Wednesday 24 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



23 Jun 2026 14:30 (GMT +1) PAK v IND (RR) 3 - 4 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

23 Jun 2026 17:30 (GMT +2) ARG v ESP (RR) 2 - 3 Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

23 Jun 2026 18:00 (GMT +2) AUS v NED (RR) 2 - 0) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



24 Jun 2026 13:30 ENG v PAK (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

24 Jun 2026 20:30 GER v ARG (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

24 Jun 2026 21:00 BEL v NED (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



25 Jun 2026 19:30 (GMT +1) ENG v IND (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

25 Jun 2026 20:30(GMT +2) GER v ESP (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

25 Jun 2026 21:00(GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



Women



23 Jun 2026 12:00 (GMT +1) ESP v ARG (RR) 2 - 1 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

23 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) 1 - 1 ((SO 4 - 2) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)

23 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) GER v IRL (RR) 2 - 0 Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)



24 Jun 2026 11:00 ENG v ESP (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

24 Jun 2026 17:30 CHN v IRL (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

24 Jun 2026 18:30 AUS v NED (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



25 Jun 2026 17:00(GMT +1) ENG v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

25 Jun 2026 17:30(GMT +2) GER v CHN (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

5 Jun 2026 18:30(GMT +2) BEL v NED (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Pro League season heads towards climax with crucial results for contending teams







The Netherlands women took a step closer to securing the FIH Hockey Pro League title without playing a match on Tuesday after their closest rivals, Argentina and Belgium, failed to win their respective matches in regulation time.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team defeats Pakistan 4-3 in thrilling FIH Pro League London-leg opener



Manpreet Singh wins 'Player of the Match' award as India move up to seventh in the FIH Pro League standings







London: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team started the London leg of their FIH Pro League European tour with a thrilling 4-3 victory over archrivals Pakistan at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Tuesday.







Lacklustre encounter though India continues its decadal legacy against Pakistan



s2h team







The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the FIH Pro League was expected to produce a top-class contest between the traditional rivals. While the final scoreline of 4-3 suggests a thrilling photo finish, the encounter itself rarely rose to the level that hockey followers had hoped for.







India holds off Pakistan's late fightback to secure 4-3 win in FIH Pro League



India squandered a three-goal cushion late on but held their nerve to secure a crucial victory over Pakistan in London.







The Indian men's hockey team overcame a spirited late comeback from Pakistan to secure a thrilling 4-3 victory in their opening match of the London leg of the 2025-26 FIH Pro League on Tuesday.







India edge Pakistan to keep them winless in FIH Pro Hockey League





LONDON: Players of Pakistan and India vie for the ball during their FIH Pro League match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Tuesday.—Courtesy FIH



LONDON: India kept Pakistan winless with a narrow 4-3 win in an action-packed FIH Pro Hockey League match between the arch-rivals here at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Tuesday.







Pakistan show courage in narrow 3-4 defeat to India in FIH Pro League



LAHORE - Pakistan produced a spirited and determined display against arch-rivals India in the FIH Pro League in England on Tuesday, narrowly losing 4-3 in a thrilling contest that highlighted the growing potential of the young national hockey side.







India outclass Pakistan in blockbuster FIH Pro League clash



Narrow defeat against India relegates Pakistan from next FIH Pro League season





Pakistan and India players in action during their FIH Pro League match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on June 23, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream



LONDON: Abhishek, Nilakanta Sharma, Sukhjeet Singh and Rajinder Singh powered India to a dominant 4-3 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the high-octane FIH Pro League match here at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Tuesday.







Pakistan relegated from FIH Pro League after 13th straight defeat



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s painful campaign in the FIH Pro League 2026 reached its inevitable conclusion on Tuesday when arch-rivals India defeated the Green Shirts 4-3 in a thrilling encounter at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, consigning Pakistan to relegation from the elite competition after a disastrous run of 13 consecutive defeats.







India and Pakistan Hockey players set aside politics, shake hands before first-ever FIH Pro League showdown



Putting diplomatic tensions aside, players from the Indian and Pakistan national hockey teams shook hands during their historic first-ever clash at the FIH Pro League in London on Tuesday.





Players of the Indian and Pakistan national hockey teams exchanged handshakes and high-fives before and after their first-ever meet at the FIH Pro League. Image: HI/Screangrab/X



India and Pakistan hockey teams kept the diplomatic differences aside and shook hands ahead of their first-ever FIH Pro League meeting on Tuesday in London.







FIH apologises to Pakistan over flag error in Pro League match against India



Pakistan flag displayed without distinctive white stripe, representing minorities of country





Organisers display wrong Pakistan flag (right) as national players line up for the national anthem ahead of their FIH Pro League match against India at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on June 23, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream



KARACHI: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday issued a formal apology to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) over the national flag error ahead of the team's Pro League match against arch-rivals India at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.







