 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



Field Hockey Results
Live scores around the World
Download the app: iOS | Android







Tuesday 30 June 2026

2026 Canada USA Series (M)
Surrey, British Columbia

All times GMT -6

29 Jun 2026 19:00     CAN v USA     3 - 3 (SO 5 - 4)
30 Jun 2026 19:00     USA v CAN     
2 Jul 2026 16:00     CAN v USA     

FIH Match Centre


Men's Junior AHF Cup 2026
Taldykorgan, KAZ

All times GMT +5

28 Jun 2026 was a rest day

29 Jun 2026 13:00     IRI v SRI (5/8th)     1 - 5
29 Jun 2026 15:15     INA v TJK (5/8th)  11 - 0
29 Jun 2026 17:30     KOR v KAZ (Semi Final 1)     4 - 0
29 Jun 2026 19:45     UZB v THA (Semi Final 2)     4 - 0

Final Pool Standings

FIH Match Centre


Deepika’s Fight: How the hockey star returned more powerful than before 

Deepika Sehrawat was the joint highest scorer of the tournament as India won the FIH Nations Cup to earn a promotion to the FIH Pro League.

By Abhijit Nair



As the Indian women’s hockey team celebrated the FIH Nations Cup title win last week, earning a well-deserved promotion back to the top tier FIH Pro League, Deepika Sehrawat took a moment for herself.


Next generation of boys talent take on U16 Hockey 5s challenge in Alanya and Kutaisi

EuroHockey U16 Hockey 5s Championship 2026 Boys (Alanya, Türkiye) – July 1st to 4th



The next generation of European hockey talent takes centre stage as the Boys EuroHockey Under-16 Hockey 5s Championships returns with two competitions this week.


Rising stars ready for girls EuroHockey 5s U16 Championships

EuroHockey 5s U16 Championship Girls 2026 (Alanya, Türkiye) – July 1st to 4th



Rising talent from 13 countries will be looking to make their mark at the girls EuroHockey 5s U16 Championship with Alanya and Kutaisi playing host.