hockey Nations Cup clash in Cape Town on Friday, with the Scots eventually prevailing in a dramatic shootout.







South Africa Stun New Zealand in Shootout to Reach FIH Nations Cup Final







South Africa produced one of their great Hartleyvale nights as they defeated New Zealand in a dramatic shootout to secure a second FIH Nations Cup Final appearance.







Heartbreak for Men in Shootout thriller in Cape Town







The Vantage Black Sticks Men have fallen heartbreakingly short of a place in the 2026 FIH Nations Cup final, losing to hosts South Africa in a shootout after an entertaining 2-2 draw in Cape Town.







SA chase hockey Nations Cup glory but promotion question remains



The South African men’s hockey side have made the semifinals of the Nations Cup and could go all the way. But they may find themselves in a similar boat to 2022, when they could not financially afford promotion.



By Annemieke Thomaidis





The South African men’s hockey team is through to the semifinals of the annual Nations Cup – a hockey competition for mid-ranked international sides just outside the world’s top 10 – for the first time since 2024. (Photo: World Sport Pics)



Following a disappointing 2025 Hockey Nations Cup that saw South Africa winless and suffering relegation, they were not even supposed to participate in this year’s competition.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26

Auckland



All times GMT +12



19 Jun 2026 was a rest day



20 Jun 2026 11:00 JPN v FRA (5/8) 1 - 1 (3 - 1 SO)

20 Jun 2026 13:30 KOR v URU (5/8) 2 - 1

20 Jun 2026 16:00 IND v CHI (SF) 6 - 0

20 Jun 2026 18:30 NZL v USA (SF) 1 - 1 (4 - 1 SO)



21 Jun 2026 11:00 FRA v URU (7/8)

21 Jun 2026 13:30 JPN v KOR (5/6)

21 Jun 2026 16:00 CHI v USA (3/4)

21 Jun 2026 18:30 IND v NZL (Final)



Final Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







India and New Zealand set-up final showdown in Women’s Nations Cup







The penultimate day of action from the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2026 saw India and New Zealand secure crucial wins in the semi-finals, sending them to the title decider, with the opportunity to qualify for the FIH Hockey Pro League within their grasp.







Dominant India put six past Chile to book their place in the final of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26



Captain Salima Tete was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ in India’s dominant win, which saw Navneet Kaur and Deepika scoring two goals each while Neha and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal also put their names on the scoresheet







Auckland: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team registered their fourth consecutive win, securing a dominant 6-0 victory against Chile in the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 in Auckland on Saturday.







Indian Women on a rampage: Mauls Chile 6-0 in the semis



s2h team







India produced a scintillating display of attacking hockey and penalty-corner efficiency to crush Chile 6-0 in the semifinal of the FIH Nations Cup, booking a place in the title clash with one of their most complete performances of the tournament.







A shootout masterclass from the Vantage Black Sticks Women







​The Vantage Black Sticks Women are through to the final of the 2026 FIH Women’s Nations Cup after defeating the USA in a dramatic shootout at a packed North Harbour National Hockey Centre.







USWNT Falls to New Zealand in a Shootout in 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup Semifinal







AUCKLAND, New Zealand – The No. 12 U.S. Women's National Team battled No. 10 New Zealand to a 1-1 draw through regulation before falling, 4-1, in a shootout in the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup Semifinal. The result sends the United Eagles to the bronze medal match.







Athletes from Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation Supported Camps Continue to Excel at the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup



Multi-year partnership continues to strengthen India's women's hockey talent pipeline through specialised training, competitive exposure and athlete development initiatives







Five athletes who participated in specialised camps supported by Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation for the Indian Women's Hockey Teams have delivered strong performances at the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025–26, currently taking place in Auckland, New Zealand. India has advanced to the semi-finals after an unbeaten run in the pool stage, registering victories over the USA, Japan and Uruguay to top Pool A and move a step closer to qualification for the FIH Pro League.







Intense EuroHockey summer on the horizon in July







This summer, EuroHockey serves up a thrilling calendar of international action from key milestones on the road to EuroChamps27 to Valencia’s U21 showcase of the next generation of stars.







Pakistan to send U18 women’s hockey team for Oman event



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided to send the Pakistan Under-18 women’s hockey team to an international five-a-side tournament in Oman, following earlier approval for the Under-18 boys’ side to participate in a similar event. The women’s team will travel to represent Pakistan immediately after the conclusion of the National Hockey Championship, the federation confirmed on Friday.







Hockey Australia Honours Outstanding Contributors at Annual Awards







Hockey Australia has recognised some of the sport’s most dedicated and influential contributors, announcing four new Life Members and four recipients of the Award of Merit at its annual AGM.







Daily Sun expresses grief over death of hockey legend Abdus Sadeque





Bangladeshi hockey legend Abdus Sadeque. Photo: Daily Sun



The Daily Sun family has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of legendary Bangladeshi hockey player, sports organiser and former national team captain Abdus Sadeque.



