Friday 26 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



25 Jun 2026 19:30 (GMT +1) ENG v IND (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 1) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

25 Jun 2026 20:30(GMT +2) GER v ESP (RR) 3 - 3 (SO 3 - 1) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

25 Jun 2026 21:00(GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) 1 - 2 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



26 Jun 2026 17:30 (GMT +2) ESP v ARG (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

26 Jun 2026 18:00 (GMT +1) IND v PAK (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

26 Jun 2026 21:00 (GMT +2) NED v AUS (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



27 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT +2) GER v ARG (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER

27 Jun 2026 16:00 (GMT +1) ENG v PAK (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

27 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) BEL v NED (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



28 Jun 2026 12:30 (GMT +2) GER v ESP (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

28 Jun 2026 16:00 (GMT +1) ENG v IND (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

28 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



Women



25 Jun 2026 17:00(GMT +1) ENG v ARG (RR) 0 - 0 (SO 4 - 2) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

25 Jun 2026 17:30(GMT +2) GER v CHN (RR) 2 - 1 Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

25 Jun 2026 18:30(GMT +2) BEL v NED (RR) 1 - 4 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



26 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT +1) ARG v ESP (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

26 Jun 2026 18:30 (GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)

26 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) GER v IRL (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)



27 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT +1) ENG v ESP (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

27 Jun 2026 16:30 (GMT +2) IRL v CHN (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

27 Jun 2026 18:00 (GMT +2) NED v AUS (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



28 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT +1) ENG v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

28 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT +2) GER v CHN (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

28 Jun 2026 18:00 (GMT +2) BEL v NED (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Race to men’s Pro League title still on as Belgium fall to Australia and England claim shootout win







Belgium’s men missed the chance to clinch the FIH Hockey Pro League title on Thursday after suffering their first regulation-time defeat of the season.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team loses to England in shootout after fighting 2-2 draw in FIH Pro League



Dilpreet Singh (10' and 58') scored an impressive brace for India to salvage a point







London: After an intense 2-2 draw over four quarters, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team suffered a 1-4 shootout defeat against hosts England in the London leg of their FIH Pro League European tour at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Thursday.







Kookaburras hand Belgium their first FIH Pro League defeat of the season







The Kookaburras have claimed one of their biggest victories of the FIH Pro League season, defeating Belgium 2-1 in Wavre to hand the hosts their first loss of the campaign.







Pakistan hockey’s crisis and calls for accountability



Asher Butt



Renewed calls are being made for widespread accountability after Pakistan’s disastrous run of 14 consecutive defeats in the FIH Pro League. The poor performance has reignited debate about accountability within the sport’s leadership.







Men's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Taldykorgan, KAZ



All times GMT +5



25 Jun 2026 was a rest day



26 Jun 2026 14:00 KOR v TJK (Pool A)

26 Jun 2026 16:00 INA v SRI (Pool A)

26 Jun 2026 18:00 IRI v UZB (Pool B)

26 Jun 2026 20:00 THA v KAZ (Pool B)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Set for Exposure Tour of Belgium



Under its new coach Frederic Soyez, the team will face Austria, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands across six matches during its Belgium tour in July







New Delhi: The Indian Junior (U-21) Men's Hockey Team is set for an exposure tour of Belgium, where it will play six high-intensity matches against Austria, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. The tour will serve as a critical preparation phase for the squad under its new coach Frederic Soyez ahead of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup later this year.







WC Eagles Win U-14 Gold to Kick Off 2026 National Club Championship







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After three days at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va., WC Eagles came out on top at the 2026 U-14 Girls National Club Championship (NCC), presented by Harrow Sports.







