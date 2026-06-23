Tuesday 23 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



23 Jun 2026 14:30 (GMT +1) PAK v IND (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

23 Jun 2026 17:30 (GMT +2) ARG v ESP (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

23 Jun 2026 18:00 (GMT +2) AUS v NED (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



24 Jun 2026 13:30 ENG v PAK (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

24 Jun 2026 20:30 GER v ARG (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

24 Jun 2026 21:00 BEL v NED (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



Women



23 Jun 2026 12:00 (GMT +1) ESP v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

23 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)

23 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) GER v IRL (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)



24 Jun 2026 11:00 ENG v ESP (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

24 Jun 2026 17:30 CHN v IRL (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

24 Jun 2026 18:30 AUS v NED (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







India’s double-header against Pakistan headlines London leg of FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26



India will face arch-rivals Pakistan and hosts England in London from June 23 to 28, which will conclude their European tour that began with matches against the Netherlands and Germany in Rotterdam







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team is set for a high-intensity London leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26, scheduled to be played from 23 to 28 June and headlined by two matches against arch-rivals Pakistan.







FIH Hockey Pro League action recap: Part 2







DAY 3 ( 20 JUNE)



England men's team show winning mentality to claim shootout victory over Argentina



England continued to demonstrate their impressive capacity to find ways to win, grinding out a 1-1 draw against Argentina before claiming the shootout 3-1 at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.







"We had a clear mindset to bring the trophy home," says captain Salima Tete on India’s title win at theFIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup



Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne and Captain Salima Tete hail the team's resolute performance and Pro League promotion ahead of the World Cup. India defeated New Zealand 2-0 in the final to win the trophy.







Auckland: India registered a phenomenal title win at the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 in Auckland on Sunday, defeating the hosts 2-0 in a thrilling final. This spectacular victory earned the team a well-deserved promotion to the next season of the FIH Pro League.







Malaysia hockey’s problem is credibility



Malaysia insist on Asian Games gold ambitions. But at the Nations Cup, they struggled to produce the kind of control and attacking authority that makes such claims believable.



Frankie D'Cruz





Malaysia’s match against Japan at the Nations Cup reflected a larger concern — a team with big ambitions struggling to impose itself when the level rises. (FIH pic)



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia did not just finish fifth at the Nations Cup in Cape Town. They finished where their performances said they belonged.







Men's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Taldykorgan, KAZ



All times GMT +5



23 Jun 2026 14:00 KOR v INA (Pool A)

23 Jun 2026 16:00 SRI v TJK (Pool A)

23 Jun 2026 18:00 THA v IRI (Pool B)

23 Jun 2026 20:00 UZB v KAZ (Pool B)



24 Jun 2026 14:00 INA v TJK (Pool A)

24 Jun 2026 16:00 SRI v KOR (Pool A)

24 Jun 2026 18:00 IRI v KAZ (Pool B)

24 Jun 2026 20:00 UZB v THA (Pool B)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







FIH launches “Made for Hockey. Made for LA” campaign on Olympic Day







Lausanne, Switzerland - As the global sporting community comes together to celebrate Olympic Day on 23 June, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) will launch its inspiring new campaign, “Made for Hockey. Made for LA”, across its digital platforms and at FIH Hockey Pro League venues.







Hockey Ireland appoint Patrick Tshutshani as Ireland U21 Men’s Head Coach







Hockey Ireland are delighted to announce the appointment of Patrick Tshutshani as the new Ireland U21 Men’s Head Coach and IRL Senior Men’s Support Coach.







Pakistan goalkeeping coach Mazhar signed by China until 2029



LAHORE: Veteran Pakistani goalkeeper coach Mazhar Abbas, who was recently removed from the national team setup recently, has secured a contract extension in China that will keep him working there until 2029.







Hockey NZ eyes bilateral series to mark centenary of sporting ties with India





Michelle Hollands, chief executive of Hockey New ZealandPhoto credit:RNZ / Blessen Tom



Hockey New Zealand chief executive Michelle Hollands is hopeful of a bilateral series with India in November to mark a century of sporting ties between the two nations.







Emphatic Arminen complete EHL line-up







SV Arminen delivered a dominant performance to secure the Austrian national title with a 10–0 final victory over Post SV, completing the line-up for next year’s Euro Hockey League.







2026 Girls AAU Junior Olympic Games Selections Announced







DE MOINES, Iowa - Following evaluation at the 2026 Nexus Selection Camps, presented by Osaka Hockey, USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the U-16 and U-18 Girls who have been







Dharmaraj guides new development programme for KL youngsters



By Aftar Singh





Coach Iman Gobinathan conducting the Tunas Angsana Hockey Club training programme at Tun Razak Stadium in Jalan Duta on Sunday.



KUALA LUMPUR: Tunas Angsana Hockey Club launched its Under-12 Hockey Development Programme at Tun Razak Stadium at Jalan Duta on Sunday.







Hockey Australia confirms event hosts for three major 2027 National Championships







Hockey Australia has confirmed Hobart, Melbourne and Newcastle as host locations for three major 2027 Hockey Australia National Championships, headlined by the Under 21 National Championships to be held at the Aurora Energy Tasmanian Hockey Centre from 23–30 April 2027.







EuroHockey Foundation launches recruitment process for Independent Trustees







The EuroHockey Foundation is delighted to announce the launch of its recruitment process for Independent Trustees, offering a unique opportunity to help shape a new pan-European movement using sport as a force for good.







