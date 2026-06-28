Sunday 28 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



25 Jun 2026 19:30 (GMT +1) ENG v IND (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 1) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

25 Jun 2026 20:30(GMT +2) GER v ESP (RR) 3 - 3 (SO 3 - 1) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

25 Jun 2026 21:00(GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) 1 - 2 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



26 Jun 2026 17:30 (GMT +2) ESP v ARG (RR) 4 - 4 (SO 1 -3) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

26 Jun 2026 18:00 (GMT +1) IND v PAK (RR) 7 - 1 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

26 Jun 2026 21:00 (GMT +2) NED v AUS (RR) 6 - 3 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



27 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT +2) GER v ARG (RR) 4 - 4 (SO 2 - 1) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER

27 Jun 2026 16:00 (GMT +1) ENG v PAK (RR) 7 - 0 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

27 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) BEL v NED (RR) 2 - 1 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



28 Jun 2026 12:30 (GMT +2) GER v ESP (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

28 Jun 2026 16:00 (GMT +1) ENG v IND (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

28 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



Women



25 Jun 2026 17:00(GMT +1) ENG v ARG (RR) 0 - 0 (SO 4 - 2) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

25 Jun 2026 17:30(GMT +2) GER v CHN (RR) 2 - 1 Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

25 Jun 2026 18:30(GMT +2) BEL v NED (RR) 1 - 4 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



26 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT +1) ARG v ESP (RR) 2 - 0 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

26 Jun 2026 18:30 (GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) 2 - 1 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)

26 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) GER v IRL (RR) 3 - 1 Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)



27 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT +1) ENG v ESP (RR) 4 - 2 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

27 Jun 2026 16:30 (GMT +2) IRL v CHN (RR) 0 - 1 Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

27 Jun 2026 18:00 (GMT +2) NED v AUS (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 1 - 3) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



28 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT +1) ENG v ARG (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

28 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT +2) GER v CHN (RR) Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

28 Jun 2026 18:00 (GMT +2) BEL v NED (RR) Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Belgium men seal the deal as Irish women bow out







Needing just one more point, Belgium produced a composed performance to beat the Netherlands 2-1 and secure the men’s FIH Hockey Pro League title.







Belgium crowned men’s Pro League champions, secure LA28 Olympic ticket







The global race to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games has its first confirmed men's qualifier in the Belgian Red Lions, alongside hosts USA! Following a stellar, high-stakes victory tonight over the Netherlands, the Belgian men’s hockey team — The Red Lions — have wrapped up the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 title with one match to go. This marks their second time taking the top step on the podium, and their first since 2021.







Ireland’s FIH Hockey Pro League journey comes to an end with defeat to China







Berlin, Germany: The Ireland Women’s Hockey Team tasted defeat in their final match of the FIH Hockey Pro League, with an early China goal proving the difference-maker after a performance of real purpose and intensity from the Irish side. The result sees Ireland relegated from the tournament by the finest of margins, despite a debut campaign of real positives.







Relegation pain for Ireland in FIH Hockey Pro League





Sarah McAuley Player of Ireland looks dejected after the match COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS / FRANK UIJLENBROEK



The Ireland women's hockey team will face relegation from the FIH Hockey Pro League after a 1-0 defeat to China on Saturday saw them at the bottom of the standings on ten points in their debut campaign at the tournament,







Pakistan bow out of FIH Pro League winless after thumping defeat against England



Pakistan finish at bottom with zero points and negative goal difference of 57





Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH/File



LONDON: Nicholas Bandurak scored a brace as hosts England inflicted a gruelling 7-0 defeat on bottom-placed Pakistan in their last match of the FIH Pro League 2026 here at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Saturday.







Pakistan suffer further humiliation as Pro League campaign ends



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s miserable campaign in the 2026 FIH Pro League ended in complete humiliation as England handed the Greenshirts a crushing 7-0 defeat in their final match at the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium in London on Saturday.







Pakistan get another mauling, end Pro League without a win



LONDON: Pakistan suffered a massive 7-0 loss in a lopsided match against hosts England in their final FIH Pro League match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Saturday.







Hockeyroos secure Pro League survival with dramatic shootout win over world champions







The Hockeyroos have secured their place in the 2027 FIH Pro League after producing one of their grittiest performances of the season, stunning newly crowned champions the Netherlands with a dramatic 1-1 draw before claiming the bonus point in a 3-1 shootout victory in Wavre.







Men's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Taldykorgan, KAZ



All times GMT +5



27 Jun 2026 13:00 KOR v IRI (Quarter Final) 16 - 1

27 Jun 2026 15:15 INA v THA (Quarter Final) 1 - 3

27 Jun 2026 17:30 UZB v TJK (Quarter Final) 10 - 0

27 Jun 2026 19:45 KAZ v SRI (Quarter Final) 2 - 1



29 Jun 2026 13:00 IRI v SRI (5/8th)

29 Jun 2026 15:15 INA v TJK (5/8th)

29 Jun 2026 17:30 KOR v KAZ (Semi Final 1)

29 Jun 2026 19:45 UZB v THA (Semi Final 2)



Final Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







2026 Test Matches SUI v ITA (M)

Luzern, Switzerland



27 Jun 2026 11:30 SUI v ITA 3 - 3



28 Jun 2026 11:30 SUI v ITA



FIH Match Centre







2026 Test Matches AUT v POL (W)

Postplatz and Wiener Neudorf



27 Jun 2026 09:30 AUT v POL 2 - 3

28 Jun 2026 09:30 AUT v POL



FIH Match Centre



