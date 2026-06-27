Saturday 27 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



25 Jun 2026 19:30 (GMT +1) ENG v IND (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 1) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

25 Jun 2026 20:30(GMT +2) GER v ESP (RR) 3 - 3 (SO 3 - 1) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

25 Jun 2026 21:00(GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) 1 - 2 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



26 Jun 2026 17:30 (GMT +2) ESP v ARG (RR) 4 - 4 (SO 1 -3) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

26 Jun 2026 18:00 (GMT +1) IND v PAK (RR) 7 - 1 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

26 Jun 2026 21:00 (GMT +2) NED v AUS (RR) 6 - 3 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



27 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT +2) GER v ARG (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER

27 Jun 2026 16:00 (GMT +1) ENG v PAK (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

27 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) BEL v NED (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



28 Jun 2026 12:30 (GMT +2) GER v ESP (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

28 Jun 2026 16:00 (GMT +1) ENG v IND (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

28 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



Women



25 Jun 2026 17:00(GMT +1) ENG v ARG (RR) 0 - 0 (SO 4 - 2) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

25 Jun 2026 17:30(GMT +2) GER v CHN (RR) 2 - 1 Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

25 Jun 2026 18:30(GMT +2) BEL v NED (RR) 1 - 4 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



26 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT +1) ARG v ESP (RR) 2 - 0 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

26 Jun 2026 18:30 (GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) 2 - 1 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)

26 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) GER v IRL (RR) 3 - 1 Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)



27 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT +1) ENG v ESP (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

27 Jun 2026 16:30 (GMT +2) IRL v CHN (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

27 Jun 2026 18:00 (GMT +2) NED v AUS (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



28 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT +1) ENG v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

28 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT +2) GER v CHN (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

28 Jun 2026 18:00 (GMT +2) BEL v NED (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Relegation battle intensifies after Ireland women suffer costly defeat to Germany







The FIH Hockey Pro League women’s relegation battle is set for a tense finish after Ireland’s 3-1 loss to Germany on Friday left them tied on points with England at the bottom of the table, with England still holding a game in hand.







Hockeyroos fall in final minutes as Kookaburras create chances against Dutch







The Hockeyroos were left heartbroken after conceding a late winner to Belgium, while the Kookaburras generated plenty of attacking opportunities but were unable to halt a clinical Netherlands side as both Australian teams wrapped up their European FIH Pro League campaign.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team Hammers Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League Reverse Fixture



Sukhjeet, Harmanpreet, Hardik, Jugraj, Abhishek, Raj Kumar Pal and Dilpreet score in India's dominant victory







London: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team produced a sensational attacking performance to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in the reverse fixture of their FIH Pro League London leg at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Friday.







“I am the boss” kind of show by India against Pakistan



s2h team







India’s penultimate match of the FIH Proleague has become the ultimate show of strength against arch rivals India, as it razed to a thumbing 7-1 victory in London. India today brought back Hardik Singh & Jarmanpreet Singh which brought a sea change in the field manouvres.







India Thrashes Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League



By Prabhjot Singh





Courtesy: X@FIH_Hockey



India delivered a commanding 7-1 victory over Pakistan in the FIH Pro League in London on June 26, securing its fourth win of the campaign and completing a second consecutive victory over its archrivals.







India humble Pakistan in second FIH Pro League meeting



Traditional rivals extend Pakistan's losing streak to 14 matches in nine-team tournament





India players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Pro League match against Pakistan at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on June 26, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream



LONDON: A collective performance helped India outclass arch-rivals Pakistan 6-1 in their second meeting of the FIH Pro League here at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Friday.







Late drama costs Ireland in penultimate FIH Hockey Pro League match against Germany.







Berlin, Germany: The Ireland Women’s Hockey team once again fell at the hands of late goals in their penultimate FIH Hockey Pro League match of the season against Germany. A goal in the opening quarter gave the hosts the lead, but Ireland fought back to level terms with six minutes to play, Roisin Upton finding the back of the net. Germany wasted no time restoring their lead from a penalty corner of their own before adding a third to put the result out of Ireland’s reach.







FIH Hockey Pro League action recap: Part 3







DAY 5 (24 JUNE)



England women's lose tight match 1-0 to Spain



England gave a spirited and committed performance against Spain, falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat.







HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh attends FIH Hockey Pro League in London







England Hockey welcomed Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh to the FIH Hockey Pro League at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, as The Duchess joined spectators for an evening of world-class international hockey.







2026 Test Matches AUT v POL (W)

Postplatz and Wiener Neudorf



All times GMT +2



27 Jun 2026 09:30 AUT v POL 2 - 3

28 Jun 2026 09:30 AUT v POL



FIH Match Centre







Men's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Taldykorgan, KAZ



All times GMT +5



26 Jun 2026 14:00 KOR v TJK (Pool A) 19 - 0

26 Jun 2026 16:00 INA v SRI (Pool A) 3 - 0

26 Jun 2026 18:00 IRI v UZB (Pool B) 0 - 9

26 Jun 2026 20:00 THA v KAZ (Pool B) 0 - 0



27 Jun 2026 13:00 KOR v IRI (Quarter Final)

27 Jun 2026 15:15 INA v THA (Quarter Final)

27 Jun 2026 17:30 UZB v TJK (Quarter Final)

27 Jun 2026 19:45 KAZ v SRI (Quarter Final)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre





Celebrating a School Year of Hockey Growth in Munster and Connacht







As another school year comes to a close, Hockey Ireland’s Development Officers have been reflecting on a hugely successful few months of introducing more children to hockey across Munster and Connacht.







Welsh hockey masters goalkeeper scales Three Peaks







Welsh over-40s goalkeeper Ben Jewess says the support from each donation carried him up the Three Peaks as he sought to raise funds for the upcoming Masters World Cup.







