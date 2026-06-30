Tuesday 30 June 2026

2026 Canada USA Series (M)
Surrey, British Columbia
All times GMT -6
29 Jun 2026 19:00 CAN v USA 3 - 3 (SO 5 - 4)
30 Jun 2026 19:00 USA v CAN
2 Jul 2026 16:00 CAN v USA
FIH Match Centre
Men's Junior AHF Cup 2026
Taldykorgan, KAZ
All times GMT +5
28 Jun 2026 was a rest day
29 Jun 2026 13:00 IRI v SRI (5/8th) 1 - 5
29 Jun 2026 15:15 INA v TJK (5/8th) 11 - 0
29 Jun 2026 17:30 KOR v KAZ (Semi Final 1) 4 - 0
29 Jun 2026 19:45 UZB v THA (Semi Final 2) 4 - 0
Final Pool Standings
FIH Match Centre
Deepika’s Fight: How the hockey star returned more powerful than before
Deepika Sehrawat was the joint highest scorer of the tournament as India won the FIH Nations Cup to earn a promotion to the FIH Pro League.
By Abhijit Nair
As the Indian women’s hockey team celebrated the FIH Nations Cup title win last week, earning a well-deserved promotion back to the top tier FIH Pro League, Deepika Sehrawat took a moment for herself.
Next generation of boys talent take on U16 Hockey 5s challenge in Alanya and Kutaisi
EuroHockey U16 Hockey 5s Championship 2026 Boys (Alanya, Türkiye) – July 1st to 4th
The next generation of European hockey talent takes centre stage as the Boys EuroHockey Under-16 Hockey 5s Championships returns with two competitions this week.
Rising stars ready for girls EuroHockey 5s U16 Championships
EuroHockey 5s U16 Championship Girls 2026 (Alanya, Türkiye) – July 1st to 4th
Rising talent from 13 countries will be looking to make their mark at the girls EuroHockey 5s U16 Championship with Alanya and Kutaisi playing host.