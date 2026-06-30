Tuesday 30 June 2026

2026 Canada USA Series (M)

Surrey, British Columbia



All times GMT -6



29 Jun 2026 19:00 CAN v USA 3 - 3 (SO 5 - 4)

30 Jun 2026 19:00 USA v CAN

2 Jul 2026 16:00 CAN v USA



FIH Match Centre







Men's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Taldykorgan, KAZ



All times GMT +5



28 Jun 2026 was a rest day



29 Jun 2026 13:00 IRI v SRI (5/8th) 1 - 5

29 Jun 2026 15:15 INA v TJK (5/8th) 11 - 0

29 Jun 2026 17:30 KOR v KAZ (Semi Final 1) 4 - 0

29 Jun 2026 19:45 UZB v THA (Semi Final 2) 4 - 0



Final Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre





Deepika’s Fight: How the hockey star returned more powerful than before



Deepika Sehrawat was the joint highest scorer of the tournament as India won the FIH Nations Cup to earn a promotion to the FIH Pro League.



By Abhijit Nair







As the Indian women’s hockey team celebrated the FIH Nations Cup title win last week, earning a well-deserved promotion back to the top tier FIH Pro League, Deepika Sehrawat took a moment for herself.







Next generation of boys talent take on U16 Hockey 5s challenge in Alanya and Kutaisi



EuroHockey U16 Hockey 5s Championship 2026 Boys (Alanya, Türkiye) – July 1st to 4th







The next generation of European hockey talent takes centre stage as the Boys EuroHockey Under-16 Hockey 5s Championships returns with two competitions this week.







Rising stars ready for girls EuroHockey 5s U16 Championships



EuroHockey 5s U16 Championship Girls 2026 (Alanya, Türkiye) – July 1st to 4th







Rising talent from 13 countries will be looking to make their mark at the girls EuroHockey 5s U16 Championship with Alanya and Kutaisi playing host.