Kookaburras down world No.2 Netherlands as Hockeyroos earn valuable point against Belgium







The Kookaburras produced a disciplined and resilient performance to defeat the world number two Netherlands 2-0, while the Hockeyroos claimed a valuable point against Belgium before narrowly missing out in a shootout in Wavre.







Late goals sink Ireland in first match against the hosts in Germany stage of FIH Hockey Pro League







Berlin, Germany: The Ireland Women’s Hockey Team suffered a 2-0 defeat to Germany in their first of four matches in Berlin in their final FIH Hockey Pro League stage. After a huge defensive effort and standout performance from Ayeisha McFerran in the Irish net, Germany eventually broke the deadlock with less than ten minutes to play, before securing the win with a second in the closing minutes.







India’s Drag-Flickers Credit Taekema-Led Specialised Camp for contributing in Nations Cup Success







New Delhi: After lifting the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26, members of the Indian Women's Hockey Team's drag-flicking unit have credited the specialised training camp conducted by Dutch legend Taeke Taekema, whose expertise proved to be a key factor behind their improved penalty-corner execution through the tournament.







"We Need To Work On Scoring Field Goals": Indian Women's Hockey Team Coach Sjoerd Marijne



India defeated hosts New Zealand 2-0 in the final to win the FIH Nations Cup and reclaim their place in the elite FIH Pro League for next season.





Sjoerd Marijne knows the road ahead is tougher and wants his players to keep improving.© Hockey India



India's women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne believes the side's FIH Nations Cup triumph is a step in the right direction, but the team still has areas to address, with converting chances into field goals being the biggest focus ahead of the World Cup and Asian Games later this year. India defeated hosts New Zealand 2-0 in the final to win the FIH Nations Cup and reclaim their place in the elite FIH Pro League for next season in Auckland on Sunday.







Canada vs USA Home Series – Surrey, BC



Roster, schedule and details for Canada’s Men’s National Team home series vs USA







Field Hockey Canada, in partnership with Sikh Games Canada and Lions Cup Field Hockey Tournament, is pleased to welcome athletes, coaches, families, officials, volunteers, community leaders, and supporters to a three-match series between the Canadian Men’s National Team and Team USA. The series will take place at the world class Tamanawis Park in Surrey, BC on June 29, 30 and July 2. Local media, elected officials, community partners, and members of the public are invited to attend and experience the pace, skill, and sportsmanship of international men’s hockey.







Men's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Taldykorgan, KAZ



All times GMT +5



23 Jun 2026 14:00 KOR v INA (Pool A) 6 - 0

23 Jun 2026 16:00 SRI v TJK (Pool A) 10 - 0

23 Jun 2026 18:00 THA v IRI (Pool B) 1 - 0

23 Jun 2026 20:00 UZB v KAZ (Pool B) 1 - 1



24 Jun 2026 14:00 INA v TJK (Pool A)

24 Jun 2026 16:00 SRI v KOR (Pool A)

24 Jun 2026 18:00 IRI v KAZ (Pool B)

24 Jun 2026 20:00 UZB v THA (Pool B)



25 Jun 2026 is a rest dday



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Hockey India announces Indian Junior Women's Team for Tour of United Kingdom



Under its new coach Tim White, the 24-member squad is set to gain valuable international exposure in matches against Scotland, United States, England and Belgium on the nine-day exposure tour







New Delhi: Hockey India has announced the 24-member Indian Junior Women's squad for the exposure tour of the United Kingdom from 5 to 14 July 2026. Under its new coach Tim White, the team will play seven matches across Scotland and England as part of its preparations for upcoming international competitions, including the Junior Asia Cup.







Five Kenyan Masters teams set for 2026 Hockey World Cup in Netherlands



By Tracy Wamarema





Lakers Hockey Club players in action during a past match. Photo/handout.



Last year, three Kenyan teams gave an outstanding performance at the African Masters Invitational (AMI) tournament in South Africa, earning them a spot at the 2026 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup.







Hockey India League franchise Hyderabad Toofans appoint Paul Revington





Paul Revington previously coached Team Gonasika PIC: Tamal Das / aceimages for HIL



Hockey India League (HIL) franchise Hyderabad Toofans has appointed former Great Britain and England coach Paul Revington as head coach ahead of the new season.







Perak women's hockey team banned for three years over ineligible player



By Aftar Singh





Perak (in yellow) in action against Negri Sembilan during the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match in Seremban on May 7. - Pic from MHCf3



KUALA LUMPUR: The Perak women's hockey team have been banned for three years from the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) for fielding an ineligible player during a league match.







Hockey India celebrates 78th Olympic Day with member units across the country



Grassroots initiatives, tournaments and fitness activities mark Olympic Day celebrations nationwide







New Delhi: Hockey India, along with its member units, celebrated the 78th Olympic Day across the country under the theme ‘You Can Do This. Let’s Move’, with a series of sporting, fitness and community-driven initiatives that highlighted the Olympic values of participation, and active living.







