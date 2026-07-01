Wednesday 1 July 2026

2026 Canada USA Series (M)

Surrey, British Columbia



All times GMT -6



29 Jun 2026 19:00 CAN v USA 3 - 3 (SO 5 - 4)

30 Jun 2026 19:00 USA v CAN 2 - 0

2 Jul 2026 16:00 CAN v USA



FIH Match Centre







USMNT & Canada Draw in First Match of Series







SURREY, Canada - The No. 26 U.S. Men's National Team rallied from behind to earn a 3-3 draw against No. 19 Canada in their opening match of the series. After trailing twice, including entering the fourth quarter, the Wolves responded with timely finishes to erase the deficit and level the contest.







Canada-U.S. field hockey matches are free to watch in Surrey this week



By Tom Zillich





Canada vs. U.S. in men’s field hockey. (fieldhockey.ca photo)



In Surrey this week, admission is free to see a three-match field hockey series between the Canadian men’s national team and Team USA.







Men's Junior AHF Cup 2026

Taldykorgan, KAZ



All times GMT +5

1 Jul 2026 09:30 IRI v TJK (7/8th Place) 3 - 0

1 Jul 2026 11:45 SRI v INA (5/6th Place) 2 - 4

1 Jul 2026 14:00 KAZ v THA (Bronze Medal)

1 Jul 2026 16:15 KOR v UZB (Gold Medal)

Final Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre





Hoci Cymru senior men launch Crowdfunder to get Wales to the World Cup







The Wales to the World Cup Crowdfunder is officially live, with your support helping Hoci Cymru’s senior men get to this summer’s Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.







Every field hockey Olympian to receive $10,000 grant for LA 2028





The IOC has opened doors for athlete pay at Olympics PIC: REUTERS/Phil Noble



Field hockey players will receive a financial boost at the Los Angeles 2028 Games after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that every athlete competing will be able to apply for a $10,000 (£7,500) participation grant.







Hockey India Announces 22-Member Indian Junior Men's Hockey Squad for Belgium Exposure Tour



Anmol Ekka named captain for the upcoming exposure tour







New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday announced the 22-member Indian Junior (U-21) Men's Hockey Team for the upcoming exposure tour of Belgium, scheduled from 5 to 18 July 2026. The tour will be the team's first assignment under newly appointed coach Frederic Soyez and will serve as a key preparatory phase ahead of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior Asia Cup later this year.







National Women’s U21 Hockey starts tomorrow



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the schedule for the Prime Minister National Women’s Under-21 Hockey Championship 2026, which will be played at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad, from July 2 to July 9.







Gantoise make tough call on EHL champion Carr





EHL and Belgian champion Jaime Carr will not be part of the Gantoise men’s first team next term as the club took the tough decision to part ways for the 2026/27 season.







Can hockey grow in crowded field of sports engaging state school children?







A renewed focus on state schools was part of England Hockey’s justification for the hike in membership fees a year ago. As bills arrive for the second year of increased fees, clubs should rightly assess progress and question whether EH is on the right track.







