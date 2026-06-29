Monday 29 June 2026

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League



Men



28 Jun 2026 12:30 (GMT +2) GER v ESP (RR) 2 - 5 Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

28 Jun 2026 16:00 (GMT +1) ENG v IND (RR) 0 - 0 (SO 2 - 3) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (UK)

28 Jun 2026 20:30 (GMT +2) BEL v AUS (RR) 5 - 4 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



Women



28 Jun 2026 13:30 (GMT +1) ENG v ARG (RR) 3 - 2 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, (UK)

28 Jun 2026 15:30 (GMT +2) GER v CHN (RR) 5 - 1 Ernst Reuter Sportfield, Berlin (GER)

28 Jun 2026 18:00 (GMT +2) BEL v NED (RR) 0 - 3 Wavre Hockey Stadium (BEL)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Dutch women and Belgian men sign off in style as thrilling Pro League season wraps up







Already assured of the title, Belgium’s men produced a heroic effort to come from four goals down and beat Australia 5-4 in a thrilling final match of the FIH Hockey Pro League season in Wavre on Sunday. In the other men’s matches, Spain outgunned Germany 5-2, while India edged second-placed England in a shootout.







Belgium men reach LA Olympics, England women survive





England women survived final week of Pro League PIC: England Hockey/Worldsportpics



With LA 2028 Olympics qualification assured, Belgium’s men produced a heroic effort to come from four goals down and beat Australia 5-4 in a thrilling final match of the FIH Hockey Pro League season in Wavre on Sunday.







England men miss title, women escape Pro League drop



By Adwaidh Rajan





England captain Zachary Wallace converted in the shootout defeat against India. Image source, Getty Images



England's men finished their FIH Pro League campaign as runners-up despite a penalty shootout defeat by India in their final fixture.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team Prevails 3-2 Over England in Shoot-Out After Goalless Draw in FIH Pro League Reverse Fixture



Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra and Hardik Singh convert in shoot-out as defender Sanjay wins Player of the Match







London: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team displayed remarkable defensive resilience to defeat England 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out after a hard-fought 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture of the FIH Hockey Pro League at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Sunday. Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra and Hardik Singh converted their shoot-out attempts for India, while defender Sanjay was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.







India’s defensive masterclass breaks England’s shootout aura in FIH Pro League



s2h team







Indian hockey once again demonstrated its growing maturity, resilience and defensive discipline as it held hosts England to a goalless draw before prevailing in the shootout to register a memorable victory in the FIH Pro League.







Kookaburras surrender four-goal lead as Belgium claim thrilling comeback







The Kookaburras will be left disappointed after Belgium produced a stunning second-half fightback to overturn a four-goal deficit and claim a 5-4 victory in an entertaining FIH Pro League contest in Wavre.







Samiullah admits failure of Green Shirts in FIH Pro League



Syed Intikhab Ali



KARACHI:Pakistan hockey team’s disappointing performance in the FIH Pro League 2026 exposed major weaknesses in the squad, including poor defence, lack of fitness, and mental fragility, Chairman of the National Selection Committee Olympian Samiullah said, adding that the Green Shirts will have to work hard to compete with the world’s top teams.







Ammad Butt issues heartfelt apology after winless FIH Pro League campaign



Butt also urges federation and government to reform hockey after disappointing Pro League campaign





An undated picture of Pakistan's Hockey captain Ammad Shakeel Butt. - File



Skipper Ammad Butt has apologised to the nation following Pakistan's winless 2026 FIH Pro League campaign, while urging the Pakistan Hockey Federation and the government to take concrete steps to revive the country's hockey structure.







PHF to review Pakistan Hockey's dismal Pro League campaign



Pakistan suffer 16th straight defeat in 2026 FIH Pro League





Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH/File



LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mohiyuddin Ahmad Wani has announced a comprehensive review of the national team's disappointing FIH Pro League campaign, vowing sweeping structural reforms, strict accountability and the introduction of foreign coaching expertise to revive the country's fortunes.







After FIH Pro League Loss vs India, Pakistan Hockey Federation Takes This Big Step



Pakistan failed to win a single match in the FIH Pro League this season, which includes two defeats against arch-rivals India in London and finished last in the nine-team competition.





India defeated Pakistan 7-1© X (Formerly Twitter)



Disappointed with the national team's disastrous FIH Pro League campaign, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided to revamp the entire structure of the game and rope in foreign coaches and trainers to revive the sport in the country. Pakistan failed to win a single match in the FIH Pro League this season, which includes two defeats against arch-rivals India in London and finished last in the nine-team competition. Pakistan lost 34 and 1-7 against India in the just-concluded London leg of the Pro League.







Foreign coaches, trainers to lead Pakistan hockey revival



Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey is set for a major overhaul as the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided in principle to hand over the national team’s affairs to a new panel of renowned foreign coaches and specialists, replacing the long-standing reliance on local coaching staff in a bid to revive the country’s fortunes on the international stage.







FIH World Rankings: 2026 mid-year update







Following an action-packed mid-year stretch of elite hockey, featuring intense showdowns in the FIH Hockey Pro League and the FIH Hockey Nations Cups, there have been major movements in the Hockey World Rankings, including a new number one in the men’s rankings! Complete breakdown of the updated rankings can be found below.







2026 Canada USA Series (M)

Surrey, British Columbia



All times GMT -6



29 Jun 2026 19:00 CAN v USA

30 Jun 2026 19:00 USA v CAN

2 Jul 2026 16:00 CAN v USA



FIH Match Centre







Men's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Taldykorgan, KAZ



All times GMT +5



28 Jun 2026 was a rest day



29 Jun 2026 13:00 IRI v SRI (5/8th)

29 Jun 2026 15:15 INA v TJK (5/8th)

29 Jun 2026 17:30 KOR v KAZ (Semi Final 1)

29 Jun 2026 19:45 UZB v THA (Semi Final 2)



Final Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre





India and New Zealand: hockey at the forefront of a century of sporting connection







June 26, 2026 marked the 100-year anniversary of the first sports tour of New Zealand by an international team from India – the Indian Army Hockey Team that took on New Zealand in a three-test series that kicked off Christchurch’s Lancaster Park.







2026 National Club Championship Continues, WC Eagles are U-16 Champions







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – WC Eagles took home another gold medal this Saturday, finishing as national champions at the 2026 U-16 National Club Championship, presented by Harrow Sports.







Delta Queens confident team will reach hockey super league final



Mr Jacobs also commended the organisers for the smooth conduct of the competition.





Delta Queens [Photo: Sports News Africa]



Head coach of Delta Queens Hockey Club, Ade Jacobs, has expressed confidence that his team will reach the final of the ongoing 2026 Nigeria Hockey Super League in Abuja







Poole hockey player takes on long distance mountain trek to support club



Fraser Simpson





Rich Evetts, a member of Poole Hockey Club, is tackling the iconic Tour du Mont Blanc, a demanding 12-day trek covering more than 100 miles through France, Italy and Switzerland, to raise funds for his local club. (Image: Submitted)



A hockey player in Dorset is taking on a mountain trek of more than 100 miles to raise money for his club.







