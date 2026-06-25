Thursday 25 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



24 Jun 2026 13:30 ENG v PAK (RR) 2 - 1 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

24 Jun 2026 20:30 GER v ARG (RR) 2 - 1 Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

24 Jun 2026 21:00 BEL v NED (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 3) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



25 Jun 2026 19:30 (GMT +1) ENG v IND (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

25 Jun 2026 20:30(GMT +2) GER v ESP (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

25 Jun 2026 21:00(GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



26 Jun 2026 17:30 (GMT +2) ESP v ARG (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

26 Jun 2026 18:00 (GMT +1) IND v PAK (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

26 Jun 2026 21:00 (GMT +2) NED v AUS (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



Women



24 Jun 2026 11:00 ENG v ESP (RR) 0 - 1 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

24 Jun 2026 17:30 CHN v IRL (RR) 2 - 1 Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

24 Jun 2026 18:30 AUS v NED (RR) 0 - 6 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



25 Jun 2026 17:00(GMT +1) ENG v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

25 Jun 2026 17:30(GMT +2) GER v CHN (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

25 Jun 2026 18:30(GMT +2) BEL v NED (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



26 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT +1) ARG v ESP (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

26 Jun 2026 18:30 (GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)

26 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) GER v IRL (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Red Lions extend unbeaten streak as England men remain in the hunt







Belgium’s men came from behind against the Netherlands to extend their season-long unbeaten streak with a 2-2 draw before taking the extra point in the shootout.







England hand Pakistan 14th straight defeat in FIH Pro League



Pakistan face arch-rivals India again on Friday at the same venue in London





England's Jack Waller (centre) celebrates after winning the FIH Pro League 2026 match against Pakistan at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on June 24, 2026. — FIH



LONDON: England handed Pakistan their 14th consecutive defeat after securing a 2-1 victory in the ongoing FIH Pro League 2026 at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Wednesday.







Brave Pakistan fall 2-1 to England despite Ali Raza’s heroics



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan produced another courageous performance but were ultimately denied by a stronger and more experienced England side, going down 2-1 in a thrilling FIH Hockey Pro League encounter at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Wednesday.







Heartbreak for Ireland as late goal gives China the FIH Hockey Pro League win







Berlin, Germany: The Ireland Women’s Hockey Team suffered a late defeat to China in their second of four matches in Berlin’s FIH Hockey Pro League stage. After a perfect start saw Ireland captain score in the opening 15 seconds, Ireland found themselves level at half-time as China equalised from a penalty corner. Knowing the value of a draw in their bid for FIH Hockey Pro League survival, Ireland kept things tight in the second half to stay level, but a late chance for China proved the difference maker as Zhong Jiaqi found the back of the net with 2 minutes remaining.







Ireland women concede in 58th minute as China snatch late FIH Hockey Pro League win





Ireland's Sarah Hawkshaw © Sportsfile



Ireland women’s hockey team suffered a late 2-1 defeat to China in their second outing of the FIH Hockey Pro League mini-series, conceding with only two minutes remaining after a disciplined display.







Netherlands Women Crowned Pro League Champions, Secure LA28 Olympic Ticket







The Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 has its first confirmed qualifier, alongside the hosts, as the Netherlands women’s team has mathematically secured the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 title, continuing their absolute ascendancy over the sport and punching their direct ticket to Hollywood in the process.







Netherlands women qualify for LA 2028 Olympics





Familiar sight as Yibbi Jansen celebrates another PC goal PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS



The Netherlands are officially the first women’s hockey team to secure their spot at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics following another coasting year in the FIH Pro League.







Hockeyroos tested by world No.1 Netherlands in Wavre



The Hockeyroos have fallen 6-0 to world number one the Netherlands in their FIH Pro League clash in Wavre.







The Hockeyroos have fallen 6-0 to world number one the Netherlands in their FIH Pro League clash in Wavre, with the reigning Olympic champions showcasing why they remain the benchmark in international hockey.







Men's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Taldykorgan, KAZ



All times GMT +5



24 Jun 2026 14:00 INA v TJK (Pool A) 15 - 0

24 Jun 2026 16:00 SRI v KOR (Pool A) 0 - 6

24 Jun 2026 18:00 IRI v KAZ (Pool B) 0 - 4

24 Jun 2026 20:00 UZB v THA (Pool B) 4 - 0



25 Jun 2026 is a rest day



26 Jun 2026 14:00 KOR v TJK (Pool A)

26 Jun 2026 16:00 INA v SRI (Pool A)

26 Jun 2026 18:00 IRI v UZB (Pool B)

26 Jun 2026 20:00 THA v KAZ (Pool B)

Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







India must keep improving despite Nations Cup success, says Coach Sjoerd Marijne



The Indian women's hockey coach believes better goal conversion will be crucial as the team prepares for the World Cup and Asian Games.





Indian women's hockey team earned promotion to FIH Pro League (Photo credit: FIH)



Fresh off their unbeaten title-winning campaign at the 2026 FIH Women's Nations Cup, Indian women's hockey team head coach Sjoerd Marijne has stressed that the side cannot afford to stand still despite securing promotion to the FIH Pro League.







Korean hockey team to hold extended training sessions in Islamabad



ISLAMABAD: In a major boost for Pakistan hockey ahead of August World Cup, the South Korean hockey team is set to arrive in Pakistan later next month for a training camp and bilateral series against the national side, marking the first such engagement between the two countries in nearly two decades.







An Olympic first: IOC to set up “Fit for the Future Olympian Grant” to support all Olympians with USD 10,000, starting from Milano Cortina 2026







For the first time in history, every athlete at the Olympic Games will be eligible for a new USD 10,000 “Fit for the Future Olympian Grant”. The grant has been set up to support the sporting career or the career transition of Olympians. A fund of USD 140 million per Olympiad has been set aside, as announced today by the Chair of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission (AC), Pau Gasol, during the 146th IOC Session in Lausanne, Switzerland. The first athletes to benefit from this initiative will be the Olympians who competed at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.







