Monday 22 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



21 Jun 2026 11:30 (GMT +1) ENG v AUS (RR) 3 - 1 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

21 Jun 2026 14:00 (GMT +2) NED v IND (RR) 3 - 2 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

21 Jun 2026 14:00 (GMT +2) BEL v ESP (RR) 2 - 3 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



23 Jun 2026 14:30 (GMT +1) PAK v IND (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

23 Jun 2026 17:30 (GMT +2) ARG v ESP (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

23 Jun 2026 18:00 (GMT +2) AUS v NED (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



Women



21 Jun 2026 11:30 (GMT +2) ARG v CHN (RR) 4 - 3 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)

21 Jun 2026 11:30 (GMT +2) NED v ESP (RR) 1 - 0 HC Rotterdam, Rotterdam (NED)

21 Jun 2026 14:00 (GMT +1) ENG v AUS (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 4) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)



23 Jun 2026 12:00 (GMT +1) ESP v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

23 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)

23 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) GER v IRL (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Belgium men edge closer to title as Hockeyroos pull off shootout win over England







Belgium’s men inched closer to the FIH Hockey Pro League title with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Spain in a steamy Wavre on Sunday. In the other match of the day in Belgium, Argentina’s women edged China in a shootout.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team defeats Netherlands 3-2 in thrilling FIH Pro League encounter



Jugraj Singh, Abhishek, and Rajinder Singh score as visitors edge past the hosts in Rotterdam







Rotterdam: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team produced a resilient performance to defeat the Netherlands 3-2 in their last match of the FIH Pro League Rotterdam leg at Hockey Club Rotterdam on Sunday. Goals from Jugraj Singh (18’), Abhishek (27’), and Rajinder Singh (56’) helped India secure their second outright victory of the leg against the Dutch side. Stand-in captain Hardik Singh was named Player of the Match for his exceptional leadership and midfield display.







Super Sunday for Indian Hockey as they beat formidable rivals at their own den



s2h team







Indian hockey fans woke up to a morning of celebration as both the men’s and women’s teams scripted memorable victories thousands of kilometres apart, underlining the growing strength and resilience of Indian hockey on the international stage.







Hockeyroos claim crucial Pro League victory over England







The Hockeyroos have secured a vital 3-0 victory over England in London, collecting valuable FIH Pro League points and moving above the hosts on the competition standings.







Relegation threat for England women





England couldn't summon much-needed win PIC: England Hockey/Worldsportpics



England women remain in a perilous position rooted to the foot of the women’s Pro League standings heading into the final week of matches.







Pakistan Hockey Captain Refused UK Visa, Report Reveals Pak Federation's Mistake





File image of Ammad Butt (foreground)© X (Formerly Twitter)



Pakistan hockey team captain Ammad Butt was not refused UK visa on an infringement of over staying in the country two years ago, but the Federation messed up the matter which required the player to appear in an interview, a report said. The goofup means Butt will not be able to participate in the upcoming round of the FIH Pro League 2025/26 in London, reported Telecom Asia Sport "The incompetence of Pakistan Hockey Federation has nearly deprived Butt to feature in the last leg of Pro League 2026," reported Telecom Asia Sport.







India women, France men earn Hockey Pro League promotion







India women and France men have earned the right to compete in next season’s FIH Pro League after completing Nations Cup triumphs.







Men's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Taldykorgan, KAZ



All times GMT +5



23 Jun 2026 14:00 KOR v INA (Pool A)

23 Jun 2026 16:00 SRI v TJK (Pool A)

23 Jun 2026 18:00 THA v IRI (Pool B)

23 Jun 2026 20:00 UZB v KAZ (Pool B)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Fifteen club members were selected for South Africa at the 2026 World Masters Hockey World Cup, proving elite sport doesn’t stop with age.







Johannesburg, South Africa – On any given weekend at Benoni Northerns Hockey Club, you’ll find children chasing balls on the sidelines, parents preparing for their own matches and teammates relaxing after the final whistle.







Men’s SDP Take Valuable Lessons from England Series Ahead of European Championships



Scotland’s Men’s Scottish Development Programme (SDP) welcomed England last week for a challenging two-match series, delivering two highly competitive contests that highlighted the squad’s resilience, determination and growing potential.







