Sunday 21 June 2026

My apologies for the late update, once more umpiring commitments have interfered with today's update.







2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



19 Jun 2026 was a rest day



20 Jun 2026 12:30 (GMT +1) ENG v ARG (RR) 1 -1 (SO 3 - 1) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

20 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT +2) NED v GER (RR) 5 - 3 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

20 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT +2) ESP v PAK (RR) 4 - 2 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



21 Jun 2026 11:30 (GMT +1) ENG v AUS (RR) 3 - 1 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

21 Jun 2026 14:00 (GMT +2) NED v IND (RR) 3 - 2 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

21 Jun 2026 14:00 (GMT +2) BEL v ESP (RR) 2 - 3 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



Women



19 Jun 2026 was a rest day



20 Jun 2026 13:00 (GMT +2) BEL v ARG (RR) 2 - 3 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)

20 Jun 2026 13:00 (GMT +2) NED v ESP (RR) 4 - 2 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

20 Jun 2026 15:00 (GMT +1) ENG v AUS (RR) 0 - 3 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)



21 Jun 2026 11:30 (GMT +2) ARG v CHN (RR) 4 - 3 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)

21 Jun 2026 11:30 (GMT +2) NED v ESP (RR) 1 - 0 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

21 Jun 2026 14:00 (GMT +1) ENG v AUS (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 4) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Hockeyroos revive survival hopes as Dutch women keep rolling







The Dutch women continued their dominance in the FIH Hockey Pro League with a 4-2 win over Spain in Rotterdam on Saturday, while the men completed a 5-3 victory over Germany.







Spain extend Pakistan's losing streak to 12 matches in FIH Pro League



Pakistan face arch-rivals India in next league-stage match of FIH Pro League on June 23





Pakistan and Spain players in action during their FIH Pro League match at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre on June 20, 2026. — FIH



WAVRE: Alvarez Nicolas scored a brace as Spain thrashed Pakistan 4-2 in the league-stage match of the FIH Pro League here at the Belfius Hockey Arena on Saturday.







Hockeyroos claim crucial Pro League victory over England







The Hockeyroos have secured a vital 3-0 victory over England in London, collecting valuable FIH Pro League points and moving above the hosts on the competition standings.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup South Africa 2025-26

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



20 Jun 2026 12:15 USA v IRL (7/8) 1 - 5

20 Jun 2026 14:30 MAS v SCO (5/6) 4 - 2

20 Jun 2026 16:45 NZL v JPN (3/4) 3 - 1

20 Jun 2026 19:00 RSA v FRA (Final) 1 - 2



Final Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







France triumph in Nations Cup to secure FIH Pro League spot







France withstood a fierce second-half fightback from South Africa in the final to be crowned FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup champions in front of a sold-out crowd at Hartleyvale Stadium in Cape Town. Earlier in the day, New Zealand came from a goal down to beat Japan 3-1 and claim the bronze medal.







South Africa Fall Just Short as France Claim FIH Nations Cup Title at Sold-Out Hartleyvale







A sold-out Hartleyvale Stadium delivered one final show of colour, noise and belief as South Africa met France in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup Final in Cape Town. After a remarkable run to the final, the hosts arrived with momentum, heart and a crowd fully behind them. But France started like a side determined to seize the moment early, controlling the opening stages with pace, precision and purpose.







Bronze for thhe Vantage Black Sticks Men at thhe FIH Nations Cup







The Vantage Black Sticks Men have finished their 2026 FIH Nations Cup campaign with bronze medals after defeating Japan 3-1 in Cape Town, South Africa.







Speedy Tigers finish on a high despite missing Nations Cup target



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in blue) in action against Scotland in a Nations Cup classification match in Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday. PIC FROM FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia defeated Scotland 4-2 to finish fifth in the Nations Cup hockey tournament in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday.







Scotland Finish Sixth at FIH Nations Cup Following Defeat to Malaysia







Scotland produced a spirited second-half comeback after goals from Golden and Nairn, but they ultimately fell to a 4-2 defeat against Malaysia in Cape Town.







Ireland put five past USA to end FIH Hockey Nations Cup campaign on winning form







Cape Town, South Africa: The Ireland Men’s Hockey Team concluded their time at the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup by securing a second win over the USA. A Ben Nelson brace and goals each for Alistair Empey, Greg Williams, and Matthew Nelson were enough to see the side cruise to a 5-1 victory over the tournament debutants, ending their campaign on a positive note.







Cassiem - Nations Cup silver medal attests to the growth of SA Hockey



By Mpumi Manyisi







South Africa men’s hockey team captain Dayaan Cassiem believes securing a silver medal at the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey Nations Cup provides a strong foundation for the continued growth of the sport in the country.







USMNT Finish Out 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup with Loss to Ireland







CAPE TOWN, South Africa – In its final game of the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup, the No. 26 U.S. Men’s National Team fell, 5-1, in a rematch to No. 9 Ireland. The Wolves closed out the tournament with an eighth-place finish.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26

Auckland



All times GMT +12



21 Jun 2026 11:00 FRA v URU (7/8) 3 - 0

21 Jun 2026 13:30 JPN v KOR (5/6) 0 - 1

21 Jun 2026 16:00 CHI v USA (3/4) 2 - 3

21 Jun 2026 18:30 IND v NZL (Final) 2 - 0



Final Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







India Triumphant at FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2026







The FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2026 came to an end with India completing a perfect tournament, defeating hosts New Zealand 2-0 in the final to claim the trophy and qualification to the next season of the FIH Hockey Pro League.







India Win FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Title, Beating Hosts New Zealand 2-0 in the Final



Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo scored in the title match on Sunday, and the triumph also earned India promotion to next season’s FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League







Auckland: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team was crowned champion of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 after defeating the hosts 2-0 in the final at Auckland on Sunday.







India take the Gold at the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2026







The FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2026 came to an end with India completing a perfect tournament, defeating hosts New Zealand 2-0 in the final to claim the trophy and qualification to the next season of the FIH Hockey Pro League.







Women take Silver after an outstanding week of Hockey in Auckland







The Vantage Black Sticks Women have finished runners-up at the 2026 FIH Women's Nations Cup, falling 2-0 to India in front of a packed North Harbour National Hockey Centre on Sunday night.







USWNT Overcome Chile to Win 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup Bronze







AUCKLAND, New Zealand – The No. 12 U.S. Women's National Team overcame a halftime deficit to beat No. 13 Chile, 3-2, in a hard-fought bronze medal game of the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup. After controlling much of the play but trailing at the break, USA responded in the second half to bring home the bronze.







PM Modi congratulates Indian women's hockey team on FIH Nations Cup triumph







New Delhi [India]: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Indian women's hockey team on winning the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup, praising their outstanding performances throughout the tournament.







Sports community pays final respects to Abdus Sadeque







Bangladesh sports community came together on Sunday morning to pay their final respects to Abdus Sadeque, the country’s first national hockey captain, in a solemn ceremony marked by tribute and remembrance.



